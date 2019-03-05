Dividend Yields Above 20% For REML, MORL, And MRRL, But Concerns Keep Arising

It is not inconceivable that overly zealous government authorities could impose such draconian fines and penalties, so as to cause the demise of one or more major financial institutions.

Returns on the 2X-leveraged mREIT-based ETNs

From its inception on July 13, 2016, through to February 28, 2019, the Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (REML) has had a total return of 60.22% assuming reinvestment of dividends. That is an average annual return over the 2.63-year period of 19.65%. REML is based on the FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index. There are also another two 2X-leveraged mREIT-based ETNs that are sponsored by UBS Group AG (UBS). They are the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL) and a twin which is essentially identical in all economic respects, the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (MRRL). They are based on MVIS® Global Mortgage REITs Index, which is very similar to the index of mREITs as that used by REML and have shown similar returns. The average annual return over the same 2.63-year period was 19.01% for MRRL and 21.13% for MORL.

As was discussed in "Sell MORL, Buy MRRL," the higher total return on MORL compared to MRRL is a result of the fact that UBS stopped creating new shares of MORL on September 6, 2018. The price of MRRL has continued to closely track net indicative (asset) value since that announcement. However, MORL began trading above MRRL (and the net asset value of both). MORL and MRRL have identical components and pay identical dividends. Thus, with a lower market price, MRRL has a higher annualized monthly compounded yield than MORL. While typically called dividends, the monthly payments from ETNs are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETN based on the dividends paid by the underlying components, pursuant to the terms of the indenture.

My calculation of the annualized monthly compounded yield for REML, assuming my projection of a March 2019 monthly dividend of $0.088, is 20.49%. Both MORL and MRRL also have annualized monthly compounded yield in excess of 20%. Those yields are close to the actual annualized returns on MRRL, REML, and MORL mentioned above.

New Risks and Concerns Relating to the 2X-Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs

The high actual returns on MRRL, REML and MORL and the projections of ongoing current yields on an annualized monthly compounded basis, at similarly high levels, has attracted the attention of investors, such as myself, seeking very high current yields. Investors are rightfully skeptical of securities with extremely high yields. This is especially true of instruments that achieve their high current yields by using leverage with a basket of securities, such as mREITs, that themselves employ significant leverage. MORL, MRRL, and REML replicate what a brokerage account holding a portfolio of mREITs financed with 50% margin would return. There are various risks and concerns associated with such an investment.

Interest rates are the key determinant of both the dividends paid and the share prices of mREITs, and thus are the major source of risk. For MORL, MRRL, and REML, interest rates are even more important because of the 2X leverage. The spread between the longer-term interest rates paid by the mortgage-backed securities held by the mREITs and the shorter-term rates they pay on the borrowing they do to finance their mortgage-backed securities, generates the income that's used to pay their dividends. MORL, MRRL and REML add another level of leverage and effectively borrow at an interest rate based on three-month LIBOR in order to increase their monthly distributions.

The decision to buy or hold MORL, MRRL, and REML depends on whether receiving the annualized monthly compounded yield in excess of 20% outweighs the various risks. The major risk involves interest rates. However, there are other related risks and reasons for caution. New concerns seem to be popping up on a regular basis.

As was discussed in Bank Issues Could Impact 20% Yielding ETNs, recently, a French court ordered Switzerland's largest bank to pay 4.5 billion euros ($5.1 billion) in fines and damages for helping wealthy French clients evade tax authorities. It is not inconceivable that zealous government authorities could impose such draconian fines and penalties, so as to cause the demise of one or more major financial institutions. That could impact the world economy in a way similar to the collapse of Lehman in 2008. UBS is the sponsor of MORL and MRRL. REML is sponsored by Credit Suisse (CS) another very larger Swiss bank that might face similar issues.

A financial crisis of the magnitude of that which ensued after the collapse of Lehman in 2008 would bring drastically lower interest rates, especially short-term interest rates on instruments deemed to be essential risk free. That would be very good for agency mortgage-backed securities and mREITs that hold them. The 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs would additionally benefit as long a LIBOR moved in conjunction with other short-term interest rates on instruments deemed to be essential risk free, such as treasury bills. MORL, MRRL, and REML effectively borrow at a rate determined by LIBOR. A financial crisis might cause the spread between LIBOR and treasury bills to widen, that might adversely impact the implicit interest expenses that MORL, MRRL, and REML incur due to their leverage.

More to the point regarding MORL, MRRL, and REML is the fact that they are notes and, as such, are dependent on the ability of their sponsor banks to make the payments required. As disclosed prominently by UBS, MORL, and MRRL depend on the ability of UBS to make the payments. Likewise, REML depends on CS.

In UBS Leveraged ETNs: Separating Fact From Fiction, I said regarding the credit risk posed to the dependence on UBS to make payments to ETNs:

...that does expose the investor to some degree of credit risk. However, it is very different and of much less magnitude than the type of credit risk one would face by buying a regular senior bond issued by UBS. If you were to buy a bond from UBS and something drastic happens causing UBS to be downgraded, to say BBB, you would suffer an immediate loss since the credit risk of the downgraded bond would be reflected in the market price. However, the net asset value of UBS redeemable ETNs such as MORL and CEFL would not be affected, and because shares of the ETN can be redeemed at net asset value, the market price of the ETN would not be impacted either. If giant meteors were to simultaneously destroy Zurich, London and New York overnight there might be an advantage to holding a UBS fund which was bankruptcy remote as compared to a note. However, under reasonably foreseeable circumstances the redemption feature eliminates the credit risk. Even if the ability to redeem shares did not exist, the UBS credit risk with MORL and CEFL would be rather small. USB has a relatively high percentage of their revenue from fees for managing assets, which is a much more stable revenue base than making loans, underwriting or trading securities. UBS is the biggest bank in Switzerland, operating in more than 50 countries with about 63,500 employees globally, as of 2012. It is considered the world's largest manager of private wealth assets; with over CHF2.2 trillion in invested assets. According to the Scorpio Partnership Global Private Banking Benchmark 2013, UBS had assets under management of US$1,705.0 billion, representing a 9.7% increase versus 2012..."

The gist of that is still essentially true regarding the credit risk posed to UBS ETN holders. The rating agencies still rate UBS highly. I have not seen any rating changes since the announcement of the French fines and penalties. The most recent rating action was on June 18, 2018, under the headline: "Moody's upgrades UBS AG's long-term senior debt ratings to Aa#, outlook stable." That is a very high rating. Additionally, UBS is appealing the action of the French court. It will take years for this to work its way through the legal system.

I am going to keep an eye on both UBS and CS with regard to any possible credit concerns. However, I still do not see either UBS or CS going from investment grade to default in the less than the 5 days that a redemption at net indicative (asset) value can be effectuated.

The possibility of zealous prosecutors causing bank failures cannot be completely ignored. Banks have always been a prime target of populists. The closing Trump advertisement in the 2016 election railed against a supposed cabal of international elite financial figures who were claimed to be causing America's decline. It pictured financier George Soros, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, and Goldman Sachs (GS) CEO Lloyd Blankfein as the prime villains. Trump's inaugural address also reiterated the populist theme that the day of revenge against financial elites has arrived.

There is some overlap between populists and progressives, and antipathy towards banks is one of the key points of overlap. Recently, some prominent progressive Democrats have gone from the vague advocacy of "making the very rich pay their fair share" to specific proposals to shifting the tax burden back on to the rich. Senator and announced presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is proposing an annual "wealth tax" on Americans with more than $50 million in assets. The tax would be 2% on the amount in excess of $50 million and 3% on amounts above $1 billion. Celebrity member of Congress, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), is calling for a 70% top marginal tax rate on incomes above $10 million. Addressing the disparity between the rich and the rest of the population via changes to the tax code was and is a part of Bernie Sander's agenda.

One of the main arguments against proposals to tax the extremely rich, even among those who agree that wealth inequality is a serious problem, is that the very rich can evade tax authorities. The advocates of taxing the very rich might now reply to that by saying that "enough giant fines and penalties, such as those imposed by the French could make such evasion much less feasible." This, possibly, could spur a wave of prosecutions against financial institutions.

Aside from any macroeconomic impact of enacting significant taxes on the very wealthy, one must at least consider the possibility that, in an attempt to punish banks for aiding tax evasion by the wealthy, populists, progressives or others might precipitate a Lehman like event. While $5.1 billion is only around 10% of the capital of UBS, ten such penalties could wipe out UBS. Other banks could be even more vulnerable. The penalties imposed on banks after 2008 for mostly lending money to entities and people who did not pay them back, were mitigated by the fact that, in most cases, the penalties fell on the entities such as Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) who had taken over failing entities such as Countrywide Financial, which were considered the worst actors. In many cases, the Banks that were penalized had taken over the worst actors at the behest of regulators. No such sympathy would be expected from zealous prosecutors trying to make examples of banks that may have facilitated tax evasion.

Trading REML, MORL, and MRRL

MORL started in 2012, MRRL in 2015, and REML in 2016. There are some investors such as myself that have positions in MORL and may be wondering whether to switch to MRRL or REML. They and others may be trying to decide as to which of 2X leveraged mREIT ETNs to add to, or establish new positions in. Likewise, some may be trying to decide which to sell.

For some, liquidity is a major issue. REML is followed much less than MORL or MORL. The volume and liquidity of REML is in the category of what some would derisively refer to as a "trades by appointment" security. There are some who see advantages in low volume securities. At times, I have been able to execute very favorable trades utilizing limit orders with prices far away from the market in low-volume securities. During periods of extreme market volatility, it is possible to buy and/or sell low volume securities if you have limit orders in place at prices drastically better than previous levels.

That said, REML is probably not for those who plan on trading in and out frequently. The low volume means that liquidity is poor and, thus, there is usually a relatively large spread between the bid and ask. Limit orders should be used for now when trading REML. Market orders are usually not advised.

At the other extreme, those who plan to hold a 2X Leveraged ETN until maturity do not care about liquidity. They might be interested to know that REML matures on July 11, 2036. MORL and MRRL mature on October 16, 2042. Waiting 19 years until REML redeems the shares at net asset value may be more attractive for those very long-term investors than waiting 25 years for the maturity of MORL. It should be noted that it is unlikely that 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs will pay their $25 face value at maturity. They will pay whatever the net indicative (asset) value is at the maturity date.

As is explained in Applying Net Present Values And Internal Rates Of Return To 2X-Leveraged ETNs Yielding More Than 20%

...that the net indicative (asset) value and dividends from a 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETN should be expected to decline over time can be a cause of concern or even scary. However, understanding that this is due to the fact that expenses and fees are deducted from the net indicative (asset) value of a 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETN, rather than the income, should alleviate some of the concern. Deducting the fees and expenses from income rather than principal would not impact the actual returns received from investing in 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs. The expected decline over time of the net indicative (asset) value and dividends is a consideration. However, once the magnitude of this factor is understood, it should not be much of an impediment to investing in these 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs...

Analysis of the March 2019 REML Dividend Projection

My projected March 2019 REML monthly dividend of $0.088 is a function of the calendar. Most of the REML components pay dividends quarterly, typically with ex-dates in the last month of the quarter and payment dates in the first month of the next quarter. The January, April, October, and July "big month" REML dividends are much larger than the "small month" dividends paid in the other months, since very few of the quarterly payers have ex-dividend dates that contribute to the dividends in the "small months." Thus, the $0.088 REML dividend paid in March 2019 will be a "small month" dividend.

As can be seen in the table below, only four of the REML components - AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC), ARMOUR Residential (NYSE:ARR) Dynex Capital Inc. (DX), and Orchid Island (NYSE:ORC) - now pay dividends monthly. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) pays quarterly, but on a cycle that has an ex-date in February 2019. Thus, ABR will contribute to the March 2019 REML monthly dividend. My projection for the March 2019 REML monthly dividend of $0.088 is calculated using the contribution by component method. The table below shows the ticker, name, weight, dividend and ex-date for all of the components. Additionally, it includes the price and contribution to the dividend for the REML components that will contribute to the March 2019 REML monthly dividend.

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is a fund based on the same index as REML, rather than a note and does not employ the 2X leverage that REML does. REM also pays dividends quarterly rather than monthly. As a fund, the dividend is discretionary by the fund management as long as it distributes the required percentage of taxable income to maintain its investment company status. Thus, it does not lend itself to contribution by component dividend projections as an ETN like REML, which must pay dividends pursuant to an indenture.

Conclusions and Recommendations

This article is primarily for those who share or are interested, at least in part, on my views regarding the attractiveness of the 2X-leveraged mREIT-based ETNs. Those views were elaborated on in prior articles. My view regarding the Federal Reserve has been a significant aspect of my decision to buy mREITs and then 2X leveraged mREIT ETNs when MORL appeared in 2013. In 2013, the recovery from the financial crisis that began in 2007 was well underway. Many were forecasting that much higher interest rates were imminent. My contrarian view was based in part on my opinion that the Federal Reserve was not artificially depressing short-term, risk-free interest rates, but rather was preventing them from declining even more. In 2013, I said in my article "Federal Reserve Actually Propping Up Interest Rates: What This Means For mREITs":

... Most investors now believe three things about the Federal Reserve, money and interest rates. They think that the Federal Reserve is artificially depressing rates below what would be a "normal" level. They believe that in the process of doing so the Federal Reserve has enormously increased the supply of money and they believe that the USA is on a fiat money system. All three of those beliefs are incorrect...

I updated that article on August 23, 2018, with "Federal Reserve Actually Propping Up Interest Rates: What This Means For mREITs: An Update," which presented new evidence supporting my original conclusions that the Federal Reserve has been and still is keeping interest rates higher than what a free market in risk-free, short-term, fixed-income securities would be.

I am still willing to collect the very high yields that REML, MRRL, and MORL pay, while waiting to see if my views of the future course of interest rates and economic conditions prevail. Those views include that despite all of the risks posed by the exploding Federal Budget deficit, the massive shift in the tax burden away from the rich and onto the middle class will eventually bring interest rates down. This argument is based on the fact that the wealthy clearly have a lower marginal propensity to consume than do the non-rich. My rationale was explained in the Seeking Alpha article, A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs.

There are number of risks to the financial markets that were not much on anyone's radar a few years ago. These include protectionism. All trade restrictions result in "dead-weight loss," which occurs when the benefits to the favored entities are always less than the costs to the many losers who pay higher prices. On balance, this makes the entire population poorer. Protectionism would result in higher input costs and shift the aggregate supply curve to the left. The resulting higher inflation would inevitably increase interest rates and depress economic activity. See: Trump's Trade Policies: America's Brexit?, a discussion of the risks of protectionism

A new set of risks that I had not previously considered particularly relevant has arisen since the 2018 election. There are some newly elected Democrats and others that appear to be favoring far left policies that have previously been tried and subsequently been rejected and reversed to a major extent, in countries such as France, Sweden and the Netherlands. It is unlikely that these could ever be enacted in the United States. However, many things have taken place in the last few years that may have previously been consider unlikely. These far left policies such as increasing the minimum wage to a level where a large portion of the workforce is covered by it, as is the case in France, are distinct from adopting modern social welfare policies that are in place in every developed country except for America, such as controlling health care prices. See: Single Payer, Medicare-For-All And The Investment Implications.

Addressing the acceleration in inequality caused by the tax code is not just a concern of those on the left. There is a growing view that the 2017 tax bill went too far in what Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), was describing when he said that "through the tax code, there has been class warfare waged, and my class has won. It's been a rout." Whatever one thinks of the advisability of enacting legislation that reverses the massive shift in the tax burden onto the middle class and away from the rich, it could have negative implications for the financial markets. Since shifting the tax burden from the rich and onto the middle class results in there being more funds being available for investment, reversing that results in less funds being available for investment.

My focus in this article is not to examine the merits or feasibility of these proposals, or if the amounts that advocates claim would be raised from such taxes on the rich are accurate. I do think there is a reasonable likelihood that the 2020 Democratic nominee for president will be someone who favors, to a greater or less extent, something along the lines of the "tax the rich" plans being recently proposed by Sanders, Warren, and Ocasio-Cortez, among others.

The probability of the 2020 election resulting in a change in the tax code that significantly reverses the massive shift in the in the tax burden away from the rich and onto the middle class is still very probably low as long as the Democrats continue to combine such tax proposals with plans to spend the proceeds on various social programs like free college tuition. However, a plan to raise taxes on those with assets above $50 million and/or incomes above $10 million and use all of the proceeds to reduce the taxes on everyone else might have a much higher probability of being enacted.

It is hard to envision the Democrats being politically savvy or ideologically flexible enough to embrace a policy of directly shifting the tax burden away from the middle class and onto the rich. Rather than using the proceeds of taxes on the rich for spending programs. The Democrats have generally been deluded in their belief that the current level of taxes on the middle class is politically sustainable. In Hilary Clinton's speech announcing her candidacy, she said that the middle class pays too much taxes. She never mentioned a middle class tax cut again. Presumably due to pressure from Sanders, who pushed her to the left, which severely hurt her chances in the general election.

Most Democrat politicians are not aware that, by far, the best thing government could do for most middle-class households would be to lower their taxes. Thus, in many cases, middle-class voters have been willing to grasp at any chance they think could lower their tax burden, and thus support candidates who promise them a tax cut, no matter how odious the candidates might be otherwise.

Regarding REML, one item that should be addressed relates to the possibility of early redemption, or the lack thereof. Some comments in Seeking Alpha articles have asserted that while MORL and MRRL can be called, REML cannot. Fidelity does not allow new purchases of any of the UBS 2X leveraged ETNs such as MORL and MRRL, but does allow new purchases REML (for now). Conversations with people at Fidelity seem to have led some to believe that REML cannot be called. This is not correct, as can be seen from the REML prospectus:

...Our Call Right: On any Business Day through and including the Maturity Date, we may, at our option, call all, but not less than all, of the issued and outstanding ETNs. To exercise our Call Right, we must provide notice to the holders of the ETNs (the "Call Notice") not less than sixteen (16) calendar days prior to the Call Settlement Date specified in the Call Notice. Upon our call in the event we exercise this right, you will receive a cash payment equal to the Call Settlement Amount, which will be paid on the third Business Day following the Call Valuation Date (the "Call Settlement Date")... REML Components and Contributions to the Dividend

Ticker Name Weight Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution NLY Annaly Capital Management Inc. 18.54% 12/28/2018 0.30 q AGNC AGNC Investment Corp. 11.79% 17.71 2/27/2019 0.18 m 0.0587 NRZ New Residential Investment Corp. 7.80% 12/28/2018 0.5 q STWD Starwood Property Trust Inc. 7.61% 12/28/2018 0.48 q MFA MFA Financial Inc. 4.60% 12/27/2018 0.2 q CIM Chimera Investment Corp. 4.42% 12/28/2018 0.63 q BXMT Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 4.38% 12/28/2018 0.62 q TWO Two Harbors Investment Corp. 4.31% 12/28/2018 0.47 q ARI Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 4.25% 12/28/2018 0.46 q IVR Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 3.36% 12/24/2018 0.42 q LADR Ladder Capital Corp. 3.05% 12/7/2018 0.34 q RWT Redwood Trust Inc. 2.46% 12/13/2018 0.3 q PMT PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 2.39% 12/28/2018 0.47 q HASI Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 2.22% 12/24/2018 0.33 q NYMT New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 1.84% 12/13/2018 0.2 q ARR ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. 1.68% 20.42 3/14/2019 0.19 m 0.0077 GPMT Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 1.52% 12/28/2018 0.42 q ABR Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 1.44% 13.06 2/28/2019 0.27 q 0.0146 CMO Capstead Mortgage Corp. 1.33% 12/28/2018 0.08 q TRTX TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 1.31% 12/27/2018 0.43 q STAR iStar Inc. 1.18% 3/1/2019 0.09 q MITT AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 0.93% 12/28/2018 0.5 q WMC Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. 0.87% 12/28/2018 0.31 q ANH Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. 0.82% 12/28/2018 0.13 q JCAP Jernigan Capital Inc. 0.73% 3/29/2019 0.35 q ACRE Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. 0.71% 3/28/2019 0.33 q ORC Orchid Island Capital Inc. 0.69% 6.97 2/27/2019 0.08 m 0.0039 DX Dynex Capital Inc. 0.67% 6.07 2/13/2019 0.06 m 0.0032 XAN Exantas Capital Corp. 0.60% 12/28/2018 0.175 q CHMI Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. 0.56% 12/28/2018 0.49 q RC Ready Capital Corp. 0.53% 12/28/2018 0.4 q AJX Great Ajax Corp. 0.40% 11/15/2018 0.32 q EARN Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0.22% 12/28/2018 0.34 q

