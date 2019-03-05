Aurora Cannabis: Go Big Or Go Home

The management team at Aurora Cannabis (ACB) needs to step it up. It’s really that simple. No, I’m not saying they are lazy, nor am I saying that the company as a whole is a bad investment prospect. What I'm saying, however, is that the company needs to focus, moving forward, on what really matters and ignore what really doesn’t. When an opportunity is identified, they need to dive in with both feet, not dip in their toes like they did with their recent move into Portugal. Only sampling here and there, for the sake of establishing itself in attractive markets, is suboptimal and, without adequate capital to invest in the long run, more likely to result in growth pains in the years ahead.

A move into Portugal

When Aurora announced in late February that the firm had jumped into the Portuguese market, I felt optimistic. Following Portugal’s decision on Jan. 15 of this year to permit the distribution of prescription medical cannabis to Portuguese patients and to allow for the export of it from there to other EU nations where it’s legal, Aurora apparently began to look for ways to get a foothold in the market. The reasons here are multifaceted.

First and foremost is the population aspect. The western European nation has a population in excess of 10 million. That’s a sizable market to address, not only for medical cannabis, but for (potentially) recreational cannabis. Another aspect is the climate and the local labor market. Economic and environmental factors make Portugal a prime location for growing, plus there’s the fact that as a member of the EU, trade between other nations on the continent should be fairly easy. Being an early mover in a sizable market, with prime real estate, and favorable economic and trading conditions is great for any company.

Unfortunately, in my research, I could not identify how large the Portuguese market might actually become for medical cannabis, but some data I discovered suggests that the EU, of which it is a member nation, has excellent potential over the next several years. By 2028, it’s expected that the entire EU area will generate around $63.9 billion in annual revenue associated with medical cannabis. If the push for global recreational cannabis legalization grows, that market could be even larger.

At the end of the day, Aurora decided to invest in a firm called Gaia Pharm Lda, taking a 51% ownership stake in exchange for an undisclosed sum, and renaming it Aurora Portugal Lda. The company in question is a license applicant seeking the right to build and use a local facility that will produce medical cannabis as well as what Aurora classifies as "derivative products." Also, on Feb. 21 of this year, Gaia managed to receive approval to build an EU GMP compliant cannabis cultivation facility from INFARMED, a division of the Portuguese Health Ministry.

According to management, the facility should see its first phase completed sometime during the third quarter of 2020 at which point it will be capable of producing and selling off 2,000kg per annum of cannabis. Once its second phase is completed (for which no time estimate was provided), production capacity will double. If Aurora’s average selling price per gram of dried medical cannabis that was released in the second quarter of its 2019 fiscal year holds moving forward, this suggests annual revenue from the facility of $12.46 million at first, eventually doubling to $24.92 million.

Aurora will be a small player in Portugal

As companies grow in different regions, I believe that scale will be a deciding factor in their success, especially on the medical front. The larger you are, the greater your economies of scale will be. Aurora appears to understand this all too well, because on its way to producing 500,000kg per annum company-wide by mid-2020, it said that it will eventually achieve a growing price below $1 per gram. In a market as favorable as Portugal, this will be true, just as it will be considered true in Canada or any other market. However, when you compare what Aurora is doing with this investment, it seems to be at odds with this mission.

You see, while 4,000kg per annum may seem a decent size for such a small nation on the edge of Europe, other players are jumping in and placing a greater emphasis on the country. Tilray (TLRY), for instance, invested $24 million to build a 32,000 square foot facility (a greenhouse to be specific) in Portugal that management there says will be capable of producing 10,000kg per annum. While this is large compared to Aurora’s position in the market, both players are dwarfed by an even bigger market entrant.

Holigen, which is 19.8% owned by Canadian cannabis producer Flowr Corp., which paid to Holigen C$6 million cash, plus gave to it some valuable IP to help it speed to market, is in the process of building multiple facilities throughout Canada and is building one facility in Australia. In Portugal, Holigen is constructing an indoor facility that will produce 3,500kg per annum. It's also building a 294,000 square foot greenhouse facility in the country that will produce an estimated 110,000kg per annum, but that’s not even its largest project. According to management, Holigen is constructing a facility in Portugal that, by 2020, will be producing an estimated 500,000kg per annum, making it one of the largest producers in the world, comparable in size with Aurora.

Takeaway

Right now, Aurora is trying its best to grow to become a global powerhouse. So far, it’s succeeding. The company has successfully exported product to various countries, including Poland, the Czech Republic, Luxembourg, Mexico, and the UK. It also operates now in 24 countries in some way, shape, or form, and in the next few years it will almost certainly hold (as I believe it does today) a spot as one of the top five firms dedicated to the global cannabis market.

This is all excellent for the company and its shareholders, but there’s a difference between expanding wisely and just expanding. Rival Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC), due to its investment from Constellation Brands (STZ), has the means to expand in a big way in any and every market it wants, but for most firms, this is simply not the case. Aurora should focus on hot markets, but if it only dips its toes into vital regions while allowing region-specific competitors to dwarf them in size, instead of benefiting from a clustering of resources, Aurora risks having dozens of locations globally, each of which will underperform the major players in said markets. That’s not a recipe for success, it’s a recipe for pain.

