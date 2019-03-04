Square: Nowhere Close To Enough

Even aggressive growth rates in the next couple of years still leaves the stock trading at an absurd 70x '20 EPS estimates.

For Q4, Square (SQ) generated the results that will keep most people bullish, but the guidance wasn't anywhere close to enough to make the stock exciting near $80. The $40 billion market cap for a company with a small revenue base and decelerating revenue growth remains problematic for the stock. The results were nowhere close to strong enough to alter my negative view on Square.

Decelerating Growth

The biggest problem for any momentum stock is decelerating growth. Square faces a scenario where growth will fall off a cliff in the next year.

The key to the revenue decelerating story is that Square doesn't appear to have another card up its sleeves to further boost growth whether on an organic basis or not. The fintech company guided to Q1 revenue growth of 55% after reaching 64% in Q4. The growth rate is expected to further decelerate in 2019 to only 41% suggesting end of year growth rates in the low 30s%.

As one can see from the below stock chart over the last few years, Square trades based on the trend of revenue growth. Following the 2015 IPO, the stock failed to see any rally as questions mounted on growth. As the company started ramping up new products and revenue growth accelerated, the stock burst higher going from $10 to over $100 in less than two years.

The big hiccup is that the stock, not surprisingly, hit a wall as the growth rate stalled and has now started heading down. A analyst forecast of going from the 60% growth rate to only 30% is a substantial deceleration in a matter of quarters.

Not Just A Growth Issue

Another part of the equation entering the story is the bottom line as Square is set to top $2 billion in revenues in 2019. The fintech is already highly profitable questioning whether the upside margin expansion actually exists to the extent the market projects.

The company spends very aggressively on research and development with most of the costs hidden via the use of stock-based compensation. In the latest quarter, Square took a $41 million hit for product development costs alone and $59 million for the company as a whole.

While my investment philosophy prefers excluding SBC from EPS calculations, analyzing a stock become dangerous when looking at EBITDA numbers that don't factor into per share measures. Square is a massive spender on stock options to employees causing the average diluted share count to surge from 427 million last year to 479 million in 2018. The share count topped 488 million in Q4.

These hidden costs don't always so up in the financial metrics reviewed by shareholders, but it's a prime reason that Square appears a lot more attractive to investors looking at growth metrics and not valuation metrics.

In comparison to PayPal (PYPL), Square spends a substantially larger amount of GAAP expenses on R&D as a percentage of revenues. In fact, PayPal has about 8x the revenues and only spends double on R&D placing Square at double the R&D expense level to revenues.

As shown above, a big portion of those expenses go towards SBC that are hidden in EBITDA calculations and of course not a part of the revenue growth metric that makes the momentum trade work so well.

When looking at the P/E multiple, Square trades at a substantially higher multiple than PayPal. As revenue growth slows down, Square won't deserve to trade at a such substantial multiple in comparison to a peer like PayPal.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Square isn't on pace to generate enough growth to justify the massive stock valuation, greatly boosted by rampant stock option issuance. The problem with the stock at an already stretched valuation is justifying even higher prices that would be needed to reward shareholders.

Decelerating revenue growth in 2019 will hold lead to an under performing year for Square.

