Good Will Hunting: CVS Health Decline Explained

We lowered our fair value of the stock but it is still above where the company trades today.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) has been one we have followed for some time. We have traded in and out of it when it was a standalone corporation. We essentially saw it as a fallen growth angel struck by fears of Amazon (AMZN). However, the acquisition of Aetna dramatically changed the complexity and risk-reward of the stock.

Specifically, we believed that Wall Street was too optimistic on 2019 estimates in the face of reimbursement pressures on healthcare spending. This was validated when CVS dramatically lowered 2019 estimates last week. Last quarter results also saw CVS take a big hit on its Omnicare arm which owns long-term assisted living and skilled nursing facilities. The combination tanked the stock and it is now at a 5 year low.

Data by YCharts

Good Will Hunting

At the time of every quarterly report, accountants and auditors go what we like to call "Good Will Hunting". This is an exercise which involves assessing whether the goodwill held on the balance sheet still merits being held at its current value. The process is complex and involves testing future profits, making assumptions about discount rates, pricing power and market share. Growth rates are extrapolated and in the end a value is reached for the carrying value of goodwill. If this value is lower than the amount carried on the balance sheet, the goodwill is written down. CVS unfortunately found that this applied to them.

The LTC business has continued to experience industry wide challenges that have impacted our ability to grow the business at the rate that was originally estimated when the Company acquired Omnicare, Inc. in 2015. These challenges include lower occupancy rates in skilled nursing facilities, significant deterioration in the financial health of numerous skilled nursing facility customers which resulted in a number of customer bankruptcies in 2018, and continued facility reimbursement pressures. As a result of these challenges, a goodwill impairment charge of $3.9 billion was recorded during the second quarter of 2018. During the fourth quarter of 2018, the LTC reporting unit missed its forecast primarily due to operational issues and customer liquidity issues, including one significant customer bankruptcy. Additionally, LTC management submitted an updated final budget for 2019 which showed significant additional deterioration in the reporting unit’s projected financial results for 2019 compared to the analysis performed in the second quarter of 2018, primarily due to continued industry and operational challenges, which also caused management to make further updates to their long term forecast beyond 2019. Based on these updated financial projections, management determined that there were indicators that the goodwill of the LTC business may be further impaired, and accordingly, an interim goodwill impairment test was performed as of December 31, 2018. The results of the impairment test showed that the fair value of the LTC business was lower than the carrying value resulting in a $2.2 billion goodwill impairment charge. In addition to the lower financial projections, lower market multiples of the peer group companies contributed to the amount of the goodwill impairment charge.

Essentially CVS realized that it was extremely over optimistic about the growth rates and profitability in its long term care division i.e. LTC. This does not come as a surprise to us as we have been documenting this drama within the senior housing and skilled nursing facilities space (see here, here and here) which are filled with overhyped and egregiously expensive stocks.

How do you like them apples?

CVS bought Omnicare with a lot of fanfare in 2015 (emphasis ours).

CVS Health Corporation and Omnicare, Inc. announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement for CVS Health to acquire Omnicare, the leading provider of pharmacy services to long term care facilities, for $98.00 per share in cash, for a total enterprise value of approximately $12.7 billion, which includes approximately $2.3 billion in debt. With the acquisition of Omnicare, CVS Health will significantly expand its ability to dispense prescriptions in assisted living and long term care facilities, serving the senior patient population. CVS Health will also expand its presence in the rapidly growing specialty pharmacy business. Omnicare's complementary specialty pharmacy platform and clinical expertise will augment CVS Health's capabilities and enable CVS Health to continue to provide innovative and cost-effective solutions to patients and payers. CVS Health received investment banking and financial advice from Barclays and Evercore.

Of course when you buy something for $12.7 billion and write down the value of that segment by $6.1 Billion 4 years later, it does not exactly inspire confidence in the company's decision making ability. That is a big cause for concern when said company also just closed another acquisition worth $69 billion (emphasis ours).

U.S. drugstore chain operator CVS Health Corp said on Sunday it had agreed to acquire U.S. health insurer Aetna Inc for $69 billion, seeking to tackle soaring healthcare spending through lower-cost medical services in pharmacies. Barclays and Goldman Sachs served as financial advisers to CVS, and Centerview Partners also provided financial advice to CVS’s board. Shearman & Sterling LLP, Dechert LLP, and McDermott Will & Emery LLP were legal advisers to CVS. Lazard Ltd and Allen & Company LLC were financial advisers to Aetna and Evercore served as independent financial adviser to Aetna’s board. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP was Aetna’s legal adviser.

Investors are, as one would expect, wondering if CVS perhaps also bought Aetna at too high a multiple. Especially, since CVS came in considerably below Wall Street estimates for 2019.

Source: CVS presentation

Since the annual results, earnings estimates have been slashed rapidly and are now catching up to where CVS is.

Source: Yahoo! Finance

On a heavily leveraged balance sheet, even small changes in EBITDA and EPS make big differences in stock price. Even after the big goodwill write downs, CVS is still carrying $78.6 billion of this, alongside long term debt that is more than threefold what it was last year.

Source: CVS 10-K

The offsets

While the guidance and the goodwill write downs were strong negatives, we felt the retail pharmacy section delivered rather good results in Q4.

Source: CVS presentation

CVS, just like Walgreens (WBA), continues to steal market share from the smaller pharmacies and is cementing its top position. That said, even this segment is going to be down in 2019.

Source: CVS presentation

Longer term retail segment should grow as drug spending will be up at mid single digit rates over the next few years.

Valuation

CVS appears cheap. The stock is trading at 9X 2019 expected adjusted earnings. Prior to the Aetna acquisition, we had a $98 fair value on this as we felt that the low debt combined with strong growth rates warranted a 14X multiple. At this point though, the risks are materially higher and we have lowered our fair value on CVS to $72/share (11X our 2019 estimates of $6.54). We are coming in below the low end of the company's own estimates shown below.

Source: CVS Adjustments

There are a lot of moving parts on these numbers and we still have to see how Aetna integrates with CVS and also delivers steady numbers, let alone show the optimistic growth that CVS was forecasting. The company is now under 10X EV to EBITDA, but when EBITDA in all segments looks to be flat to down, risks are way above average. We also question whether amortization of intangibles in this case should be ignored as to us it is just payback for an expensive acquisition.

Conclusion

CVS accountants have found that they overpaid for Omnicare. That was a $12.7 billion acquisition. Aetna was purchased at almost 6X that cost. Did CVS overpay for Aetna? Absolutely. The chances that CVS did not overpay when purchasing a company whose chart looks like this, is zero.

Source: Netcials

This has now become a "show me" case and CVS will have to work through some rather challenging integration. We think it can be done and we are optimistic about the long term here, even taking into account that CVS probably paid $20 billion more than it should have.

Source: Good Will Hunting

But investors should dial down their expectations and buy only when the odds are in their favor.

