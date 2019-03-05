China's Grand Strategy For Deleveraging And Why Equities Are Bullish

I argue that China's grand strategy for deleveraging and the current stage we are in would imply that the current upward trend in Chinese stocks is likely to continue.

Many market participants in China and abroad are often overly optimistic or overly pessimistic about the prospect of Chinese equities. The recent upturn in the stock market has rekindled interest.

Chart: Shanghai Stock Composite Index

Source: Sina.com

The Chinese economy confuses many. Some write it off as "ten thousand Dubais", while others crow about its past successes and future potential. Chinese equities, listed in the mainland stock exchanges and abroad, have produced their crop of big winners (like Alibaba (BABA)) and countless others that have already fallen into the dustbins of history. In this article, I will attempt to shed light on what I believe to be a main theme impacting the overall market trend in the past few years: China's deleveraging cycle.

My main thesis is that, facing unsustainably high levels of debt, China is implementing a three-stage strategy for deleveraging:

Stage 1: Monetary tightness to change attitudes toward leverage (“can’t borrow, afraid to borrow, don’t want to borrow")

Stage 2: Easing money policy to lower the debt burden on economic activity

Stage 3: Growing out of debt by increasing nominal GDP at a faster rate than total debt

Stage 1 depressed equities, as seen in the previous chart. We are currently entering stage 3, which is positive for equities.

My article will be split into two parts. The first part will discuss why Chinese debt levels are so high, and the second part will discuss how China is deleveraging and its implication on equities. The first part provides the necessary background for understanding the second part.

Part One: The Rise of the Debt Binge

Everyone knows that China went on a debt binge ("leveraging") in the past two decades. The massiveness and speed of this leveraging is breathtaking:

Source: Bank for International Settlements

Total debt in China increased from 6 trillion yuan in 1995 to 200 trillion yuan (roughly $29 trillion) in 2017, a 30-fold increase in merely two decades. In the 10 years since the Great Financial Crisis of 2008, Chinese total debt-GDP has risen to 250% from 150%.

The huge debt pile may be one of the biggest economic issues impacting China at a macro level for the foreseeable future. So, to figure out how it will impact China and what China is doing with it, we first have to understand how it came to be. We'll plod through a comparison of Chinese and Western commonalities when it comes to leverage and delve through the singularities of the Chinese situation.

We should keep in mind that this is not as unprecedented as it seems; the US and other developed countries have been on a debt binge since the 1970s. So, there is more in common than a first glance would suggest.

As shown below, China's debt-GDP ratio is, in fact, close to that of the US and European countries. It has just seen the largest increase in the past decade in all major economies.

Cause #1: The first cause of leveraging is the systemic similarities under a credit money system:

The world has run on a credit/fiat monetary system since the 1970s, and since then, most developed and developing countries alike have seen strong credit growth. This is mostly due to: 1) no real hard limits on monetary expansion in a credit money system; 2) low initial leverage levels; 3) all stakeholders benefiting from the leveraging cycle.

1) No real hard limits on monetary expansion in a credit money system

Under a gold standard (which the author does not believe solves all economics problems), banks would issue money based on the amount of gold in reserve. In practice, since depositors rarely presented bank notes for redemption, banks would issue more bank notes than they had gold in their vaults. However, there would be a certain limit to the amount of bank notes that could be issued before the house of cards came crashing down, as depositors would eventually withdraw money/gold from banks that issued way much more notes than they had gold in reserve.

Also, many of the large banks were privately owned, and hence bank owners had a strong incentive to stay solvent. While some bank owners/managers flew too close to the sun and got burnt during a bank run, overall, under a gold standard system, bank owners had a strong incentive to self-impose limits on the money supply and credit expansion.

Thus, under the gold standard, both bank owners/managers and depositors had a strong incentive to check money supply and credit growth, whereas under the current credit money system, bank shareholders and managers are mostly focused on short-term profits and the downside to the banking system is covered by the government through deposit insurance, etc. So, under the current system, the only real limits to credit growth are:

1) Sustainability of debt

Credit growth means borrowing, and borrowing is against something. Whether it's the railroads of the 1800s or the housing of the 2000s, credit growth needs be to directed towards something, and debt eventually needs to be serviced somehow. So, the sustainability of debt keeps credit growth in check.

2) Exchange rate considerations

Credit growth leads to concurrent growth in the money supply, and if the money supply in one country grows much more rapidly than in another, then its currency might devalue against the other country (though this may not necessarily happen).

3) Inflation

Under the current orthodox economic thinking, central banks aim to provide a stable monetary environment, which means low inflation. High credit growth may, though again not necessarily, lead to high inflation, and this would push central banks towards tightening.

2) Low initial leverage levels

Low levels of leverage are conducive towards leveraging as debt sustainability is not a problem, and lenders and borrowers alike are willing to leverage.

3) All stakeholders benefiting from the leveraging cycle

In the leveraging up phase of the cycle, economic growth is boosted in the short run, which is favoured by everyone from politicians to workers. Businesses see a short-term boost to profits as aggregate demand is increased by the amount of credit growth. A rising tide lifts all boats, despite the fact that the rising tide is based on an influx of credit which eventually goes out.

The incentives for major stakeholders to push towards leveraging are so strong that most countries with a stable banking system end up with high levels of leverage.

Leveraging up is a tantalizing low-hanging economic fruit that is almost impossible to pass up. So, as China adopted a credit money system and semi-market system, it's not unthinkable for it to exhibit many of the same characteristics of Western financial systems.

That said, the reasons for China's leveraging up are slightly more nuanced. So, we must then turn domestically to observe China's unique characteristics.

Cause #2: Fewer limits on credit growth

Compared with Western countries, the Chinese economic system has fewer checks on credit growth.

Lack of market discipline



Though some Western economists and analysts deplore how some influential industries like Big Auto repeatedly get bailouts during economic downturns, debt defaults, bankruptcies, and liquidations are the rule rather than the exception in the Western financial system, especially in the US.

But, in China, market discipline for lenders hasn't fully formed. Despite the fact that non-performing loans reached over 30% of total loans in the late 1990s, the lessons were never really learned, and the problem was solved by growth in the nominal GDP rather than enforcing market discipline on lenders and borrowers. Strong growth since 2000 led to an exceedingly low bad debt ratio, and this has led to complacency from lenders. Bank managers are happy to live in the moment and lend based on different tinges of government credit backing (covered in more detail in the next section) or to individuals as the household sector previously had a low leverage ratio.

Cause #3: Strong asset price appreciation expectations

Asset prices in China, especially real estate prices in major cities, have repeatedly gone higher than anyone could have imagined. The buyers strongly believe that falling real estate prices would precipitate an economic/financial crisis, and the government would do anything to avoid such an outcome, and their belief has been validated each time for about two decades. But, more importantly, structural reasons support the high real estate prices.

The local government controls the supply of residential land auctioned to the market each year, and it's in their interest to maximize the value of the land sold. Land sales raise 5 trillion yuan a year and historically made up 40-50% of local governments' budgets.

Source: Ministry of Finance

Since most homebuyers live in their self-owned properties, used homes do not form a large supply factor to the market. So, new homes form the majority of the supply to the real estate market. Hence, higher land prices lead to higher new home prices, and this lifts the prices of all real estate in the market. The government's strong capability to effectively control the price of real estate and its incentive in keeping prices high are a strong structural support.

The Chinese economy is replete with tales of successful usage of leverage leading to massive, quick riches at every level of society. This has encouraged a strong sense among businessmen to borrow as much as possible and invest it in some project. For example, "Country garden" (02007.HK), a real estate developer that largely focused on lower-tier cities, has a debt-equity ratio of nearly 10. When real estate prices in lower-tier cities started to appreciate in 2016, Country Garden's stock rose from 3 HKD to 19 HKD in the span of a year and a half, which is quite surprising for a real estate developer that has been in existence for 25 years.

Source: Sina.com

Cause #4: Credit growth as means of industrialization

Donald Trump would claim that the Chinese charging 25% (tariffs) for a car going in and the US charging 2% for a car going in is "how China rebuilt itself". But one distinct feature of Chinese economic development is the low level of industrialization in the 1980s, and the use of credit growth was a means of rapid industrialization.

Capital asset formation through reinvesting retained earnings is a long, hard slog, especially if the capital asset base of the country is small. Through use of leverage, investments could be made far faster and growth in the capital base could be far faster.

Source: Chinese Bureau of Statistics

In 1980, the total amount of fixed assets in China was 91 billion yuan. By 2017, the total amount of fixed assets in China had grown to 64 trillion yuan, an annual compounded growth rate of 19%. While it's theoretically possible to have achieved such results through reinvesting retained earnings alone, credit growth probably helped tremendously.

Recap

To sum up, China credit growth is based on the credit money system that intrinsically structures incentives in a manner that encourage high levels of leverage, and certain unique Chinese features that shape it in a different manner.

Now that we have a brief understanding of the major reasons for how China's debt pile came to be, we will move on to discuss China's strategy for deleveraging.

Part Two: The Three Stages of Chinese Deleveraging

Despite previous attempts at reining in the debt gravy train, from the debt trajectory as seen above, this was not successful, and the slowdowns in debt growth barely showed up as blips on the overall chart.

But deleveraging became an imperative in the past few years as:

1) the rapid growth in money supply massively outstripped that of comparable countries and of foreign exchange reserves, meaning potential devaluation in the currency, which would draw ire from the US;

Source: Chinese Central Bank (PBOC)

2) and total debt was rising to a level where even covering the interest burden was becoming difficult (at 200 trillion yuan, 6% interest a year would be 12 trillion yuan, equivalent to 13% of GDP and almost double that of non-financial corporation profits), hence controlling money supply growth and debt levels became a "must".

However, as numerous previous studies on the topic have shown, deleveraging through decreasing absolute debt levels (i.e., a hard landing) is not possible for a large economy. The US attempted a hard landing during the Great Depression and debt-GDP went from 160% in 1929 to 258% in 1933, actually making the debt problem worse.

Source: McKinsey report on deleveraging

In fact, only small economies like the Scandinavian economies in the 1990s have succeeded with a hard landing, with absolute debt values falling, while GDP grew rapidly to make up for the difference, mostly due to the existence of foreign markets to grow exports too.

Source: McKinsey report on deleveraging

Therefore, how to deleverage becomes a thorny issue for China. Deleveraging through an attempt to decrease absolute debt levels would cause aggregate demand to shrink without an ample source to pick up the slack, the ensuing economic recession might even cause debt-GDP ratio to increase, while the economy spirals downward.

The only realistic solution is growing the denominator (i.e. the GDP) faster than debt through a mixture of growth and inflation. A low interest rate environment would be most conducive to achieving these goals as the interest burden is immediately reduced for companies, buying time for them to transition, which is why interest rates are often low during previous deleveraging episodes (the US after 2008 and Japan after 1990).

However, starting off with a low interest rate would cause market participants fine-tuned to increase leverage to drink more of that poison, most plausibly causing debt levels to grow faster than GDP. Herein lies the conundrum: a deleveraging strategy purely consisting of stringency (reducing debt) or easing would fail. Only an appropriate mixture of stringency and easing in the appropriate order would succeed.

Hence, to solve the conundrum, it appears China has conducted the current round of deleveraging in three stages:

1) Monetary tightness to change attitudes toward leverage (“can’t borrow, afraid to borrow, don’t want to borrow")

2) Easing money policy to lower the debt burden on economic activity

3) Growing out of debt by increasing nominal GDP at a faster rate than total debt

1) Monetary tightness to change attitudes toward leverage

Much like what we saw in the conglomerate faze of the 1960s and 1970s that took place in the US, Chinese businessmen have a fascination with diversifying into unfamiliar industries, and the controlling shareholder of listed companies would often pledge their shares as collateral to borrow money to fund completely unrelated ventures or acquisitions in everything from hotels to football clubs to waste management. From 2014 to 2017, the total value of shares pledged as collateral by large shareholders for financing purposes increased by over 3 trillion yuan.

Source: Market Data

Not only was this irrational diworsification seen in successful businessmen, it was also displayed by Mom and Pop buying P2P wealth management products that promised Ponzi-like returns.

In late 2016, the deleveraging began in earnest, with 10-year government bond yields going from 2.7% to nearly 4% within the span of a few months.

As a result of this tightening, in 2018, Chinese companies experienced a frightful wave of defaults. Listed companies saw their valuations sliced in half again and again when they faced liquidity or even solvency problems. While China had experienced bear markets before, this was unprecedented in its depth and severity, as seen below, the total amount of corporate bond defaults increased by nearly tenfold in 2018 compared to 2015.

Chart: Corporate bond defaults (amounts in hundreds of million yuan)

Source: Wind, local brokerage reports (amounts in hundred million yuan)

P2P platforms also went bust, leading hundreds of thousands of retail investors to suffer huge capital losses.

As a result, 2018 was a wake-up call for the leverage-intoxicated businessmen and investors of China.

2) Easing money policy to lower the debt burden on economic activity

As explained above, a high interest rate/tight monetary environment is not conducive to deleveraging. Unless there are strong engines of economic growth, a “liquidation approach” to deleveraging would only cause debt/GDP to increase instead of decrease.

However, starting off with low interest rates would cause market participants fine-tuned to increase leverage to drink more of that poison. So, only by frightening economic actors to think twice before borrowing through a "near-death experience" and then cutting rates, the total debt load could stabilize even with a loose monetary environment.

As evidenced by 10-year Chinese government bond yields (as well as other key market rates) falling rapidly since mid-2018, monetary policy has been trending towards easing, but the market has been so scarred by the above-mentioned defaults, it has only had a noticeable effect on the market recently.

Chart: 10-year Chinese government bond yields

Source: investing.com

3) Growing out of debt by increasing nominal GDP at a faster rate than total debt

This is the trickiest part, as there is no guarantee China can shrug off its previously debt-fueled growth model. However, economic policy does appear to be tilted towards encouraging growth again as monetary policy has taken a significant shift towards easing. The Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission even stated on February 25th that "structural deleveraging has reached expected goals".

This is why Chinese policy confuses many market watchers. In 2018, it was so stringent that the 2019 easing seems unrealistic. However, the "one step back, two steps forward" tango fits in with the overall grand strategy of deleveraging. Market expectations were overly pessimistic in 2018 as the headlines were plastered with news of defaults and the trade war.

Chart: Shanghai Stock Composite Index (index value left, P/E ratio right)

Source: Market data

Overall equity valuations in China are historically low (as can be seen in the above chart), and a shift to the third phase of deleveraging should provide a good environment for corporate earnings and valuations to both rise.

Summary

The current deleveraging cycle is drawing to a close, and credit and economic growth is likely to tilt upwards for China. At the current low equity valuations, I believe that broader Chinese indices should benefit. Investors can gain exposure through index funds or single stock investments.

