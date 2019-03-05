Gap: More Upside Ahead After Spin-Off Announcement

The bull case still holds: Old Navy supports the entire value of the current business, leaving valuable Athleta and two turnarounds available for free.

The reaction is somewhat surprising: it was already clear that GPS was an Old Navy story.

I'm more than a little bit confused by the huge reaction that greeted Gap (GPS) stock after the company announced its plans to spin off Old Navy. The company's decision does make some sense: Old Navy's growth and profitability have been hidden by declines at Gap brand, in particular.

But that's not exactly news. Indeed, that was precisely the point I made back on this site back in July: by any reasonable calculation, Old Navy was responsible for at least 75% of the value of the entire business. That wasn't the result of some brilliant insight or deep-dive discovery of a 10-K footnote; Gap details segment-level revenue and in September 2017 gave its first (and only) peek at margins:

source: Gap presentation at Goldman Sachs conference

From there, basic arithmetic made the case reasonably clear. The argument after the spin seems to be that now investors can understand exactly how profitable Old Navy is. Yet, again, the market already should have understood that fact, at least from a broad standpoint. Were investors - and analysts, two of whom downgraded the stock in January - simply not paying attention? Is "transparency" worth over $1.5 billion in market value?

The move seems odd, admittedly. And the jump on Friday seems huge. But in the context of recent trading, it's actually not that big a move. Friday's gains - GPS rose 16% - only get the stock back to early September levels. The stock still trades below where I recommended (and bought it) last summer.

And yet the core story here still holds - and still looks attractive just shy of $30. The evidence we have so far suggests that last year's bull case the company is calling "Newco" - Gap brand, Banana Republic, Athleta, Hill City, and Intermix - still is available for free.

Q4 Earnings

The irony of Friday's move - and perhaps the reason why GPS gave back what at one point were 20%+ gains - is that the Q4 report actually looked modestly disappointing. Same-store sales at Old Navy were flat, admittedly against a tough +9% comparison. Gap brand continues to struggle, with a -5% comp in the quarter. Banana Republic turned south, with a -1% print. Athleta might not have had a great quarter, either: CFO Teri List-Stoll cited "a tiered comp" (ie, a two-year stack) of almost 30%. But CEO Art Peck said on the Q4 FY17 call that sales growth in the second half of FY17 was in the "mid-20s", which suggests low- to mid-single-digit growth in the most recent quarter.

There were some self-inflicted wounds. Peck admitted on the Q4 FY18 call that Old Navy's "assortment did not provide enough newness or excitement". Gap remains a mess. Traffic dipped at Athleta in December, a company-wide issue (Peck noted particular softness in the middle of the month).

The outlook seemed a bit gloomy as well - and perhaps too gloomy. List-Stoll projected a "high-teens percentage decrease" for first-half earnings, with a rebound in Q3 and Q4. Inventory markdowns at Old Navy, due to fashion misses in Q4, are a driver, per commentary in the Q&A. Cold weather seems likely to impact first quarter sales across the business.

That said, the quarter doesn't necessarily change the long-term story here. Peck emphasized that Old Navy was healthy going forward. Flat comps might not sound all that impressive - but the two-year stack of 9% for the quarter is the same as that for the full year, which hardly suggests some massive deceleration. An analyst asked if the product misses at Old Navy would lead to negative comps for the first half - which seemed to surprise both Peck and List-Stoll, both of whom emphasized that the issues were much more minor than the analyst seemed to believe.

Old Navy still seems healthy. Banana Republic is doing better, albeit not great. Gap brand is shrinking - as it should be, with an additional 230 store closures next year providing $90 million in annualized pre-tax savings. Athleta is growing. And GPS stock remains far too cheap, even after Friday's big move.

Segment by Segment

Taking the broad view, the bull case still seems to hold. Old Navy is worth something close to the current enterprise value of $11.2 billion. (Again, it's the second-largest apparel brand in the country, behind Nike (NKE).) The rest of the business has value, even with struggles at Gap brand and Banana Republic. The story heading into fiscal 2019, looking segment by segment, still looks solid, even if Q4 did raise some concerns:

Old Navy

Again, Old Navy is the biggest part of the story here. As such, the key question in terms of understanding current valuation is trying to pin down Old Navy's profits - and the proper multiple.

Old Navy did see some margin pressure in FY18. List-Stoll told Jefferies (JEF) analyst Randal Konik - who last year asked the company to change its name to Old Navy, arguing that "the Gap brand doesn't matter" - that "Old Navy margins did take a bit of a hit, particularly from the fourth quarter trends". But she noted later in the Q&A that Old Navy "probably has industry-leading margin".

That would suggest that Old Navy probably isn't too far from the 15% figure cited for fiscal 2016. (VF Corporation (VFC), for instance, is guiding for 13.6% operating margins this year.) Comps remain solid: the 3% full-year figure matches the 5-year CAGR, with Old Navy recovering after disappointing performance in FY15 and FY16. Peck said the brand remains "underpenetrated", even in the U.S. Only 15 stores (barely 1% of the 1,154 total) are located elsewhere (in Asia), adding another potential footprint driver.

This remains one of the best retail concepts in the U.S. It's growing comps, has room for more unit count growth, and has industry-leading margins (or close). The struggles elsewhere have hidden its growth, and colored the story. But this remains a valuable business, one that still likely justifies the entire valuation here.

Gap brand

Gap Inc. has been trying to fix Gap brand for some time - and it's not working. The sheer fact that 230 store closures (almost 20% of the total, predominantly in North America) are saving $90 million shows just how poorly the brand is performing. As seen in the slide at the beginning of the article, margins already were razor-thin - and they've declined this year per commentary from the Q4 conference call and the Q3 10-Q.

But I agree with Konik's argument that the brand "doesn't matter". Operating lease commitments are a potential concern (over $6 billion at the end of FY17; the 10-K hasn't been filed yet), but a chunk of those leases are coming from Old Navy and Athleta. (Newco's operating lease commitments will be something to watch closely when the financials are broken out later this year.)

And, to its credit, Gap Inc has shown no loyalty to the brand. Peck said on the Q2 call that "there's no delusions, no emotional attachment" to Gap. On the Q3 call, he emphasized "it's not about growth here right now". The company now is taking an axe to its North American specialty fleet - including paying to get out of some leases - with hopes that a smaller, more online/outlet-focused business can drive better profitability. (After the closures, two-thirds of revenue will come from online and outlets, per Peck.)

There's little, if any reason, to project a turnaround here. The brand is not well-positioned, a problem of which I'm well aware (it was part of my short case for GPS a few years back). Mall traffic isn't coming back. Comps now have declined for five straight years, with a -18% stack over that period. (And same-store sales should be benefiting from previous closures of weaker stores, as well as steadily easier comparisons.)

But this still is a business that generated over $5 billion in revenue in FY18. And it's being managed appropriately: Gap Inc isn't throwing good money after bad. Gap brand probably isn't worth much - but it's worth something. And if it's not worth less than zero, GPS stock here still looks too cheap.

Banana Republic

Banana Republic seems overlooked here to some extent (even by management), but it's quietly putting together decent performance. The -1% same-store sales print in the quarter ended a four-quarter streak of positive comps, but margins expanded in the quarter and, per Peck, product margins expanded 120 bps for the full year.

By no means is growth torrid - but performance has been better. After -10% and -7% comps in FY15 and FY16, respectively, the two-year stack is -1%. (Peck on the Q3 call cited Banana Republic's improvement as a potential model for Gap brand going forward.) Margins were solid in FY16, and probably remain at least in the high-single-digits. More store closures are coming, and here, too, growth likely is going to be limited. But this is a brand doing $2.5 billion in revenue and over $200 million in operating income. There's some value here.

Athleta, Intermix and Hill City

Intermix (for which Gap paid $130 million with a subsequent writedown) and newly launched men's athleisure brand Hill City aren't material to the valuation here at this point. Athleta, however, increasingly is.

The brand should near $1 billion in revenue in the next year or two. Q4, again, looks a bit disappointing; Stoll-List admitted in her prepared remarks that "we also have a little room to do better there [at Athleta]". But the girls' business is torrid, with 60%+ comps in each of the last two quarters. Comps clearly are positive. And there's room for further footprint expansion: Athleta added 13 stores in FY18, and with a count of 161 has less than half the reach of larger rival Lululemon Athletica (LULU).

This remains an attractive growth story. It's not Lululemon, obviously; but Lululemon has a market cap nearing $20 billion. Athleta, even at a fraction of that number, can contribute to the bull case here.

Valuation, the Spin, and the Risks

At the end of the day, the case back near $30 comes down to an argument over how attractive a business Old Navy is. I've seen comments on this site and on Twitter along the lines of "Who cares? This was one hunk of junk, and now it's two."

That's simply not the case. Old Navy is approaching its 25th anniversary. It's gone from zero to $8 billion in revenue over that time. Its margins, as far as we know (and unless GPS management talked around a substantial decline) are among the best in the industry. Consider some of the other apparel plays with similar margins to that of Old Navy:

Stock EBIT Margin EV/EBITDA Notes VFC 13.6% 16.9x based on FY19 (ending March) guidance ROST 14.4% 13.8x author estimate for FY19 (ending January) TJX 10.8% 12.7x based on FY19 (ending February 2) actuals RL 11.3% 9.0x based on FY19 (ending March) guidance GIL 15.0% 13.6x based on CY18 actuals COLM 12.9% 15.7x based on CY18 actuals

An investor surely can say that Old Navy shouldn't be valued in line with Ross Stores (ROST) or VF Corporation (VFC). I'd agree. But apparel plays with mid-teen margins get very healthy EV/EBITDA multiples. Even toward the bottom end of this range, and assuming some margin compression of late, Old Navy still supports a good chunk of the current GPS equity value - if not all of it:

source: author. Based on FY18 figures, including 383M GPS shares outstanding as of Q4. EBIT margins add $196M in D&A, based on store count.

Not everyone agrees on this front. A Bloomberg roundup of analyst notes after the spin cited Old Navy valuations of $24.80 (albeit with implied EBITDA above my estimates, and just a 7.5x multiple), $23, and $35 per GPS share. And for investors more skeptical toward Old Navy, or perhaps seeing a re-run of the basically flat comps in 2015-2016, 10x+ EBITDA probably is too high.

Still, from here, reasonable margin and multiple expectations still get Old Navy to $30. Another way to skin the proverbial cat: $7.84 billion in FY18 revenue at a 13% margin and the guided 26% effective tax rate suggests Old Navy net income per GPS share of $1.97. That figure does exclude interest expense, which could shave a few pennies off. Still, is a 15-16x P/E - and probably sub-15x on a forward basis - unreasonable for this kind of growth story?

As for the Newco, there's some value there. Gap brand still should generate over $4 billion in revenue. Assuming 1% EBIT margins, and using a more conservative estimate of D&A than that used for Old Navy (dividing the consolidated total by square footage instead of store count), EBITDA is about $238 million. 4x EBITDA is just shy of $1 billion, which in turn suggests 0.25x sales. Capex behind the concept is going to be light - again, Gap Inc is under no pretense of jumpstarting growth - so there should be some decent cash flow in coming years. Operating lease commitments are an issue, but there's still at least a couple of dollars in value in the concept. ($1 billion gets to about $2.60 per Gap share.)

Banana Republic's margins appear to still be in the 8% range cited for FY16, based on commentary since. With sales of $2.5 billion, that suggests operating income of $200 million, and EBITDA probably around $275 million. 5x EBITDA and 0.5x sales get to $1.2-$1.4 billion or so - which in turn suggests an 8-10x multiple to after-tax income, about in line with challenged mall retailers. That's about $3.40 per GPS share.

The other businesses, primarily Athleta, are driving over $100 million in EBITDA, and $1.124 billion in FY18 sales. Given growth there, 10x EBITDA and 1x revenue adds another $3 or so per share.

From here, then, this remains a stock worth $40 or so: $30-$31 for Old Navy, and ~$9 for Newco. To be sure, there are potential dis-synergies here, including duplicate costs, that should be modeled in. (Note that the numbers so far do include the impact of existing corporate costs, which Gap Inc hasn't historically broken out.) We don't know what those costs might be; but with 383 million shares outstanding at the end of Q4, and assuming a 15x blended P/E multiple plus the 26% tax rate, every $35 million or so in incremental costs takes $1 off the current share price.

I'm skeptical those costs materially change the case here - and Peck argued on the Q4 call that Gap Inc could look for ways to offset at least some of the higher expenses going forward. Note, too, that Gap will continue buying back shares over the year until the spin-off (tentatively scheduled for 2020) occurs, with a $1 billion repurchase easily covered by existing cash plus FY19 free cash flow, and enough to take another 9% off the share count.

From here, $29 is too cheap, and $25 was close to ridiculous. (I added to my GPS shares earlier this year; it was my largest position before the earnings report.) The coverage here - still - seems to act as if Gap Inc has two good businesses and two bad ones, and so a ~6x consolidated EV/EBITDA multiple and a ~12x P/E multiple (both based on FY19 guidance) somewhat splits the difference.

In terms of valuation, however, Old Navy and Athleta combined cover at least 80% of the current enterprise value near $11 billion. And Old Navy - apparent investor perception aside - might be a great business. Again, it's the second-largest apparel retailer in the U.S. - and it still has room for store count growth domestically and close to zero international presence. Zero out the entire rest of the portfolio and investors under $30 still are getting that business for under 10x FY18 EBITDA.

For GPS to tank from here, Old Navy has to stumble. Q4 does raise some modest concerns on that front, and it's worth remembering that execution from Gap Inc has been inconsistent over the years. Peck, to his credit, is usually honest about those slip-ups and sober in terms of the outlook for the mall-exposed concepts. But there have been a few too many issues - weak holiday ads from Old Navy a couple of years ago, assortment misses across the various concepts, the consistent inability to stabilize Gap brand - to explain.

But - again - this is an Old Navy story. And the head of the spin-off will be current brand leader Sonia Syngal, who took over in 2016. Old Navy's performance has been impressive under Syngal, with a noted acceleration in same-store sales. (Again, give credit to Peck, who's making a decision that will move him from being a CEO of an S&P 500 company to the head of a firm that maybe will qualify for the MidCap 400.)

The story isn't perfect. Q1 earnings need to be closely watched, particularly given already cautionary guidance. Specialty retail remains dicey. Trading late Friday suggests GPS could drift lower next week. But the fundamentals here still remain hugely attractive. One of the country's best retail concepts - yes, still - is available for under 10x EBITDA and probably 15x standalone EPS - while investors get another growing company and options on two turnarounds for free. The spin-off may have highlighted that story - but I still believe that, for whatever reason, the market doesn't yet fully understand it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.