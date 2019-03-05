Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Presents at Raymond James Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Raymond James Annual Institutional Investor Conference March 4, 2019 4:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Aaron Milford - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Justin Jenkins - Raymond James

Justin Jenkins

Okay, I think we're going to get started. My name is Justin Jenkins. I lead the coverage efforts for the midstream and refining space here at Ray J. Today, we're lucky enough to have one of the better stories that we've got under coverage in midstream. We've got CFO Aaron Milford from Magellan Midstream Partners. So, Aaron, take it away.

Aaron Milford

Thank you, Justin. Well, thank you, guys, for being here. I know it's late in the day. Appreciate the opportunity to come down and share our story.

We're typically more in the MLP-focused sort of investor circuit. So, we really appreciate it and are looking forward to the opportunity to potentially expand that a little bit. And I think we have a good story to tell. This should fit any type of investor frankly.

So, legal disclaimer. I will be making forward-looking statements. So, you're more than welcome – are encouraged to go visit our public filings with the SEC if you have any further questions.

So, the way this is going to be organized is we're going to start at pretty high level what it is that we do, how we try and do it and then we're going to add a little bit of flesh to that in terms of some specifics about what our business actually entails, the way we make money, and then our growth prospects as well.

So, when you break down what it is that we do, we operate and own essential US petroleum infrastructure. This is infrastructure that's required for markets, communities and people just to live their daily lives and achieve their own goals. We help make that happen.

We do that in a way that is a classic midstream approach. It's that we transport fuel for our customers. And in exchange for that, we earn a fee. We're not a marketing company. We're not a trading company. We literally move molecules that our customers need from the point at which they're manufactured, produced to the point where they're actually needed, consumed or needed for further manufacturing.

We've got a long history, as you'll see here in a moment, of a proven track record of very stable cash flows, earning very strong returns on invested capital. And on the back of those returns, we've been able to consistently grow our cash flows.

And then, on the back of that cash flow growth, we've also been able to consistently grow the distributions that we've paid to our unitholders. And while doing all of that, we've kept our balance sheet in mind.

So, we've continually grown our cash flows. We've continually increased our distributions. We've always maintained a healthy level of coverage. So, the amount of cash flow that we generate compared to the amount that we pay in distributions, we've always got a little headroom there. And we've also maintained a very strong balance sheet.

And it's that balance sheet that's really been our strength for some time. It helps us navigate through cycles. It helps us take advantage of the opportunities that present themselves.

In a moment, I'm going to spend a little bit of time on our governance, being a master limited partnership. I think that's an important aspect. We're fairly unique in some ways. And then, lastly, we do all that in a very disciplined way.

I think if you ask anyone that's followed us for some time in this space and you were to ask, the number one thing they would say about how Magellan has run its business, I think, across the board, the answer would be they're very disciplined in how they approach the business.

So, with that high-level introduction about what we do, how we try and do it, some key characteristics, let's talk a little bit about our structure. We are a master limited partnership, but there are some unique things about our master limited partnership that, if you looked at them today, through today's lens, you might not see as being particularly unique, in that we don't have any incentive distribution rights. We also have a publicly elected board. Our unitholders elect our independent board members.

Now, that may not seem like such a far-fetched idea to those that don't pay attention to the MLP world as much as we do, but if you go back and if you have an old memory of what MLPs used to look like, with the general partners pretty much calling all the shots, including a preponderance that the board be made up of insiders in the GP, a few independent guys here, but at the end of the day, the GP call the shots.

And on top of calling the shots, each incremental dollar that came in, they get a bigger and bigger piece of. And that was how MLPs operated.

Well, as you can imagine, that creates some tension. So, if you're working for the GP, who are you trying to maximize value for? The GP? Or the LP unitholders?

Even the best intentioned management teams in the world had a tension that they had to try and find a way to try and manage. Some management teams did a pretty good job of that. Others may not have done a good job of that. But that tension existed.

We recognized the tension for us back in 2009. We had the opportunity to actually consolidate in our general partner and remove that tension. That's been a key part to our success from 2009 to today, is that we've been able to focus on running our business and aligning ourselves with our unitholders. We don't have to try and rob Peter to pay Paul. We don't have his tension to manage. Instead, we can focus just on managing our business, so that alignment that we have with our equity investors is extremely important. I think a key component to our success over the last several years.

If you look at our businesses – stepping away from corporate structure, our business itself is organized really into three reporting segments – our Refined Product segment, our Crude Oil segment and our Marine segment.

The Refined Product segment, we'll talk a little bit more about that in some detail, but it represents roughly 60% or so of our overall operating margin. Crude Oil represents a little over a third and our Marine Terminals business represents just under 10%.

So, let's talk a little bit about our Refined Products segment. This is a segment that we don't get to spend as much time talking about as we would really like to, even though it's our largest and still most important segment from an operating margin contribution, from a cash flow perspective. We've spent a lot of time talking about Crude Oil.

So, for those of you that – just can't wait to talk about Crude Oil. We'll get there in just a minute. But if you'll be patient with me for a couple minutes, I think a better understanding our Refined Product business, I think, will really help you see sort of the essence of what Magellan is.

So, if you look at the screen, the green network in the graph on the bottom left, that's our refined product system. You can see it runs from Houston all the way to Fargo, North Dakota. As far west as – technically – El Paso. Serves in markets like Denver. And then, pretty much everywhere in between.

So, when you look at this system and you think what drives the profitability and cash flow generation of the system, it's pretty simple. We have tariffs. And for every barrel that we move, we get paid a tariff.

So, depending on where it's originated, the barrel, to where it goes, there's a tariff associated with that. And that's it. That's what the system does. We don't own the product.

And there are a couple of key points that I'd like to point out in terms of how the system operates and what creates a lot of stability. So, if you look at each of the green dots on that system, you can think of those as representing markets. And the demand for fuel, gasoline, diesel, jet fuel represented by each one of those dots basically is the demand pull.

The people living in those areas are driving their cars, taking their kids to the school, living their everyday lives, and just by them doing that creates a demand for fuel in those markets.

Combine that demand pull feature with the fact that we're connected almost 50% of the refining capacity in the United States. Each one of those statistics will be pretty important, I think, if they were just standalone. But if you put them both together, you end up with a very powerful, very stable pipeline system.

If you think about it, if we have a particular refinery that's having operational issues, we can work around that and still meet the demand. So, whatever the demand is in this market, we're able to meet it and we can do that in a myriad of different ways.

The other thing I would point out is if you look at the graphic, you'll also see that it looks very much like a network. So, if you're a customer on the Magellan system, you can put fuel in today and pull fuel out at any of those points the same day. You don't have to wait for pipeline transit time to take place.

So, if you think about the power of that from a customer perspective and how the system can be used to optimize their own inventories, but also creating a lot of sort of ingrained loyalty to the system because of the flexibility that it provides.

Moving now to our Crude Oil segment, which, just as a reminder, again is a little over a third of our business. So, if we had put this slide up back in 2010, there really wouldn't have been much here.

Our operating margin contribution from our Crude Oil segment in 2010 was virtually zero. So, between 2010 to today, it's grown from zero to being a little over a third of our business. We'll talk a little bit in a moment about how we've done that.

But a couple of things to keep in mind here is our Crude Oil business is, we think, attached to and related to some of the best basins in the United States – Permian, DJ are our two primary supply basins. We also have access to the Greater Rocky Mountains region up through our Saddlehorn pipeline, which is the pipeline on the upper portion of this map.

But, really, this is a story for us about the Permian. We have our Longhorn pipeline and we also have a joint venture called BridgeTex. On a combined basis, those pipelines bring on order of 700,000 barrels a day of crude oil out of the Permian into Houston.

And what's not shown in this map, in Houston, we also have, what we call, Houston distribution system. And that's an important part to this. And I'm going to hopefully put a bull around all this in just a moment.

So, when we bring – so we can pick barrel out of the Permian on our pipelines to Houston where it then usually arrives at our Magellan East Houston terminal. And then, from there, we can distribute that crude to every refinery. We have several export facilities.

So, no matter where a customer may want to take their crude, whether it's to be used domestically or whether it's to ultimately get on a vessel and then go into the international markets, we have this system that will allow them to get to that point, including a joint venture export facility called Seabrook.

So, if you think about our value proposition out of the Permian, it's pretty simple. Put a barrel into the Permian. Talk to Magellan. We can get you all the way on to a vessel and then you can take it into the international markets. Complete package.

That integration of service is very important as well. We don't just have a piece of it. We have the whole piece, all the way, again – from the Permian all the way on to the vessel. We have the facilities to make that happen for our customers.

Our Marine Storage segment, approximately a little under 10% of our operating margin. Made up of six terminals. Each terminal here has its fairly unique market that it operates within. The markets around these terminals sort of develop their own economies where you have certain traders in certain markets that want to lease storage either because of the market structure encourages them to lease storage and sell barrels later, or there's a volatile market and they want to have storage, so they can play the volatility, or it could be as simple as the terminals are interconnected with local refiners and these terminals, in some respects, act as logistical extensions of refineries in the areas that they are in.

Of this entire segment, the Galena Park terminal, which is down in Houston, that makes up the vast majority of the operating margin from this segment.

In a moment, I'm going to talk a little bit about our sixth and sort of newest marine terminal, our Pasadena joint venture. That's a joint venture that we're in the process of building out of Valero and we'll talk about that a little bit more in just a moment.

So, those are the three reporting segments. If you were to sort of transcend all three of those segments and just look at sort of of the nature of the activities, so ignoring the silos that the businesses are in, but instead just look at the types of services that we provide, this pie chart is intended to give you a sense of that, with the biggest piece being transportation. So, that's the pipeline tariffs we mentioned a moment ago. The contract storage being, again, leasing storage to customers under contract, not to state the obvious, of course.

But there's a purple wedge here called the commodity-related activities and I always like to touch on that on this slide. So, in the past, that wedge has been as much as 15% of our operating margin. You'll see today it's around 9%. This is the one portion of our business that does have some commodity exposure, but it's a very opportunistic and profitable piece of our business.

So, of that wedge, the 9% of operating margin, almost 90% of that relates really to one activity, and that activity is called butane blending. What we, essentially, do is we buy butane and we blend it into the gasoline pool throughout our system and then earn a margin. We essentially take butane and turn it into gasoline.

So, there's a margin between how much gasoline is worth compared to what butane is worth. So, there's usually always a positive margin there. So, we blend butane in and capture that margin. But that margin can move around depending on what the forward and current markets are for gasoline and for butane.

So, that is an area of our business that has some short-term commodity exposure. Now, we do things to hedge that. So, we remove some of that volatility over the short term. But over the long-term, this is going to be a more volatile area of our business.

But it's also part of our business where it doesn't have a lot of invested capital. This is an opportunity that is really part and parcel of, and just a derivative of, the general midstream services that we provide. So, it's just sort of the icing on the cake, so to speak, for the rest of our services. And we, of course, want to make as much doing that as we can. So, it's a nice business that really complements and is a derivative of our broader midstream business.

Something I always like to clarify is this segment is – just this wedge here is not marketing, trading, taking market positions. It's none of that. It literally is just buy butane, storing it and then blending it into gasoline and trying to do that as efficiently as possible throughout the year.

So, hopefully, what's become obvious is that we've got a very stable, fee-based business and it's really from that stability that we've been able to grow very well over the last decade or more.

If you look at how we have grown the business, it's been primarily through organic growth. We put $5.8 billion to work over the last 10 years in midstream assets. And if you look at that, most of that's been organic, building things, adding on to our current system. It has not been dominated by acquisitions. We do look at acquisitions, but it's not our primary focus. That's not, if we were to write down our strategy and how we're going to try to grow, acquisitions are not part of that strategy per se. Our growth is going to come from organic growth. And then, we'll opportunistically look at acquisitions.

And how you see that play out on this slide is, if you look at the chart at the bottom, you'll see really about three waves of growth. So, if you look on the left-hand side, you'll see between 2009 and 2012, you'll see that period a bit heavier acquisition focus to it. That's when we bought the Longhorn pipeline, which we eventually reversed from – we actually bought it out of bankruptcy. It wasn't making anything. We bought it. And then, we put it in refined product service and then we decided there's a lot of oil in the Permian, and so we'll turn it around and take crude oil to Houston. So, that was an acquisition that created that platform for us. That was a key part of our crude business.

On top of that, we bought some crude assets from BP. You put those two together and you'll essentially have the foundation that, since 2012, we've been building on to create the crude segment that we have today. And that would be really the middle part of this chart being the crude wave.

So, the first wave was sort of acquisition, platform building. Second wave was growing that platform in the crude oil space. And on the right-hand side, we've got another wave sort of building. Crude is still an important part of what we're doing currently, but we also have some really exciting expansion opportunities underway in our refined product space.

Most people, when they look at our refined products business, say, yeah, it's really stable, that's great, but is it ever going to grow again? And I think we have some projects that will show you that, yes, indeed, it can still grow and it can do that in a very attractive way.

The third leg of this last wave is Marine investment. And we'll talk about that in a moments. So, if you step back from a macro perspective, the idea is that as domestic demand for fuel remains flat – or if you look at the forward projections, decline at some point – there will be some small amount of annual decline. So, as that happens, we still have some of the most efficient world-class refiners right here in the United States and the Gulf Coast, but their domestic market is flat to maybe declining a little bit.

So, what do they need to do and want to do? Well, they still want to run disadvantaged [ph] crude oil. So, they then start putting refined products into the international markets. And we've seen a very rapid growth in exports in this country of refined products, with diesel, in particular. We also have an opportunity for crude oil exports. I think Gulf Coast right now is exporting around 3 million barrels a day. That number also used to be zero because it was banned. So, the minute they lifted the ban, we've essentially gone from a dead standstill almost to exporting 3 million barrels a day. So, that's another macro trend that we're investing in in this most recent wedge of activity.

So, at the moment, we've got $1.7 billion worth of [ph] projects underway and a billion of those or two-thirds of that $1.7 billion are related to refined products in one way or another, not necessarily crude, which has been the focus over the last two years.

So, I'm just going to quickly walk through some of our projects, more to just to give you a sense of the types of projects that we work on to give you – when we say organic growth, what do we mean.

The first one I'll highlight here is our Pasadena Marine terminal. So, this is a joint venture with Valero. As you might imagine, when we're developing these terminals, we've got 200 acres on the Houston ship channel and we're developing in phases.

So, we brought the first phase of this development on at the very beginning of this year. Then we have the next phase of this development, which will come on at the end of this year. And then, beyond those two phases, we still have the opportunity to grow further as the market supports it.

And it's important to understand, when we're instituting and then sanctioning these growth projects, they are backed by customer commitments. We're not just out building this and hoping that people will come. We these facilities based on the commitments and the market acceptance that our customers are supporting.

In addition to the Pasadena terminal, which is really geared towards exports, we also have – on the next two slides – about $1 billion in pipeline expansions in Texas. So, our pipeline system in Texas has been running very full for many years. We've been looking for ways to expand it for some time. We finally were able to find an economic way to get that done.

So, the East Houston to Hearne project is the first step. So, it will allow us to get more barrels into the central part of Texas and then also create capacity in a market such as DFW, but also create opportunities to go into the MidCon system and go places like Little Rock as well.

So, if you think about it, this is really a debottlenecking project that we have that allows us to flow additional supplies of refined products basically throughout our system.

Now, tack on to this, the next project which is our West Texas refined expansions. So, we're expanding into the middle part of Texas and into areas in Dallas and Fort Worth. Beyond that, we're also expanding into markets in West Texas.

Again, this line has traditionally been very full. You can imagine the drilling in the Permian basin creates a lot of demand for diesel fuel and that's a big piece of what we're doing here, helping supply that diesel fuel that the Permian Basin needs to continue to expand.

But that's not the only part of the story. By making this expansion to the pipeline, we're also able to serve other markets as far as El Paso, Albuquerque, we have connections in New Mexico. And again, we have customer commitments that give us a very attractive return on this, but we also have capacity beyond those commitments that provide upside. So, we're really excited about – when you put these two projects together, what we're able to do in the State of Texas in terms of earning very good returns and meeting additional demand at sources for our services. That will be online mid-2020.

So, we talked about refined exports at Pasadena, we've talked about domestic opportunities being our West Texas expansions, the Seabrook joint venture is our participation in the growing exports of crude oil.

So, again, we've phase 1 that is now up and running. We're working on a second expansion that's currently underway where we'll add an additional dock to Seabrook. And at the end of the day, we'll be able to move, at its maturity, the potential to move around 700,000 barrels a day of crude oil through this. It doesn't move that today. But, with time, we think it could be that big, which is a very significant opportunity. So, we're exporting 3 million today and, with work going on in a facility that, if it reaches its full maturity, it could do as much as 700,000. So, it's a very significant opportunity.

The other reason it's important is its connected to our Houston distribution system, which, again, is then also connected to our pipes out of the Permian. So, adding this capability to our overall suite is what really completed our ability to take a Permian crude oil barrel, take it all the way through our system and put it on a vessel into the international market.

We also continue work on projects out of the Permian. Permian Gulf Coast is a joint venture that we're working with – it's ourselves, Energy Transfer, Delek and Marathon.

Mike, our CEO, spent some time on our conference call updating everyone. I don't have any bombshells to drop for you guys today, nothing new. That is a pipe that we are in the process of talking to other industry participants about combining projects.

So, there's other pipes that basically had similar capabilities, followed a similar route that, if we can find a way to put them together, we think that that's really a very efficient solution for everybody. But those conversations are occurring, as we speak. So, I really don't want to say much further.

What I would highlight, though, is the efforts to combine those projects is just yet another example of – when I say, we operate in a disciplined way, we're always looking for ways to provide a market solution, but do that in the most capital efficient way.

And then beyond that, we have a whole host of other projects that are in various stages of development, including additional pipes out of Cushing, additional pipes from Houston to Corpus, and many other things.

So, the point I would make is that we've got a great backlog of – a great set of growth projects underway, but we also have a healthy backlog.

By doing all of that – stable business, growing like we've grown -- this has been the result in terms of our distribution. This is the return back to the unitholders, 12% CAGR historically. Think how many business cycles occurred within there and look at how study that chart has performed. That's the result essentially of what we do.

This year, we are targeting 5% distribution growth on an annualized basis. And on top of that, we'll deliver that 5% growth, but we also anticipate having about $200 million of excess cash to put back into the business. So, we combine that excess cash along with our ability to debt finance our projects, and we don't need to issue any equity.

That's been another hallmark of what we've been able to do in terms of our success. Good projects, good returns, stable business and we haven't had to issue a bunch of equity in order to do it, and that just helps overall returns.

So, you put all that together, essential infrastructure, disciplined management, aligned with investors' interests, healthy balance sheet, retained cash flow, and the bow around all of that is we still see opportunities to grow.

So, with that, I think we have a couple of minutes for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Justin Jenkins

Aaron, thank you very much. We've got a couple of minutes for questions. Go ahead in the back.

Unidentified Analyst

[inaudible].

Aaron Milford

Well, there was a lot to that question, and I'll do my best to answer it. So, the question had to do with our perspective on the potential for a pipeline overbuild out of the Permian.

So, us midstream guys run out and build a bunch of pipelines, waiting on production to come, and there's going to be a gap. Or we'll have more takeaway capacity than production to fill it. Bunch of different folks have a bunch of different forecasts, but I think most of those will say that, as you get into end of 2019 through 2021, some put it at 2022, there is likely going to be an overbuild situation.

So, what does that mean for us? Let's talk about that first. What it means for us is the majority of our pipelines are under contract. So, we have customers that will give us a minimum take-or-pay. So, we'll just motor right through. But we do have some contracts coming up for renewal at the end of 2020 related to Longhorn.

You may recall, we just re-contracted half of that for a long-term basis. So, we have the other half of that capacity that will essentially come due in two years. So, we're going to have to contend with that during this period of time where it looks like there could be some overbuild.

But beyond that, what's going to happen with the Permian, how high can it go, right? And there a lot of forecasts that show the Permian essentially producing right through the current capacity that will be installed within that timeframe.

So, the question is, is it a cyclical event or is it a more structural one? And for capital-intensive business like ours, I think this is a pretty typical ebb and flow where you've got capacity and production constantly trying to balance one another and make sure that when the oil is produced, we can move it. And we think that that's just going to work itself out through time with additional production.

As far as your question about the parent-child and whether or not parent-child relationship in terms of you drill well number one, then you can put one right next to it, and you take the production in well 1 down by 25%, the minute that you do it, we're worse. I was being a little generous.

So then, what happens to total production if you're poking all these holes in the ground. I'm not a geologist, I'm an upstream guy, I'm a midstream guy, but from what we can tell, the industry is already sort of on top of that. And I think you are seeing some firms come out and say that they are going to go to wider spacing. They are not going to go quite as narrow a spacing as what they otherwise would have gone. So, I think it's yet to be seen what the sort of ultimate outcome of all of that is, but I do think that people are responding to it.

Justin Jenkins

Any other questions up here?

Unidentified Analyst

So, the question is, private equity has put in a lot of money in midstream, I think, since the beginning in 2018 to 20-odd something [ph]. The multiples that they've been ready to pay have been, let's say, 15 times cash flow. And the public MLPs are actually paying at a discount to it. So, why do you think that disconnect it. You might want to repeat the question [indiscernible].

Aaron Milford

So, the question is, why are private transactions trading at a higher multiple compared to the public multiples essentially being paid to public companies that own essentially the similar assets.

I don't have a clear answer, but something has got to give, right? What's that?

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible].

Aaron Milford

So, something has to give. I do think that the amount of money flowing into these private sources, you get a little bit of an economy where they need to place it. They've got to put it to work. And midstream is a place where you can put it to work at some scale. And if that's what you're trying to do and that's what you need to do, it can make some sense to do that. But at some point, the two needs I think – there's some logical relationship that should exist and I'm not sure it's extremely logical at the moment.

Unidentified Analyst

Let me take it one step forward. So, historically, not necessarily the MLP industry, but there have been industries which have been capital intensive where such situations have arisen and the public players have then sold or put their assets to the private players. [indiscernible].

Aaron Milford

So, the question then is, so if you have the spread between the public and the private multiples, if the private guys are paying more for it, why don't us public guys just sell everything to them, right? I'm not sure it's – I understand the logic behind it, but I am not sure that it's as quite as simple as that.

One of the things is operating – you've got a very short-term nature for a lot of the private money and they need an operator. So, if you're just trying to move into that, I'm not sure if you'd impact that market. We get asked all the time more directly. Why aren't you guys selling assets? If people are willing to pay more for it, why don't you sell it to them? And what we always say is we're focus on unitholder value. If there was an opportunity to do that, we'll listen. Where we sit right now, we've got a lot of good growth in front of us and we're happy operating the assets that we have. And we're anxious to see how this tension works itself out. In other words, is it a flash in the pan or is it a fundamental shift? I don't know – I don't have the answer to that for sure.

Justin Jenkins

Aaron, thank you very much. We'll head down to the breakout at Cordova 1.