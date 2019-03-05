Bonterra Energy: Future Potential Income Thoughts

Bonterra Energy (OTCPK:BNEFF) in many ways has been managed like a variable distribution limited partnership. Yet this Canadian company is an oil and gas producer. The debt may be a little higher than some would prefer in an oil and gas company. So from a balance sheet and some ratio analysis perspective, this company could be on the speculative side for some. Nonetheless this Canadian producer is a low cost producer that has been around awhile. For those betting on a Canadian oil and gas industry recovery, this company may be of some interest for its recovery potential.

Like many competitors, this company recently cut the cash distribution to C$.01 per share per month. Management has cut the cash distribution before when industry pricing became unfavorable and profits were on the non-existent side.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Specified)

Source: Bonterra Energy November, 2018, Corporate Presentation

As shown above, distributions have cyclically peaked periodically in the past. When considering a variable distribution investment vehicle, the timing is very important. Now that the distribution has been cut to the bone, the timing should be ideal to consider this investment. There is never a guarantee that the past will repeat. But there is an excellent chance of history repeating itself.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Specified)

Source: Bonterra Energy November, 2018, Corporate Presentation

The wells drilled are cheap shallow wells. The ability to increase or decrease the number of wells drilled is simple when the cost is this low. The problem has been the realized price is nowhere close to what is shown above until Alberta stepped in and basically demanded a production reduction. Now that there appears to be a reasonable temporary resolution to the takeaway problems in Alberta, at least some of this slide may become reasonable in the future.

There are definitely pipeline capital expenditures on the way as well as plans for export ports. Some pipeline repairs are complete and more rail capacity appears certain. However, there is also a fair amount of resistance and court cases. So the long term resolution of midstream takeaway capacity issues and projects will take time. Investors should expect some bumps along the way as well. That is why it is very important to choose companies that are out of favor like this one. Hopefully things cannot get any worse than they already are.

Source: Bonterra Energy November, 2018, Corporate Presentation

The company has operated in the Pembina Cardium area of Alberta, Canada for about 20 years. There are benefits to the leases being relatively close together. However, there is a lack of geographic diversification and the company is dependent to be able to connect to adequate takeaway capacities.

Production is usually in the 13 KBOED range and has been for a few years. If the Canadian issues were to be resolved through adequate pipeline, railroad and export facilities, then this company would be managed for slow growth and the resulting free cash flow.

The company has low all-in costs of approximately C$24 per barrel. That is a sizable advantage that is magnified by the relatively weak Canadian dollar. Once takeaway and pricing issues are resolved, this company can withstand considerable oil price volatility while still reporting decent results. It took a record differential to WTI to force management to cut the distribution to C$.01 per share each month. While income will vary with the price received for the products produced, this company is very unlikely to go broke.

Mr George Fink is Chairman and CEO. He is also a founder of the company. He tends to run the company slightly leveraged. So in the current environment, balance sheet repair will be the priority. But the situation is not so out of hand that a year or two of paying down debt will not resolve the problem.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Specified)

Source: Bonterra Energy November, 2018, Corporate Presentation

Now the 2019 capital budget is set for a minimal amount of C$59 million. Such a capital budget would imply a worst case cash flow from operating activities of around $70 million. For the amount of debt shown above, that is not the ideal by any stretch, but it is workable, given management's intention to pay down debt next year.

A return to normal Canadian discounts from the extraordinary discounts realized in the fourth quarter of 2018, would make the debt to cash flow ratio far better very quickly and eliminate a lot of market concerns. Nonetheless, after the fourth quarter experience it appears that management will be operating with less leverage in the future until the takeaway issues appear to be permanently settled.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website February 20, 2019

As shown above, the stock has been absolutely pummeled by the latest Canadian challenges and the dividend cut. Yet there appears to be reasonable solutions to allay immediate concerns about pricing. Most likely this management will find a way to make a reasonable profit in the future. That would not only lead to a recovery in the current price of the stock, but it would also reinstate at least part of the dividend.

The current price of the stock would ensure future dividend would return a handsome amount on a current investment.

Small companies like this should probably be in a basket where the basket is anywhere from 5% to 8% of the portfolio and each of these companies is 1/2% to 1% of the portfolio. The distribution of risk over a basket like that would minimize a potential disaster of any one small company. A well chosen basket of companies should outperform even if one small one does not.

Insiders control a meaningful percentage of the stock and are therefore motivated to see the common stock do well over time. The current headline problems in Canada are way overdone. Canada has had challenges before to overcome and the oil industry has done so. The industry will survive the current situation and will prosper in the future.

As the chart above shows, the company stock is now a decent amount away from its highs. Over the next few years, this stock should get back to the old pricing level. Generally production does not grow fast. However, management has made an acquisition or two when the opportunity presented itself. But acquisitions are not a real common occurrence here. Instead, the main feature of this stock is the variable distribution. For those interested in future income as well as some capital appreciation, now is the time to get on board. Then a fair amount of patience is involved because timing a recovery is generally a losing proposition.

