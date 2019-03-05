SmartCentres REIT: Outlook Remains Favorable

Investment Thesis

SmartCentres REIT (OTCPK:CWYUF) (TSX:SRU.UN) delivered solid 2018 with mid single-digit revenue growth. The REIT has consistently maintained its occupancy ratio above 98% in the past few years thanks to its focus in major urban and near-urban properties in Canada’s three most populous provinces. In addition, SmartCentres should be able to benefit from urban intensification opportunities in the next few years as about half of its properties have the potential for intensification.

The company’s dividend is attractive with a 5.3%-yielding dividend. It is a good investment choice for investors seeking both dividend growth and capital appreciation. We believe any pullback will provide a good buying opportunity.

Data by YCharts

Q4 2018 Highlights

SmartCentres delivered solid 2018 results as the REIT saw its rental revenue increased to C$790.2 million. This was a growth rate of 5.7% year over year. Its net operating income increased to C$505.4 million in 2018 from C$477.5 million in 2017. Its funds from operations increased to C$2.30 per share. This represented a growth rate of 3.1%. SmartCentres maintained its occupancy ratio very well. The company’s in-place occupancy ratio in 2018 was 98%.

Reasons why we think SmartCentres REIT’s outlook is favorable in 2019

Consistently achieve above 98% occupancy ratio

SmartCentres achieved 98% in-place occupancy ratio in Q4 2018. In fact, the REIT has consistently maintained its occupancy ratio above 98% in the past few years (see chart below).

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

A major part of its success in achieving a high occupancy ratio is due to its focus in urban or suburban markets in Canada. In fact, 84% of its properties are located in urban or near urban markets. The focus in Canada’s urban markets is advantageous because these markets usually benefit from higher demand due to denser population and higher household income growth rate.

Besides its focus on urban or sub-urban markets, 83% of the company’s retail properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, and BC. These three provinces have above national average population growth rate and are the three most popular provinces for Canada’s 300 thousand immigrants annually. A growing population supports retail activities and should help maintain SmartCentres’ occupancy rate.

Its largest tenant Walmart continues to perform well

Walmart (WMT) is SmartCentres’ largest tenant. The retail giant alone represented about 41% of the REIT’s total leasable area and 25.7% of its total gross rental revenue (see table below). While dependence on one single tenant can be risky, Walmart is an anchored tenant and the largest retailer in the world. The retailer is actually benefiting from the exit of Sears Canada, Target Canada, Zellers, and many other smaller retailers in the past few years.

In fact, Walmart’s net sales even increased by 1.5% in Canada in Q4 2018. In addition, the recent trend towards more online order and in-store pickups shows the importance of having a network of retail locations. We think Walmart will continue to be an anchored tenant and should continue to be resilient against online retailers.

Source: Q4 2018 Quarterly Report

Urban intensification Opportunities

SmartCentres’ portfolio is comprised of 34.4 million square feet of gross leasable area. Most of its properties are located in Canada’s two largest urban centres, Toronto and Montreal. These two major urban markets have lots of intensification opportunities. In fact, SmartCentres has identified 76 intensification properties in its portfolio (see map below).

Source: Q4 2018 Investor Presentation

Mixed-use development initiatives

The table below shows SmartCentres’ 14 major mixed-use development sites. As can be seen from the table below, these developments involve office, retail, apartments, retirement residences, etc. Most of these developments should be completed in the next 5 years. Total cost for development is expected to reach C$3 billion at the REIT’s ownership. These developments have the potential to increase its net asset value and rental revenue in the next few years.

Source: Q4 2018 Investor Presentation

Improving balance sheet

SmartCentres has an interest coverage ratio of 3.3x. This was slightly better than last year’s 3.2x. Its net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 8.2x at the end of 2018 was also an improvement from 8.4x back in 2016. Although we would prefer a lower ratio, we recognize that this ratio is actually quite good comparing to its peers.

For example, First Capital Realty (OTCPK:FCRGF) has a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 9.6x and a much lower interest coverage ratio of 2.5x. SmartCentres’ debt to aggregate assets of 43.9% at the end of 2018 was also an improvement from 45.4% a year ago. Earlier in 2019, the REIT completed an equity offering of C$230 million. This will also result in a further decline in its debt to aggregate assets ratio. Management hopes to eventually have its credit rating upgraded from its current rating of BBB.

Risks and challenges

Slow average rent per square feet growth

One concern we have about SmartCentres REIT is its stagnating average rental rate growth in the past few years. As can be seen from the chart below, its net rental rate per square feet only increased slightly from C$15.24 in Q1 2017 to C$15.38 in Q4 2018. This growth rate of 0.9% over nearly 2 years is quite low.

First Capital Realty and RioCan (OTCPK:RIOCF) have much higher average rental rates of C$20.44 and C$19.26 per square feet respectively (see second chart below). First Capital Realty’s average rent increase also grew at a rate of 2.4% per year in the past 5 years.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Source: First Capital Realty Q4 2018 Presentation

Economic recession

An economic recession will negatively impact SmartCentres’ occupancy ratio and SPNOI growth, as most of its revenue comes from its retail properties which are much more cyclical than other types of real estates.

Rising interest rates

Although a rate hike is not likely in the near term, a significant increase in interest rate will negatively impact SmartCentres’ balance sheet and cause an increase in its interest expense. This will result in a decline in its interest coverage ratio as well.

Valuation analysis

SmartCentres generated funds from operations of C$2.30 per share in 2018. Therefore, its price to 2018 FFO is about 14.5x. This is significantly lower than First Capital Realty’s 17.2x.

A growing 5.3%-Yielding dividend

SmartCentres currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.15 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 5.3%. It has a sustainable dividend with a payout ratio of about 83% (based on its adjusted cash flow from operations). As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend yield is currently in the middle of its 5-year yield range. The company has also increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Data by YCharts

Investor takeaway

We like SmartCentres’ focus in urban markets and its rich development opportunities. The company pays an attractive and growing 5.3%-yielding dividend. We believe any pullback will provide good buying opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.