Novartis: Why We Remain Long

Novartis (NVS) has been a core holding in our portfolio for some time now. Its strong balance sheet, attractive dividend and expansive pipeline are all reasons why we remain long this stock.

What separates Novartis from the pack is its sheer number of blockbusters across a wide spectrum of healthcare sectors. This diversification along with the volume of drugs undergoing clinical trials (pretty much unmatched) enables Novartis to be able to withstand patent expirations much better than most.

For example, Afinitor and Exjade will come off patent shortly which will obviously impact sales. Gilenya is another drug which has to come under pressure sooner rather than later. Gilenya (the multiple sclerosis drug) brings in $3 billion-plus in sales for Novartis every year. These three drugs alone brought in approximately $6 billion in 2018. That's more than 11% of 2018 sales which came in at $51.9 billion.

We feel Novartis though over time will be able to withstand these potential losses with its now established drugs and potential blockbusters. Consentyx for example brought in $2.8 billion in 2018 and continues to lead from the front. Entresto actually doubled its sales in 2018 to hit $1.03 billion. Furthermore, recent launches (such as Kisqali and Aimovig) will help drive the top line forward in the next few years.

Apart from the firm's exhaustive list of pipeline candidates, Novartis still only trades with a book multiple of 2.7 which is well behind the average in this industry of 4.9. Many investors just go off earnings and ignore the more accurate ratios such as the price to sales ratio and the price to book ratio.

However we monitor these ratios carefully as assets and sales for that matter are much more difficult to alter as opposed to earnings. The price to book ratio essentially is a read on how expensive a company is with respect to the assets it holds on its balance sheet. We want it to be as low as possible. In fact, we have often bought stocks which traded at or below book value.

For established stocks in the biotech sector though, buying companies at book value is a rare thing indeed. Assets are essentially what generate sales for any enterprise which in turn drive earnings growth. Normally the more assets you can get at a cheaper price, the better your prospects will be that the respective investment will be a success.

Currently, as mentioned, Novartis has a book multiple of 2.7. Merck (MRK) on the other hand has a book multiple of 6.5. Let's run through some numbers on why we believe book multiples are so important.

If we look at Merck's book multiples every year over the past decade, we can see this key metric fell to competitive levels in 2009 when it hit 1.9 and then in 2015 when it hit 3.2. The firm's average book multiple over the past decade comes in at 3.2. The chart below shows what happened to the firm's share price when the book multiple was trading at or below average.

Merck though at present has a book multiple of 6.5 as shares have surpassed $80 a share. Buying today only gets you half the assets for your money compared to buying for example at the end of 2016. Good deal? We do not think so.

On the contrary here's how Novartis' book multiples have been trading over the past decade.

2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2.2 2.1 2.1 2.2 2.7 3.1 2.7 2.3 2.7 2.5

As we can from the chart below, shares rallied aggressively out of the bear market bottom in 2009. However the firm's book multiple did not drop until after 2014 as 2015 corresponded with the multi-year top in the biotech sector. Consequently, when the book multiple dropped to 2.3 in 2016, shares once again bottomed (around election time) and have basically been rallying since then. Novartis' average book multiple is 2.5 over the past decade which is just under the 2.7 level which it is trading at present.

The takeaways are two fold. The first is that the book multiple is a pretty accurate valuation metric on whether a stock is either overbought or oversold in this sector. This stands to reason. Assets are what fuel sales and this sector is all about loading up on as many quality long-term patents (assets) as possible to drive that sales growth. The second takeaway is that one can pick up shares of Novartis at present for a tad above its average book multiple over the past decade. Considering how the biotech sector has roared out of its recent December low, we would say that a long play in NVS is a pretty good deal. The reason being is that as the share price of NVS has increased in price over recent years, so too has its assets to a large degree. This has kept the valuation in check. We cannot same the same thing about Merck at present.

