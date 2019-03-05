How To Outperform The Market With High Profitability Stocks

Investors should not blindly replicate these kinds of systems, but they can be enormously valuable as a source of ideas for further research.

All else the same, the more profitable the business behind the stock, the higher the returns investors can expect over time.

At the end of the day, a stock is simply a share in an ownership of a business.

The more profitable the business, the higher its ability to create value for investors, which is a powerful driver for the stock price. Unsurprisingly, statistical research has proven that companies with superior profitability levels tend to produce above-average returns for investors.

When focusing on companies with superior profitability metrics, it's of utmost importance to pay close attention to the sustainability of those profitability indicators.

Highly profitable businesses generally trade at a valuation premium versus the broad market. If the company can't sustain its superior profitability over time, this can be very problematic for investors, since you end up paying an excessively high valuation for a company that is facing a deterioration in its fundamentals.

We can never know for certain if a company will be able to sustain its profitability in the long term, although evaluating key aspects such as competitive strength, ability to innovate, and growth opportunities can be very helpful in that area.

Besides, from a purely quantitative approach, it makes sense to focus on companies that have sustained superior profitability over the years. Success attracts competition in the business world, and competition tends to erode profitability levels over time. If a company is consistently making above-average profitability, this generally indicates that it has superior fundamental qualities such as a differentiated brand, better technology, or a more innovative management team.

For this reason, the quantitative system described here looks for companies that produced elevated profitability levels both on a trailing 12 months basis and in the past 5 years. The main idea is focusing on companies that are not only making lots of money right now, but also in the past several years, as a sign of consistency and sustainability.

System Design

The quantitative system begins with a screener. The screener eliminates over the counter stocks and companies with a market capitalization level below $200 million from the investable universe. This is to guarantee a minimum size and liquidity level for companies in the portfolio.

After that, the screener requires companies to have a Return on Investment (ROI) ratio above 20% over the past 5 years and also on a trailing twelve months basis. In this case, ROI is calculated by taking Income After Taxes divided by the average Total Long Term Debt and Stockholders Equity, expressed as a percentage.

This requirement is very demanding. From a starting universe of almost 6,000 stocks in the database, only 154 currently meet the requirements for size and profitability.

Among such a selective group, the quantitative system picks the 25 stocks with the highest PowerFactors ranking. The PowerFactors algorithm basically ranks companies in a particular group based on 4 quantitative factors: financial quality, valuation, fundamental momentum, and relative strength.

The PowerFactors system has produced consistent outperformance over the long term. The chart below shows the annualized returns for companies in 10 different PowerFactors ranking buckets since January of 1999 in comparison to the SPDR S&P 500.

Companies with higher rankings tend to produce superior returns and vice versa. Importantly, stocks with relatively high quantitative rankings tend to materially outperform the market over the years.

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

Leaving the mathematical details aside, the main thesis behind the quantitative system is actually quite simple. We basically want to buy only companies with exceptional profitability levels, both in recent times and over the past five years. Among the names that can offer those profitability levels, we pick the best 25 stocks based on 4 different factors taken together.

Backtested Performance

The following backtest picks the 25 stocks recommended by the quantitative system, and it builds an equally weighted portfolio with those names. The portfolio is monthly rebalanced, and it has an assumed trading expense ratio of 0.2% per trade. The benchmark is the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

Since January of 1999, the system has substantially outperformed the benchmark, with annual returns of 15.85% per year versus an annual return of 6.08% for the market-tracking ETF in the same period. System alpha during the backtesting period was 9.66% per year.

In cumulative terms, the system gained over 1,800% versus 229% for the SPDR S&P 500. In other words, a $100,000 investment in the market tracking ETF in January of 1999 would currently be worth $329,000, and the same amount of capital allocated to the portfolio of high-profitability stocks would have a much larger value of $1.9 million.

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

Offering more information, the table below shows the performance statistics for different periods and risk-adjusted performance metrics for the quantitative system versus the benchmark.

Return System SPY Annualized 15.85% 6.08% One Month 6.55% 3.84% Three Month 0.89% 2.32% One Year 18.26% 6.74% Three Year 84.50% 50.20% Five Year 104.35% 66.21% Total (since 1999) 1841.85% 228.94% Sharpe Ratio 0.72 0.34 Sortino Ratio 0.98 0.45 Max Drawdown -49.78% -55.42% Standard Deviation 20.62% 14.81% Correlation 0.79 - R-Squared 0.63 - Beta 1.1 - Alpha (annualized) 9.66% -

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

System Portfolio And Practical Considerations

To begin with, past performance does not guarantee future returns. Although the academic research has clearly established that high-profitability stocks have delivered superior performance in the past, it's impossible to say if this outperformance will be sustained into the future or not.

There is always the possibility that excessive valuations can erode the edge provided by superior profitability. If everyone starts buying high-quality companies because they tend to outperform, then these kinds of stocks can get too expensive, and maybe they no longer can outperform from their current valuation levels.

Besides, this quantitative system does not incorporate any risk control measures in areas such as sector diversification. High concentration in sectors such as tech and consumer can be an important source of risk for stocks in the portfolio.

In any case, the main idea is not that investors should automatically buy a stock only because it's selected by the quantitative system. Rather, the system is intended as a source of ideas, to identify candidates for further research.

Those risks and limitations being acknowledged, a quantitative system such as this one can be an enormously valuable tool to make better investment decisions by relying on objectively quantified data as opposed to opinions and speculation.

Without further prologue, the table below shows the 25 stocks currently selected by the quantitative system. Data also includes market capitalization and average ROI level in the past 5 years.

Ticker Name MktCap (millions) ROI% 5YAvg (ATHM) Autohome Inc $10,899 25.31 (AZO) AutoZone Inc $23,194 41.37 (BIIB) Biogen Inc $65,885 23.35 (BSTC) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp $516 22.13 (BA) Boeing Co $250,114 50.05 (CHKP) Check Point Software Technologies Ltd $19,291 20.58 (CLF) Cleveland-Cliffs Inc $3,187 33 (ENTA) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc $2,054 20.58 (EL) Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (THE) $56,783 20.1 (NGVT) Ingevity Corp $4,905 21.63 (NSP) Insperity Inc. $5,231 39.1 (INTU) Intuit Inc. $64,884 34.39 (LULU) lululemon athletica inc $20,049 23.62 (MBUU) Malibu Boats Inc $968 20.99 (MMI) Marcus & Millichap Inc $1,498 32.11 (MA) Mastercard Inc $234,295 44.06 (MTD) Mettler-Toledo International Inc $17,415 30.76 (MNST) Monster Beverage Corp $35,198 27.49 (ORLY) O'Reilly Automotive Inc $29,332 31.25 (PAYC) Paycom Software Inc $10,413 31 (REGN) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc $47,916 20.5 (SNBR) Sleep Number Corporation $1,361 39.3 (SBUX) Starbucks Corp $88,088 35.7 (UBNT) Ubiquiti Networks Inc $10,193 35.78 (UTHR) United Therapeutics Corp $5,529 30.14

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

