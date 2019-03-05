Exxon Mobil: Happy To Be Back In The Pack

XOM is one of the best oil supermajors that are considered "first class" and should be among the oil stocks held in your long-term investment.

Exxon Mobil produced 4,010K Boep/d this fourth quarter, up 0.5% year over year, and up 5.9% sequentially. Liquids represented 2,348 K Bop/d or 58.6% of the total production.

Revenues and other income came at $71.895 billion, up 8.1% compared to the fourth quarter last year and down 6.1% sequentially.

Investment Thesis

The US-based Exxon Mobil (XOM) is one of the best "first-class" oil supermajors. It sports a secure dividend of over 4% and it should be among the oil stocks held in your long-term portfolio.

The company's upstream production is active worldwide with an output of 4,010K Boep/d in the fourth quarter of 2018:

Exxon Mobil owns significant onshore (Permian) and offshore projects (e.g., Guyana, Brazil and recently Cyprus) which are a guarantee for a steady production for years to come. The other two segments, the downstream and chemical, are quite active.

This favorable situation will allow the company to divest non-core assets more efficiently and improve the overall performance and cash flow level. The only real uncertainty is where are heading the oil prices in 2019?

Investing in the oil sector is not a simple task because of the highly volatile nature of the Industry. Investors will have to understand that Exxon Mobil is not about a few quarters or even a few years. When you invest in such strong company, it is essential to look at the underlying strength of the company for the next five to ten years before committing.

Strength and weaknesses will always be part of the equation, but it doesn't mean "holding" but just simply "using the opportunities that will present" and adopt a strategy that uses these fluctuations to profit.

Thus, I believe it is quite essential to trade short term about 30% of your portfolio using key events to add or reduce your position.

Neil A. Hansen, VP of Investor relation said in the 4Q'18 conference call:

If you exclude the effects of U.S. tax reform and impairments, earnings increased $1.2 billion. Higher prices increased earnings by $660 million driven by a $2 increase in natural gas realizations, partly offset by a decline in crude realizations and again that resulted primarily from wider North American differentials.

Exxon Mobil - 4Q'18 Financial Table: The Raw Numbers

Exxon Mobil 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Total Revenues and other income in $ Billion 56.40 63.29 62.88 61.10 66.52 68.21 73.50 76.61 71.90 Net Income in $ Billion non-controlling interests not included 1.68 4.01 3.35 3.97 8.38 4.65 3.95 6.24 6.00 EBITDA $ Billion 8.93 10.58 8.97 10.57 9.05 11.91 11.25 13.94 13.36 Profit margin % 2.88% 6.34% 5.33% 6.00% 12.60% 6.82% 5.37% 8.15% 8.35% EPS diluted in $/share 0.41 0.95 0.78 0.93 1.97 1.09 0.92 1.46 1.41 Operating cash flow in $ Billion 7.40 8.17 6.95 7.54 7.41 8.52 7.78 11.11 8.61 Capital Expenditures in $ Billion 3.89 2.89 3.10 4.91 4.50 3.35 4.93 5.20 6.09 Free Cash Flow in $ Billion 3.51 5.28 3.85 2.62 2.91 5.17 2.85 5.90 2.51 Total Cash $ Billion 3.66 4.90 4.04 4.27 3.18 4.13 3.43 5.67 3.00 Total Debt in $ Billion 42.76 43.61 41.94 40.61 41.01 40.60 41.2 40.04 37.80 Dividend per share in $ 0.75 0.75 0.77 0.77 0.77 0.82 0.82 0.82 0.82 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 4.17 4.22 4.27 4.27 4.27 4.27 4.27 4.27 4.27 Oil Production 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 4,121 4,151 3,922 3,878 3,991 3,889 3,647 3,786 4,010

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, and Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly revenues and other income.

Revenues and other income came at $71.895 billion, up 8.1% compared to the fourth quarter last year and down 6.1% sequentially. XOM's core fourth-quarter profile below:

2 - Free Cash Flow (not including divestitures)

I always indicate the free cash flow for Exxon Mobil as a critical financial component. For 2018, FCF represents $16.41 billion (not including divestitures). The fourth quarter was $2.51 billion (according to Morningstar/YCharts). The company indicates an FCF of $20 billion in 2018 which includes divestments.

Studying free cash flow is a crucial exercise from a long-term investment perspective. The free cash flow must cover dividend and shares buyback.

The dividend is now $3.28 per share annually or a yield of 4.10%. Based on 4.27 billion shares outstanding diluted, it is a cost of ~$14 billion per year, which is still lower than the free cash flow ("TTM").

Thus, Exxon Mobil is now passing the FCF test again.

3 - Oil production in K Boep/d and different earnings details

a - Upstream segment

Combining oil and gas production, Exxon Mobil produced 4,010K Boep/d this fourth quarter, up 0.5% year over year and up 5.9% sequentially. Liquids represented 2,348K Bop/d or 58.6% of the total production.

Note: Output in the US was 1,013K Boep/d or 25.3% of the total production for 4Q'18 compared to 980K Boep/d or 25.9% of the total output in 3Q'18. The ratio used between Mcf/d and Bop/d is ~6.

b - For the Downstream segment, earnings were up $1,062 million from 3Q'18.

c - For the Chemical segment, earnings increased by $24 million from 3Q'18.

d - Production in the Permian Basin continues to increase towards 600K Boep/d within the next five years.

Exxon Mobil is ramping up its drilling initiatives in the Permian Basin. The company plans a Permian production of 600K barrels equivalent a day, within the next five years, spending $50 billion in CapEx in the process.

The 4Q'18 average production in the Permian was about ~190K Boep/d or up 12% sequentially. Neil Hansen said in the conference call:

Production in the Permian increased another 12% relative to the third quarter and was up 93% from the fourth quarter of last year.

4 - Operations highlight.

5 - Net Debt is $34.8 billion.

Exxon Mobil's net debt is now $34.80 billion. Net debt to EBITDA is now 0.75, which is still impressive.

6 - Table: Exxon Mobil compared to its main rivals

Company Stock price EPS diluted 2018 P/E Ratio 2018 Dividend Yield BP Plc. (NYSE:BP) 42.58 2.89 14.7 5.77% Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) 122.03 7.74 15.8 3.90% Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) 63.61 5.58 11.4 5.91% Total S.A. (NYSE:TOT) 57.21 4.24 13.5 5.11% Exxon Mobil 80.00 4.88 16.4 4.15% Equinor SA (NYSE:EQNR) 22.35 2.27 9.8 4.63%

Note: S&P 500 P/E ratio average is 21.5.

Conclusion and technical analysis

The fourth quarter 2018 results were good overall and beat Wall Street's expectations this quarter, unlike the preceding quarter which was a disappointment. It is good news that put an end to some missed earnings results for the company. However, the company posted $6 billion in quarterly earnings, which is a drop of 28.4% from the same quarter last year.

The good news is that Exxon Mobil is back in the game with a P/E ratio 2018 quite similar to its peers and cannot be considered a laggard anymore.

It is definite progress which is due to the company's efforts in the onshore U.S. market and other significant investments it has been developing which led to a subsequent increase in production.

In 2018, Exxon Mobil indicated that its goal will be to more than double earnings by 2025 (assuming oil can stabilize in the range of $50 to $60 per barrel). One notable project that I have discussed recently on Seeking Alpha is the Stabroek block in Guyana.

Darren Woods, Chairman and CEO of Exxon Mobil confirmed that the project is on track for an early 2020 start-up, in the conference call:

In Guyana, our track record of exploration success continued with five additional discoveries during the year resulting in an updated resource estimate of more than 5 billion oil equivalent barrels. With our success, we added another drillship to accelerate the pace of exploration and appraisal drilling. We now see the potential for at least five FPSOs producing more than 750,000 barrels per day by 2025...

Technical Analysis

XOM experienced a breakout of its descending channel pattern earlier in February at around $75 (new support) and should eventually test first resistance at $83 (I suggest selling about 20% of your position, expecting a retracement at or below $75-76, depending on oil prices strength).

I do not advise any buying at $80 or above unless oil prices turn even more bullish which is not likely.

