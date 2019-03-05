Ring Energy Gets Some Expert Help

Ring Energy (REI) management is building its second oil and gas company. While everyone in the market noticed the price crash with the price of oil, less noticed was the opportunity to pick up some solid shareholders who could be extremely helpful in the future.

Everyone loves a bargain. The deal with the Carlyle Group could be very helpful in the future. The Carlyle Group received 2.6 million very undervalued shares. Still, when it comes to acquisitions and growth, the Carlyle Group is one of the better names out there. The acquisition of the Carlyle Group may as a major shareholder may be worth far more than the acquisition of the leases. The spokesman for the group stated that they want to see Ring Energy grow, so the future could have some well advised twists on the way to a decent sale.

Source: Ring Energy February, 2019, Investor Presentation

The founders of Ring Energy did very well the first time around as shown above. The oil industry is fairly volatile. The price of Arena Resources gyrated quite a bit at the end. The owners may not have sold at the top value. But they sold at a price to get a very satisfactory return over 10 years. Now it looks like the owners may be finding connections to help with a future sale of this company.

In the meantime, this Permian producer drills to the San Andreas to produce some of the best results in the basin. The upshot of this strategy is that the acreage is very cheap for this interval and the competition appears to be a little less. Not many Permian producers highlight San Andreas production. This gives Ring Energy an important cost advantage to go along with a very strong balance sheet.

Source: Ring Energy February, 2019, Investor Presentation

Production increased approximately 50% over December, 2017. !2 wells were completed. This was less than management had hoped. But the quarter still grew about 4% over the previous quarter. The company has tentatively announced a one rig program for fiscal year 2019 to become free cash flow positive faster than originally anticipated.

The new acquisition will add roughly 6,000 BOE to production. Management stated on the conference call that drilling results in the area acquired have more uniform flow rates (less variable initial rates). Plus the net present value of reserves will increase to more than $11 per share. This acquisition sets the stage for some significant positive per share comparisons each quarter. That is just the kind of comparison this momentum based market loves.

As shown above, the wells drilled are fairly cheap for the Permian. These wells also have a relatively low decline profile. Even so, the rates of return shown above are excellent even though this is one of very few companies to include location and acreage spacing costs. There are many competitors that paid up to $50K an acre that would have a huge location and acreage spacing costs to materially reduce their rates of return. By concentrating on a lesser advertised Permian interval, this company has kept the land costs very low. Shareholders see that rate of return as a very fast buildup of cash when compared to the equity.

Source: Ring Energy February, 2019, Investor Presentation

This company also has acreage in Reeves County. But the main strategy is again to avoid the largely advertised competition for the usual suspected intervals to avoid paying large sums of money for acreage.

Up to the current time, the company has primarily drilled vertical wells on the acreage. Management claimed decent results from those vertical wells too. Plus management wanted time to upgrade or implement appropriate infrastructure before development drilling began. At least a few of those wells sampled certain intervals for a later development strategy.

Management tested the first horizontal well in the current fiscal year. Those results were encouraging enough for management to drill 3 more horizontal wells. Investors can probably expect a "full steam ahead" development strategy for this acreage in the near future.

On much of any of the management acreage is a number of older wells. Some decent money can be saved by entering these older wells and either extending them or modifying them as needed. The water handling system that is part of the infrastructure also saves money. Trucking is an extremely expensive alternative. Some operators have claimed to cut their potential lease operating costs by as much as 50% using a water handling system. Since Ring Energy generally deals with less profitable intervals (because they contain more gas and less valuable liquids), it is absolutely essential to run a low cost operation to remain competitive.

Management claims to be able to breakeven when the price received for oil is $35. That is a fairly low breakeven point for the oil and gas industry. The one rig strategy should be able to withstand a lot of oil price gyrations next year. Management has proven in the past that they are flexible enough to add another rig when higher oil prices merit that second rig.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website February 19, 2019

The STOCK HAS PRETTY MUCH FLUCTUATED in the current range for several years. The plunge in oil prices in the fourth quarter of 2018 certainly did not help matters.

What is now different is the new emphasis on drilling and completing. This has been accompanied by some dramatic production growth. In previous years the company primarily acquired acreage and evaluated the land. There were periodic trips to the capital market as needed to fund these acquisitions and explorations. For a while there was even some grumbling about the slow pace of lease evaluation and the reluctance to drill horizontal wells.

The first slide showing the sale of Arena also showed a period where the stock went really nowhere. But the final result was more than worth the wait. For those investors that want to buy and hold, this may be one of the better oil and gas investments. The experience management gained in growing and selling their first company is an invaluable asset to the shareholders of Ring Energy. That experience tremendously lowers the risk of many new and small companies.

This management is about as debt averse as they come. There is no long term debt on the balance sheet. But a wide open credit line gives management the ability to take advantage of a deal if one presents itself. However, management is far more likely to present a deal to shareholders using equity. The advantage of this strategy is the ability to weather the periodic oil price downturns. The disadvantage is more shares outstanding. Even so, with this strategy management realized a decent result with the Arena sale. There is really no reason to expect a different result this time around.

Management did list a goal of double digit production growth in the current fiscal year even using a one rig program. This goal gets an initial boost with a backlog of wells awaiting completion and from the acquisition. What is most likely to happen is that the second half of the year will see an uptick in drilling activity if oil prices rise as several observers expect.

The time to invest in a stock such as this one is when the price is low like at the present time. Those who got in at higher prices can probably safely average down. Debt free companies rarely get into serious trouble. Instead these are the types of companies that deliver those fantastic returns from operating leverage that one expects to see from a financially leveraged company. At the same time, the lack of financial leverage sharply decreases the risk of loss of investment. This currently out-of-favor stock will likely surprise over the long term.

