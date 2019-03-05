Texas Pacific Land: Its Super-Profitable Water Service Business

In this article, I examine the water segment of TPL in light of new information that became available lately in order to understand its growth, profitability, and capital efficiency.

It's the trust's very first foray outside of its traditional land service business line. It's thus important to monitor how the new segment fares.

Texas Pacific Land Trust started up Texas Pacific Water Resources LLC in mid 2017 to cater to the rising demand for water services in the Permian Basin.

Texas Pacific Water Resources LLC, aka TPWR, was established in June 2017 as a single-member LLC and wholly owned subsidiary of Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL). TPWR focuses on providing full-service water offerings to operators in the Permian Basin. These services include but are not limited to brackish water sourcing, produced water gathering/treatment/recycling, infrastructure development/construction, disposal, water tracking, analytics, and well testing services.

TPWR is Texas Pacific Land Trust's very first foray outside of its land service segment. It's thus important for investors to monitor TPWR's progress.

Below, I review TPWR's operating and financial results on the basis of its recently released 10-K, hoping to understand how fast the business segment has been growing, how profitable it has been, and how efficiently the management has been deploying capital.

Revenue

In 2018, TPWR generated $63.9 million in revenue from water sales and royalties, up 151% from 2017, "due primarily to the trust commencing the development of brackish water sourcing, partially offset by a decrease in the royalties received from existing legacy agreements."

Easements and sundry income for the water segment includes pipeline easement royalties, commercial lease royalties and income from temporary permits. In 2018, TPWR generated $24.8 million in easements and royalties, up 331% from 2017 (Table 1).

Table 1. TPWR segment revenue by year. Source.

Anadarko E&P Onshore, LLC (APC) was TPWR's largest customer, which alone contributed $11.1 million of revenue.

The water segment's contribution to the total revenue increased to 29.56% in 2018 from 20.24% in 2017, suggesting it beat the other business segment of the trust - land and resource management - in growth.

Net income

Net income for TPWR was $50.1 million for 2018, an 166.49% increase over the $18.8 million net income made in 2017.

The net profit margin for the segment was 56.48% in 2018, slightly down from 59.96% in 2017, partly caused by the operating expenses related to the brackish water sourcing and water re-use projects placed into service in 2018.

In contrast, the land segment boasts a net margin as high as 75.47% before adjusting for the one-time item of selling oil and gas royalty interests for $18.875 million. After the adjustment, the water segment contributed 31.54% of the total revenue in 2018 but only 26.60% of the net income, reflecting the relatively low net margin of the water segment.

Investment in TPWR

During 2018, TPWR incurred $45.09 million of capex. That included $35.2 million invested in projects to develop brackish water sourcing and re-use assets. The segment also continued to build out its water production, storage, and delivery infrastructure system (Table 2).

Table 2. Segment financial results. Source.

From 2016 to 2018, TPWR invested a total of $67.602 million in the segment. The rate of return on invested capital, or ROIC, was 74.11% in 2018 and 95.13% in 2017, earning an enormous excess return over the WACC of the trust at 10.47% (see here).

Conclusions

The water service business is clearly a high net margin business with the net profit margin in the high 50%, even though it still does not rival the trust's main business line of land and resource management, which captures a net margin higher than 70%.

The land segment posted a very respectable top-line growth of 56% in 2018 after adjusting for the one-time item of selling oil and gas royalty interests. However, during the same period, the water segment grew even faster, by 184% to be specific. At these growth rates, the water segment is expected to overtake the land segment before the end of 2020 in revenue contribution.

With a ROIC of 74.11%, it's no wonder the trust has been piling on the investment in the water service business line. Comparing that ROIC to its WACC of 10.47%, the management is clearly adding value in the strategic move of setting up the water segment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.