Pacific Drilling March 2019 Fleet Status Report Analysis

The reporting season continues, and Pacific Drilling (PACD) has just provided its fleet status report. With a fleet that consists solely of modern drillships, Pacific Drilling is a perfect gauge of ultra-deepwater market movements. Without further ado, let's look at the news.

Drillship Pacific Bora is now expected to work for Eni (E) in Nigeria until April 2019 as one option well was exercised. Another option well (estimated duration of approximately 60 days) remains. The dayrate on the contract is $150,000. Drillship Pacific Santa Ana will drill one well in Senegal for Total (TOT) from April 2019 to May 2019. The contract has one optional well in Mauritania, which may keep the rig busy until the start of the plug and abandonment contract in Mauritania from July 2019 to June 2020. Bassoe Offshore estimates that the dayrate on the new contract is $165,000. Drillship Pacific Khamsin is transitioning from the smart stacked mode to hot stacked mode. While both modes are Pacific Drilling's variation of "warm stacked", the "hot stacked" represents the state in which the rig is readier for real work. Thus, Pacific Drilling is either actively bidding Khamsin or already has some promising negotiations. It is worth noting that Pacific Khamsin has previously had a letter of award for a 2-year contract which expired because the client was not able to secure the financing of the project. It will be interesting to see whether the renewed efforts of OPEC and Russia, which helped Brent oil (BNO) prices climb from $50 to $65 per barrel, led to the revival of some projects. Drillship Pacific Sharav got a follow-on contract from Chevron (CVX) in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The rig will drill one firm well from September 2019 to November 2019. The contract has three optional wells. Bassoe Offshore estimates that the dayrate on the contract is $175,000. Bassoe has recently increased its dayrate estimates for drillship work, but rates still remain painfully low. Pacific Sharav's case vividly highlights the contrast between current rates and the rates of the previous era - the current contract with Chevron (August 2014-August 2019) has a dayrate of $551,000.

In my opinion, this is a good fleet status report for Pacific Drilling which has emerged from Chapter 11 late last year. The company still has plenty of work to do, as only three rigs are working, and four rigs are stacked. I believe that Pacific Drilling will try to keep Bora and Sharav on short-term jobs for some time to capture the dayrate upside that is expected to materialize closer to 2020 and beyond. While I don't share Transocean's (RIG) optimism regarding the speed of the market rebound, I expect dayrates to continue marching forward for the higher-end rigs, although at a measured pace.

Pacific Drilling shares have been stuck for some time due to lower liquidity after the emergence from Chapter 11, and I expect this to continue for at least a few weeks until the company shows both its business plans and new strategy as well as plans to increase the liquidity of its shares. I'm looking forward to the company's Q4 2018 report, which will come with fresh start accounting. Stay tuned!

