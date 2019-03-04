Are Bulls Painting Themselves In A Corner?

An 11% rally in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) has done much to lift Wall Street’s spirits over the outlook for both the global trade and U.S. economic outlooks. Much of the credit for the impressive recovery rally in the SPX is due to the Fed’s about-face on its previously tight monetary policy. Yet some analysts are voicing concerns that if the stock market continues to rally, it may end up evoking the very same problem that faced equities last year – namely the threat of rising interest rates. In today’s report we’ll address this concern as I lay out the case that higher stock prices likely won’t convince the Fed to hike rates anytime soon.

Last week, the Federal Reserve’s semiannual monetary policy testimony to Congress largely provided confirmation of the Fed’s previous assertion that it would be patient when it comes to future interest rate increases. The central bank also indicated that it was close to finalizing a plan on ending its balance sheet runoff. Yet some Fed watchers believe that the Fed Chairman Powell’s latest Congressional testimony provided a blueprint for another rate hike should equity prices continue rising. Patrick J. O’Hare, in a commentary for Briefing.com, pointed this out last week. Quoting from Powell’s Congressional testimony, O’Hare suggested that the Fed has left open the possibility of another rate hike. Said Powell:

While we view current economic conditions as healthy and the economic outlook as favorable, over the past few months we have seen some crosscurrents and conflicting signals. Financial markets became more volatile toward year-end, and financial conditions are now less supportive of growth than they were earlier last year. Growth has slowed in some major foreign economies, particularly China and Europe. And uncertainty is elevated around several unresolved government policy issues, including Brexit and ongoing trade negotiations. We will carefully monitor these issues as they evolve.”

As O’Hare has observed, the above statement suggests the Fed currently views the U.S. economic outlook as “favorable.” O’Hare interprets this statement to mean that the Fed “is still inclined at this juncture to raise the target range for the fed funds rate sometime this year” more so than it’s inclined to lower the target range. With U.S.-China trade relations recently taking a turn for the better, copper prices on the rise, and global equity markets on the rise, O’Hare further stated his opinion that the Fed’s patience may ultimately be tested later this year with Fed officials eventually making the case for another rate hike.

Many Fed watchers assert that the Fed is using the stock market’s short-term performance, as well as the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), as guidance tools for making important policy decisions. If this is true, then might a continuation of the rally in the U.S. major averages – along with continued low volatility – push the bank to eventually resume its tightening bias? The widely followed CME FedWatch Tool doesn’t suggest the market fears a return to a hawkish Fed policy bias anytime soon. Instead, it shows that fed funds futures traders expect no interest rate increase in the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile the CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX) has reversed last year’s sustained rally, which was one of the variables which contributed to the October-December stock market panic. Although Treasury yields as reflected by TNX have lately bounced off their 52-week lows, TNX is a long way from the levels which sparked panic among investors last year. It would probably take a sustained rise in TNX over a few months, bringing the index back to the 31.00 level or above, before another Fed rate hike becomes a serious possibility. For now, the Treasury market is reflecting no concern among bond traders of a return to a tighter Fed monetary policy.

Source: BigCharts

The idea that the stock market bulls could be painting themselves into a proverbial corner by pushing equity prices higher can be also be proven fallacious by looking at the types of securities which are leading the rally. For instance, on the New York Stock Exchange many of the stocks and funds making new 52-week highs have been those that are especially sensitive to interest rate changes. In fact, many of the same types of income funds which led the NYSE new 52-week lows list in 2018 are now the stock market’s upside leaders. This speaks volumes on the fact that Wall Street has no concern over the intermediate-term (3-9 month) interest rate outlook. If there were an imminent threat of higher rates, it would first show up as a steady increase in equities making new 52-week lows. This was the case in the months leading up to the late 2018 market panic, and we can expect a similar “heads-up” if the rate outlook turns bearish again.

In my opinion, the Fed has been properly chastened by the "Dow Vigilantes" and will therefore be less likely to risk stirring up another market storm by embracing a tighter monetary policy this year. The Fed has been known to make policy blunders in the past, but once chastened, it has long shown a tendency to avoid another confrontation with the market in the months that follow. For the Fed to even suggest that it plans on increasing the fed funds rate this year would make the bank appear wishy-washy, a reputation it seeks to avoid at all costs. For that reason alone, I'm banking on the Fed leaving its benchmark rate unchanged this year.

Turning our attention to the short-term equity market outlook, the internal profile for both the NYSE and the Nasdaq is still very much supportive of the bullish intermediate-term case. The tech sector is rapidly catching up to the leading sectors on the NYSE, as the new highs-new low differential on the Nasdaq is gradually accelerating higher. Shown here is the 4-week rate of change (momentum) of the Nasdaq new highs and lows. This is my favorite gauge for the tech sector’s near-term path of least resistance since the new highs-lows are one of the best ways of measuring the incremental demand for equities. As I’ve emphasized in recent reports, as long as this indicator is rising there is no reason to fear the bear’s return anytime soon.

Source: WSJ

Another uplifting development was last week’s performance of the leading broker/dealer stocks. As many of my readers know, I consider the broker/dealers to be the most important of the major industries for confirming the intermediate-term strength or weakness in the equity broad market. The iShares U.S. Broker-Dealer & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI), below, rose 1.20% on March 1, but more importantly, it’s nearing its previous high from last November. This is an encouraging performance from the broker/dealer ETF and assuming it continues it casts a positive light on the intermediate-term environment for equities.

Source: BigCharts

The S&P 500 Index meanwhile threatened to break out above the pivotal 2,800 level last Friday, which is also encouraging from a bull’s perspective. Last week I argued that a strong rally above this benchmark price level could exhaust the market’s remaining upside potential very quickly after setting off a major round of short covering. However, a slow-and-gradual “stealth” rally, such as the one the market has recently initiated, may actually be a constructive outcome for the SPX. I consider that the market’s recent dullness is a good thing in that it will make an eventual upside blast-off move to the SPX 3,000 level more achievable. A slow, steady grind higher is also healthier for the intermediate-term rising trend since it allows the market’s recent overheated condition (caused by the 11% rally in just a few weeks) to cool off. At any rate, I anticipate the SPX will reach the 3,000 level by summer regardless of its immediate-term path.

Source: BigCharts

On a strategic note, investors should be long the sectors and industries which are showing the most relative strength and solid fundamentals. In particular, investors should be looking at consumer staples, pharmaceuticals, and real estate equities, as well as the tech sector in general. I also recommended that technical traders maintain a long position in a market-tracking ETF, such as the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ), of which I’m currently long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ, XLE, XLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.