iQiYi: A Long-Term Strong Buy

iQiyi's strategy to put more resources on producing quality original content should drive its subscriber and revenue growth further.

The money used for the content acquisition, licensing and production is well spent.

iQiyi released its first annual financial report after its IPO with very impressive results. And it is growing at a much faster pace than Netflix.

iQiyi Released Its First Annual Financial Report After Its IPO, And The Results Are Very Impressive

iQiyi (IQ), which was found in 2015 and quickly became a China's leading video streaming service provider with a dominant position in China, filed its U.S. initial public offering at $18.00 last March.

The company released its first annual earnings report (unaudited) on 02/22/2019, and the results are very impressive:

Total revenues were RMB25.0 billion (US$3.6 billion), representing a 52% increase from 2017.

Its premium subscriber count has soared 89% over the past year to hit 87.4 million, and its membership services revenue broke out the RMB10.0 billion mark for the first time to RMB10.6 billion (US$1.5 billion), representing a 72% increase from 2017.

Online advertising services revenue was RMB9.3 billion (US$1.4 billion), representing a 21% increase from 2017.

Content distribution and other revenues were RMB2.2 billion (US$314.5 million) and RMB2.9 billion (US$418.2 million) respectively, representing a 92% and 105% increase from 2017.

All the data are from the company’s 6-K Form.

It can be seen that almost 80% of iQiyi's revenues come from its subscriber service and online advertising:

On the other hand, the company did incur a heavy loss in 2018: RMB9.1 billion (US$1.3 billion) net.

But the majority loss was from its content costs - RMB21.1 billion (US$3.1 billion) - and I believe that the money used for the content acquisition, licensing and production is well spent, as I will discuss later.

iQiYi Is Growing At A Much Faster Pace Than Netflix

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) is a well-known company in the internet video streaming business, and many called iQiYi the Netflix of China. But in fact, iQiYi is growing at a much faster pace than Netflix.

iQiYi was found in 2015 and grew its subscribers from zero to 87.4 million in 4 years:

(Source of data: From the company's S-1 and 6-K forms)

Netflix IPO'd in 2002. It spent a total of 14 years since the IPO to reach that number:

(Source of data: From the company's 10-K forms)

iQiYi grew its subscribers from a little of over 10.0 million to 87.4 million in only 3 years versus Netflix's 8 years; from 30.0 million to 87.4 million in 2 years versus Netflix's 4 years; from 50.80 million to 87.4 million in 1 year versus Netflix's 2 years.

iQiYi Revenue Growth:

Netflix Revenue Growth:

iQiYi grows its revenue from $0.76 billion to $3.72 billion in 3 years, and Netflix grows its revenue from $0.99 billion to $3.6 billion in 7 years. That is, iQiYi grows its revenue more than twice as fast as Netflix.

Also, iQiYi's 2018 subscriber number is about the same as Netflix's 2016 number, but its revenue is only 44.80% that of Netflix. This is because iQiYi's current monthly subscription fee is only $1.87* on average versus Netflix's $10.31. The company has a lot of room to raise its membership fee in the future.

* Q4 2017 membership revenue: $465.6 million, or $155.2 million/month.

Averaging members: 80.70 million + 6.70 million/2 = 84.05 million. Paid members: 84.05 million x 98.4% = 82.70 million. Revenue per subscriber per month: $155.2 million/82.70 million = $1.87.

The population of China is 1.38 billion, which is more than four times bigger than that of the U.S. at about 330 million. This means that many business sectors in China are even bigger than the massive U.S. market.

If iQiYi can keep its momentum, it is just a matter of time, I believe, that both its subscribers and revenue will exceed Netflix's.

iQiYi's achievement is remarkable, as China's video streaming service is highly competitive, while Netflix having a dominant position in the U.S. market.

The secret of the company's success lies in its quality content acquisition and production.

The Money Used For The Content Acquisition And Production Is Well Spent

I have noticed that many investors are worrying about iQiYi's balance sheet, as the company spent heavily on its content acquisition and production. But I think that the company is very smart and the money is well spent, as it provided very good short-term investment return and will provide good long-term investment return as well.

Take its highly successful investment in TV series Story of Yanxi Palace as an example.

The first episode was broadcasted on iQiYi, and many of its partners' platforms on 07/19 and the total broadcast volume reached a record of 15.86 billion during the 43 days broadcasting span, and the company acquired 12 million new VIP members during this period. Based on its Q3 2017 earnings report, the company's content cost was $875.5 million. If one-third of the money was spent on this TV series investment, simple math tells us that the acquisition cost is $24 per new subscriber, or RMB165 yuan, a good short-term investment return. The 12 million new members will contribute about $270 million in revenue in the next 12 months. That is, the investment in this TV series will be fully recovered in less than one year.

Based on data from Bone Media, the total annual broadcast volumes of 296 online dramas last year was 163.15 billion, and the Story of Yanxi Palace alone took nearly 10% of the total broadcast volume and was also ranked the most viewers of Googled drama series globally in 2018.

This proved the truth one more time that the winner takes it all and showed how smart iQiYi's management team is. The company only acquires the best quality content, and the content will become valuable assets later - the key to success.

iQiYi's Strategy to Put More Resources on Producing Quality Original Content Should Drive Its Subscriber And Revenue Growth Further

During the recent conference call, Yu Gong, the company's CEO, said:

2018 was also a transition year for us as we shift to more resources towards producing original content.

In fact, iQiYi already started executing its new strategy last year. In 2018, the company spent 32.4% of its total content investment on original content production, up from 2017's 22.50%.

Its momentum continues entering 2019. The company kicked off the year with several successful original titles, including the original drama series Beauty Haolan and self-produced variety show Idol Producer 2 for the rest of the year.

iQiYi original dramas are increasingly being embraced by audiences outside China.

Burning Ice has begun its broadcast run on BS TWEIIV (BS12), a Japanese TV station. Shown on the channel at the primetime slot of 7 pm every Friday, the broadcast represents the first time a Chinese crime drama has been acquired by NHKEP for distribution in Japan through a mainstream local Japanese TV channel, on Netflix and on OTT platform HMVOD in Hong Kong.

The company also sold distribution rights for its new original drama series The Golden Eyes to a number of overseas broadcast networks, including Malaysia's Astro, Singapore's StarHub, and the Rakuten Viki platform which covers America, Europe, Oceania, and India. The show will be broadcast on overseas channels or platforms after its premiere on iQiYi in China. Versions of the show which are subtitled and/or dubbed in local languages are also set to be released in various Asian countries, including Cambodia, Thailand, South Korea, and Vietnam.

More will come in the coming months.

The analysts' current 2019 revenue projection is $4.77 billion, and I would like to see the company's revenue stream come more from member service and content distribution, and less from advertisement. Below is my projected 2019 revenue pie:

IQ's Valuation

Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger has been quoted in several publications as saying:

The best companies in China are cheaper than the best companies in the United States... I don't think it would be all that hard for any smart person to find four or five great companies in China to invest in.

I agree, and iQiYi should be one of them.

iQiYi's TTM P/S ratio is only 2.32. It is as big as Netflix was in 2013 and has about the same as Netflix's annual revenue but 1/4th of Netflix's 2013 market cap.

In addition, the company is growing at a much faster pace than Netflix. All this leads me to believe that iQiYi is deeply discounted at the current price.

Conclusion

The companies that dominate social media, video games, media, and the internet in the United States are some of the biggest stock market winners of the past 20 years, and China's market provides the best opportunity for huge gains on proven concepts.

iQiYi is a young company that is applying the successful business model of Netflix with impressive results so far. I give two thumbs up to the management team for their fantastic job done for the company's early success. I believe that iQiYi is still in the early stage of its long-term runs. The best is yet to come.

Netflix's IPO was on May 23, 2002, with an offering price of $15.00/share. It closed at $16.75 during the first day of trading, or $1.20 per share after adjusting for stock splits. The stock closed at $357.12 as of last Friday, March 1st, 2019.

A $1,000 investment in Netflix stock after its IPO would be worth about $297,600 now, a nearly 300 times investment money.

iQiYi's IPO was on March 23, 2018, with an offering price of $18.00/share. The stock closed at $27.07 last Friday, a gain of 50.38%, which is not bad considering that the S&P 500 only gained 8.32% during the same period. But the gain is nothing when compared with Netflix's huge investment return over the last 16 years.

Can I make the same kind of return by buying and holding iQiYi shares in the next 16 years?

Disclosure: I am/we are long IQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.