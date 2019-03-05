Here's 68 Top S&P 500 Stocks For Yield, Gains & Upside In March

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five February top-yield S&P 500 dividend stocks showed 13.39% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little low-price S&P 500 dogs took charge in March.

Broker target-estimated March top ten net gains ranged 10.25%-24.83% topped by CTL 3/1/19. The master list was pre-screened to include firms with net annual returns better than -15%.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 10.25% To 24.83% Net Gains For Ten S&P 500 Dogs Into March 2020

Five of ten top S&P 500 dividend stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for S&P 500 dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 50% accurate.

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to March 1, 2020 were:

Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) was projected to net $248.29, based on a median of target price estimate from twenty-seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 16% more than the market as a whole.

Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) was projected to net $221.33, based on a median of target price estimates from twenty-four analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% more than the market as a whole.

AbbVie Inc (ABBV) netted $195.73 based on a median estimate from eighteen analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility, 17% more than the market as a whole.

CenturyLink Inc (CTL) was projected to net $190.49, based on a median target estimates from eighteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 22% less than the market as a whole.

Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) was projected to net $155.60, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 44% less than the market as a whole.

Chevron Corp (CVX) was projected to net $131.03, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty-four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% more than the market as a whole.

Edison International (EIX) was projected to net $114.40, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from eighteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% opposite the market as a whole.

Macy's Inc (M) was projected to net $107.40, based on the median of target price estimates from nineteen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 57% less than the market as a whole.

Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) was projected to net $104.78, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from eleven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 31% less than the market as a whole.

ONEOK Inc (OKE) was projected to net $102.51 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from twenty-three brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 22% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 19.64% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average volatility 18% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

68 Top S&P 500 Dividend Stocks By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): 10 Top S&P 500 Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top ten S&P 500 stocks selected 3/1/19 by yield represented eight of eleven Morningstar sectors. First place was claimed by a lone communication services sector representative, CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) [1]. In second place was the industrials sector rep, Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) [2]. One from the consumer cyclical sector placed third, Macy's Inc (M) [3].

One technology pup claimed fourth place, Seagate Technology PLC (STX) [4]. A lone healthcare representative placed fifth, AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) [5]. That one was followed by the energy representative, in sixth place, ONEOK Inc (OKE) [6].

Two utilities representatives placed seventh and ninth, PPL Corp (PPL) [7], and Dominion Energy Inc (D) [9]. Finally, two real estate sector representatives placed eighth, and tenth, Ventas Inc (VTR) [8], and HCP Inc (HCP) [10], to complete the S&P 500 top ten by yield for March.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Top Ten S&P 500 Dogs Showed 7.29% To 23% Upsides To March 2019; (32) Seven Lowly Downsiders Ranged -1.56% To -4.85%.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 13.39% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced S&P 500 Dividend Stocks To March, 2020

Ten top S&P 500 dividend dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking. The master list was prescreened to only include firms with net returns greater than -15%.

As noted above, top ten S&P 500 dividend dogs selected 3/1/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented eight of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield S&P 500 Dogs (32) Delivering 9.02% Vs. (33) 7.95% Net Gains by All Ten Come March, 2020

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend S&P 500 kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 13.39% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The very highest priced selection, AbbVie Inc (ABBV), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 19.57%.

The five lowest-priced top-yield S&P 500 dividend dogs for March 1 were: CenturyLink Inc (CTL), Macy's Inc (M); HCP Inc (HCP); PPL Corp (PPL); Iron Mountain Inc (IRM), with prices ranging from $12.97 to $35.78.

Five higher-priced S&P 500 dividend dogs for February 1 were: Seagate Technology PLC (STX); Ventas Inc (VTR); ONEOK Inc (OKE); Dominion Energy Inc (D); AbbVie Inc (ABBV), whose prices ranged from $46.35 to $80.10.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

