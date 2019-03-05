Key Node Speaker: TSMC And This Investable Tech Recession

While parts of the tech sector that TSM sees are struggling, other companies and sectors are thriving, and may represent places to look for alpha.

TSM is moving to quarterly dividend payouts, which could increase its appeal to buy-and-hold investors.

Technically, TSM is at the top of its game regarding INTC, with perhaps Samsung left as a technical peer.

Yet it is possible that business could already be a bit better than expected, based on its updated projection following a one-time hit from a supplier's error.

TSM had solid achievements last year, but offered up a downbeat forecast in its Q4 conference call.

Twin theses of this article

These are:

1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM), branded as TSMC, may be a solid source of long term alpha while paying out more regular dividends during a potential wait for the tech sector to revive. At least in the US, TSM has to be the most obscure $200 B market cap tech stock around. Yet it is gaining in importance in the global tech ecosystem. Analysts parse its comments to the last detail (see below for one important recent example), but in part because no products are advertised as "Taiwan Semi inside," TSM remains anonymous to users of products its chips control. But, increasingly, as GloFo backs away from cutting-edge technologies, all of a sudden, we are down to three cutting-edge large chip manufacturers. From an IEEE Spectrum article last year:

In a major shift in strategy, GlobalFoundries is halting its development of next-generation chipmaking processes. It had planned to move to the so-called 7-nm node, then begin to use extreme-ultraviolet lithography (EUV) to make that process cheaper. From there, it planned to develop even more advanced lithography that would allow for 5- and 3-nanometer nodes. Despite having installed at least one EUV machine at its Fab 8 facility in Malta, N.Y., all those plans are now on indefinite hold, the company announced Monday. The move leaves only three companies reaching for the highest rungs of the Moore’s Law ladder: Intel (INTC), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), and TSMC.

And INTC has a distance to go to catch TSM in the cutting-edge nodes, quite the change of places between these two companies.

And, the broader point:

2. When TSM sees as big a downturn in business as it is now seeing, then "tech" is in a sense in a recession - though defining tech these days is not easy and therefore defining a tech recession is not simple any longer.

That said, I propose that tech companies that are sailing through what TSM sees as a significant recession could be superior performers.

Now for a few comments on TSM's ascent.

TSM - becoming a quasi-monopoly in foundries?

In its 2017 annual report, TSM reported (PDF Slide 9):

TSMC is the worldwide semiconductor foundry leader for both advanced and specialty process technologies, commanding a 56% market share in 2017.

The company then goes on to point out its strengths in 4 key growth areas:

Mobile platform [primarily smartphones]: TSMC offers leading process technologies such as 7nm FinFET, 10nm FinFET, 16nm FinFET Plus technology, and 20nm SoC logic process technologies, as well as comprehensive IPs for premium product applications to further enhance chip performance, reduce power consumption, and decrease chip size... High-performance computing platform: TSMC provides customers with leading process technologies such as 7nm FinFET and 16nm FinFET, as well as comprehensive IPs, including high-speed interconnect IPs... Automotive electronics platform: TSMC offers leading 7nm FinFET, 16nm FinFET, 28nm, and 40nm logic process technologies, various leading and competitive specialty technologies in RF, embedded flash memory, sensors, multiple power management technologies that pass the AEC-Q100 qualifications. IoT platform: TSMC provides industry’s leading and comprehensive ultra-low power technology platform to support innovations for IoT and wearable applications. TSMC’s leading offerings... have been widely adopted by various IoT and wearable applications. TSMC extends its offering with Near-Vt technology for extreme low power applications...

Probably the most important point is that in 2017 (the 2018 annual report is not out as of Sunday March 3), TSMC was already offering 7 nm node FinFETs. Whereas, in the latest conference call, INTC's CEO, Mr. Swan, could only say this about INTC's 10 nm node (which is considered functionally very similar to TSM's 7 nm node):

Our 10 nanometer yields continue to improve and Ice Lake [i.e., the 10 nm chips] remains on track to be in volume systems on retail shelves for the 2019 holiday selling season.

While INTC is moving toward acceptable yields, TSM has progressed beyond N7 (7 nm node), reporting in the conference call that (emphasis added):

Customer tape-out activities at N7 continue to be strong despite the cautious macro outlook. We are actually seeing an increase in silicon content for AI and 5G-related product designs. We expect that 7-nanometer to contribute more than 25% of our wafer revenue in 2019. Our N7+ yield rate is progressing well and comparable to N7. N7+ volume production is scheduled to begin in second quarter this year. As I have stated before, we are working with several customers on N7+ to support their second and third wave product designs, and we expect the N7+ price contribution to the 7-nanometer family will grow increasingly larger over the next few years.

In addition, and perhaps crucially in defining TSM's lead relative to INTC:

Our N5 technology development is well on track, with customer tape-out schedule for first half 2019 and volume production ramp in first half 2020.

So, while INTC will be doing volume production of its 10 nm node "Ice Lake" chips in H2 this year, TSM will be scaling up chips a full two generations more advanced (remember, TSM's 7 nm designation compares to INTC's 10 nm node).

In a key part of the Q&A, an analyst wanted to make sure he heard correctly re this back-and-forth:

Roland Shu ...when you will see your CPU revenue reach 1% of your total revenue and when you will see the CPU foundry also coming from multiple customers? C.C. Wei That's very specific - 1% - but just say that we started working with the CPU customers... Roland Shu Okay. Just to clarify, C.C., you said that you start to work with a CPU customer or customers. C.C. Wei Customers.

That AMD (AMD) has TSM produce CPUs for it is known. Does the use of the plural term imply INTC?

I therefore continue to think that TSM is going to win long term. Now, short term, we need to look at the following commentary.

TSM - struggling for now

In its Q4 earnings release, TSM projected Q1 revenues of $7.35 B, which is down sharply from $8.5 B booked in Q1 last year. TSM must have been gloomy, giving this exchange with an analyst:

Sebastian Hou Thank you. Is it fair for us to assume that the UTR [utilization rate] is not as slow as in the 2009 yet, but there is already lower than what we have seen in 2011, '12 that cycle and 2015 cycle? C.C. Wei You are right. You are right.

Causes: primarily sluggish iPhone sales, crypto mining collapse, and a digestion period for data centers in general and TSM's important niche in high-performance computing.

But, are conditions already improving?

The recent broad-based upturn in tech stocks (QQQ) makes me take note of the following. As noted above, in late January TSM was guiding for $7.35 B in Q1 revenues. Subsequently, it reported a major supplier issue as follows:

Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C., February 15, 2019 -- TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today updates its first quarter 2019 guidance following the completion of the assessment of all the wafers affected by a batch of problematic photoresist material. TSMC discovered that a batch of photoresist from a chemical supplier contained a specific component which was abnormally treated, creating a foreign polymer in the photoresist. The foreign polymer created an undesirable effect on 12/16-nanometer wafers at Fab 14B. This effect was detected later on when the wafers deviated from normal yield. To ensure the quality of our wafers delivered to customers, we have decided to scrap a higher number of wafers than our earlier estimate. TSMC expects the financial impact from the photoresist incident to be as follows: ● This incident is expected to reduce Q1 revenue by about US$550 million... [which will be made up in Q2].

That should have lowered revenues from $7.35 B to $6.8 B. Yet the revised guidance is for $7.05 B (midpoint of the range for all guidance numbers).

So: has business already improved by $250 MM this quarter over what was expected in late January?

In addition to all the above...

TSM is becoming more investable

TSM's ADRs remain subject to Taiwan's 20% withholding tax, but the company is moving to quarterly payouts, which may lead to more shareholders buying and holding rather than trading a stock which has been dividend-less almost the entire year. This is the relevant text from the 2/19/19 board meeting:

Subject to the 2019 AGM’s approval of the amendments, the Board of Directors plans to approve each quarter’s dividend in the following quarter’s Board Meeting, after which the dividend will be distributed within six months. Therefore, the Board of Directors plans to approve a NT$2.0 [i.e. two New Taiwan dollars] per share cash dividend for first quarter 2019 in the second quarter, and the dividend will be paid in the fourth quarter of 2019. All shareholders of TSMC common shares will receive a NT$8 per share cash dividend in July 2019, and a NT$2 cash dividend per share in the fourth quarter, for a total of NT$10 cash dividend per share. In the future, TSMC intends to continue its stable dividend policy and return about 70% of free cash flow to shareholders every year. As the Company’s business continues to grow and generates greater amounts of free cash flow, it expects to maintain a sustainable quarterly cash dividend, and to distribute the cash dividend each year at a level not lower than the year before.

Each ADR (or, ADS) is worth 5 ordinary shares, so NT$10 per share equals NT$50 per ADR. The current exchange rate is 30.8 (TWD/USD), so if TSM pays out NT$10 in dividends this year, I estimate about $1.62 USD in dividends per ADR, or a 4.1% dividend yield at Friday's closing price of $39.39. This is not adjusted for the withholding tax, which I expect to receive via the IRS. (Please let me know if any of this analysis is off.)

In order to recoup the withheld dividend, I do not own TSM in a tax-deferred account such as an IRA.

Some implications for Big Tech

The obvious negative from comments TSM made is that it is not bullish on high-end smartphone sales. It does foresee making more money in aggregate even if unit sales decline, due to higher silicon content per phone. So I would continue to be cautious on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), which I scaled out of last year given what I saw as market saturation in its most important edge devices.

Where in tech has business remained strong while TSM is seeing weakness? The most obvious place to look is where sales and EPS estimates have been rising. Here, it's clearly not AAPL, but it's also not Microsoft (MSFT) for the first time in many quarters, and Amazon (AMZN) did not guide sales for Q1 upwards. I am also seeing Alphabet (GOOGL) EPS estimates downtrending a bit for 2019 and 2020.

However, Cisco (CSCO) has seen EPS estimates for FY 2019 rise since its Q2 report last month from $3.04 to $3.07, and for FY 2020 from $3.31 to $3.38 (per Yahoo! Finance). CSCO commented on its Q2 conference call last month that it simply was not seeing a slowdown in business, and its order intake beat expectations. At $51.41, CSCO has broken out to its highest price since December 2000. It may be regaining a good part of its former glory.

But there are parts of tech that are not simply managing well through challenging times, as CSCO may be; they are ignoring smartphone weakness and some data center hardware sales indigestion. For example:

Software and security are sailing along

Network security stocks, such as Palo Alto Networks (PANW), are strong operationally and their stocks are feeling no pain. The same for data analytics star Splunk (SPLK). Among large cap software/cloud names, Salesforce (CRM) and Workday (WDAY) are also in gear both operationally and on the charts. Many smaller companies have similar charts and improving results, such as CRM licensee with a life sciences focus Veeva (VEEV).

Whether any of these have valuations that make sense, or whether they are primarily momentum stocks with lots of fundamental downside risk, is an open question. But: could some of these sorts of names be like buying CSCO or MSFT in 1995, with years of explosive growth ahead?

Risks are significant

Central banks in both the US and EU have pulled back on stimulus, and the Fed has also "de-stimulated" by raising rates. With Fed Chairman Powell acknowledging that rate hikes work with lags that tend to last more than one year, it may be a full 12 months before last December's rate hike drops out as a negative to growth. In addition, as investors, we should recognize the effect that QE has had in pumping up financial asset prices, even if the effects on the real economy of that monetary inflation have been uncertain.

In addition, tech has had quite the multi-year run, and it could be normal for it to take an extended rest.

Please see the company's disclosures for a fuller listing of risks associated with owning TSM shares or ADRs.

Concluding comments - TSM prevailing, other techs looking strong

TSM mentioned in the Q&A that it has improved its client list. As time passes and GloFo's lack of effort in cutting-edge nodes becomes more relevant to market share, my expectation is that TSM will be seen as a clear long term winner in the advanced semiconductor and specialty manufacturing space; for the latter see CEO Wei's prepared remarks and his response to a follow-up question from Charlie Chan.

So long as, over the next several years, tech continues to increase its share of wallet of the global economy, I'm hopeful that TSM will outperform tech. Adding in a quarterly dividend policy returning 70% of free cash flow to shareholders, I'm comfortable thinking of a multi-year holding period with returns stemming from 3-4% dividend yield and 6-7% EPS growth with relatively stable multiples. Given what is again a richly-valued S&P 500 (SPY), I would expect that to provide alpha with moderate risk, and without the need to bet on any one retail customer-facing company or any one capital goods supplier.

Beyond TSM, since I have viewed it for years as a core part of the tech industry, I'm encouraged to continue holding CSCO for capital appreciation as well as, secondarily, dividend growth, given its recent results. Of course, if the world is going into a significant recession, CSCO will be affected, but how many of its competitors have its staying power? Regarding INTC, which I purchased and said good things about its sell-off in the summer in the high $40s, it has provided, it is trading strongly at the $53.30 level, despite having lowered guidance. I am considering lightening up on INTC, but the stock of this dominant player may be a little too cheap to sell.

In the security space, where CSCO and so many other companies compete, I am impressed with how PANW has performed since describing in early June my reasons for buying it around $200. Now it's at $245, and if anything I am more bullish on it now than before.

Finally, the Cloud is living up to its billing. Several players are seeing rapid growth, and judging what a fair value is for some fast-growing names is not an easy task. Now that the Fed has relented about drastic reduction of liquidity, I am again comfortable taking on some risk and own some of these high flyers, understanding there is gambling going on here.

Thus I think that to the extent tech, or important parts of it, are in recession or something akin to that, the companies and sectors within tech that are forging ahead operationally - and preferably being recognized by Mr. Market - could provide alpha in the months and years ahead despite various risks.

Thanks for reading and sharing any thoughts you have on the broad topic of tech in today's world and today's markets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSM,INTC,PANW,VEEV,SPLK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.