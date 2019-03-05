Introducing The Bunker Dividend Growth Portfolio

At inception, the portfolio yields 3.0%, has a beta of 0.88, five-year dividend growth of 11.3% CAGR, and 11.9% CAGR forward earnings growth according to analysts.

It's designed to steadily accumulate the most undervalued ultra-low-risk blue-chip dividend growers over time, and then hold until the thesis breaks or valuations become crazy high.

I'm launching a new model portfolio made up exclusively of dividend aristocrats and kings called The Bunker Dividend Growth Portfolio or BDGP.

Over the decades, dividend aristocrats and kings have proven that steady income growth can beat the market while helping you sleep well at night during recessions and bear markets.

(Source: Imgflip)

Introduction To The Bunker Dividend Growth Portfolio

I'm a huge fan of dividend growth stocks and dream of eventually becoming financially independent as defined by being able to live on 50% of my post-tax annual dividends alone. Being able to live 100% off passive income from a quality dividend growth portfolio is a dream shared by many of my readers.

And it's not hard to see why. Historically, S&P 500 dividends have been 16 times more stable than stock prices, even during recessions and bear markets.

Thus a well-built dividend growth portfolio can be trusted to provide you safe and even growing passive income no matter what the stock market or economy are doing. That makes it perfect for achieving your dreams of a comfortable retirement.

But wait it gets better. Dividend growth portfolios aren't just a boring way to earn income at the expense of great total returns.

Historically, dividend growth stocks have outperformed the S&P 500 and non-dividend payers, and all while experiencing 13% less volatility to boot. But as great as dividend growth investing is, it's far from the only proven market-beating or alpha factor strategy.

(Source: Ploutos Research) - note data through January 2019

I like to personally like to stack alpha factor strategies so as to essentially rig the game so much in my favor that getting rich becomes purely an issue of time, patience, and discipline (to stick to time tested strategies). After all, Warren Buffett, the greatest investor in history (53 years of 20+% CAGR total returns), famously summarized the two biggest reasons for his success thusly:

Thus, my model Deep Value Dividend Growth Portfolio or DVDGP (beating the market by 6.5% in the first 10 weeks) combines the power of dividend growth stocks and valuation, and the focus on mostly low-risk blue-chips is why we also tend to be less volatile during market downturns while keeping up with the market during rallies.

That's a commonality that portfolio shares with the legendary dividend aristocrats, S&P 500 companies that have raised their dividends for 25+ consecutive years.

(Source: Ploutos Research)

The aristocrats have managed to beat the market by 25% annually since 1990 not because they are necessarily super fast-growing companies that soar high and fast, but steadily growing blue-chips that merely keep up during bull markets and fall a lot less during bear markets.

I've had a lot of readers ask me two questions about that portfolio. First, why do I own so many companies (76), and second, why I don't just buy a dividend aristocrat ETF like NOBL.

The answer to the first question is that I'm testing out several investing strategies simultaneously and thus need a lot of data points (I need to know the system itself is market-beating and reproducible since I plan to use it for all future savings).

As to why I don't just buy an ETF and be done with it, the answer is mostly about valuation. ETFs buy stocks blindly and ignore valuation, which is something I can't personally stomach.

A Yale study found that starting valuation can affect your future returns out to 30 years. In other words, overpaying for a company, no matter how great, is not something that patience and time can necessarily overcome.

However, in order to help ultra conservative income investors, like retirees or those close to retirement, harness the proven power of the aristocrats and kings AND value investing, I've decided to build a model ultra-low risk portfolio called the Bunker Dividend Growth Portfolio.

It's 100% composed of nothing but aristocrats and kings and built on two modified watchlists from my "best dividend stocks to buy this week" series. As for my valuation approach, I use dividend yield theory or DYT.

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

That's because asset manager/newsletter publisher Investment Quality Trends has been using a pure valuation approach on nothing but blue-chip dividend stocks (based on six quality criteria) since 1966 and has managed to consistently beat the market by about 10% with 10% lower volatility.

1% annual outperformance for 30 years doesn't sound like much but just 7% of mutual fund managers can even match the S&P 500 over 15 years. Beating the market by 1% over 30 years puts IQT in the elite of professional money managers/analysts.

(Source: S&P Global)

DYT merely compares a stock's yield to its historical yield. If a company is mature and the business model relatively stable yield will mean revert and return to a long-term average that approximates fair value.

For example, if a dividend aristocrat normally yields 2% and grows cash flow and dividends 10% per year, then buying it at fair value (2%) can get you about 12% long-term total returns (2% yielding + 10% long-term cash flow growth).

That's because stock prices are, in the long-term, always a function of cash flow (from which dividends are paid). If that same company is now yielding 3%, yet the fundamentals are intact, then it's 33% undervalued (3% -2%/3%) and has 50% upside back to fair value (3%/2%).

My valuation-adjusted total return model (based on the one Brookfield Asset Management has been using for decades) is based on a return to fair value over five to 10 years.

Our example, aristocrat returning to fair value over five years would deliver total returns of 3% yield + 10% cash flow (stock price) growth + 8.5% valuation boost (return to fair value yield over 5 years) = 21.5%.

Over 10 years, it would be 3% yield + 10% cash flow growth + 4.1% valuation boost = 17.1%.

Historically, the margin of error on this valuation model (the best I've ever come across so far) is 20%. The point is that using dividend yield theory you cannot just invest in ultra-low risk aristocrats and kings but you can also know which are the very best ones to buy at any given time.

So, now that you know the theory behind the Bunker Dividend Growth Portfolio (capable of surviving any economic or market storm), let's take a look at the rules of how I run it.

Rules For The Bunker Dividend Growth Portfolio

The BDGP is very different than my DVDGP. That portfolio is very diversified because it serves as a kind of master watchlist of low-risk dividend growth stocks I consider worth owning with long term 13+% total return potential.

BDGP is going to be:

far more concentrated (with no sector caps)

higher quality (the bluest of blue-chips)

has no long-term total return target (though it should deliver double-digit returns over time)

Here are the rules for this portfolio:

I start out buying $1,000 of each (rounded up to the nearest share) of the 5 most undervalued aristocrats and kings.

Any week where a new one makes the list (companies roll on and off naturally over time), I make a $1,000 starter position buy.

Once per month, I make a $1,000 cost average buy into any active recommendations (that week's top 5 aristocrats and kings).

Only sell if the thesis breaks (dividend becomes unsafe, or a company loses its aristocrat or king status, a very rare occurrence).

OR if a company becomes 25%+ more overvalued (sell 50%) or 50+% overvalued (sell the other half) - also very rare outside of crazy bubbles like 2000.

Dividends are reinvested via DRIP.

As with DVDGP, should some opportunistic buying opportunity appear (like during earnings season or unexpected bad news), I will move up the next month's buy to that day, using the next month's DCA funds. That's what occurred on March 1st when I moved up the March dollar cost average buy from the end of the month due to Walgreens (WBA) more than 6% plunge on news that Amazon (AMZN) was planning on launching a chain of discount grocery stores (which will NOT have a big impact on its business model).

This recreates the limited capital constraints most investors have and also helps maintain a more balanced portfolio (avoids buying too many dips and becoming severely overweight in one company). I'll provide a portfolio update any week there is new buying (which means at least once per month).

So, now that you understand why this new model portfolio is so potentially useful and the rules behind it, here are the top 10 most undervalued aristocrats and kings you can buy today. These are the first 10 buys of the portfolio.

The Best Dividend Aristocrats And Kings To Buy Right Now

These are the most undervalued dividend aristocrats and kings you can buy right now. I've curated this list myself to exclude companies that I think have a high risk of the thesis breaking (thus, the exclusion of certain companies like BEN). The companies are sorted by most to lease undervalued according to DYT.

Top 5 Dividend Aristocrats To Buy Today

Company Ticker Sector Yield Fair Value Yield Historical Yield Range Discount To Fair Value Expected 5 Year Annualized Cash flow Growth Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential Cardinal Health (CAH) Healthcare 3.6% 2.1% 0.9% to 3.9% 38% 4.8% 13.6% AbbVie (ABBV) Healthcare 5.3% 3.6% 0.9% to 5.5% 32% 10.0% 18.9% A.O. Smith (AOS) Industrials 1.7% 1.1% 0.8% to 3.4% 32% 8.9% 14.8% Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Consumer Staples 2.6% 1.9% 1.0% to 3.1% 30% 9.5% 15.6% Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Industrials 2.8% 2.1% 1.6% to 4.5% 24% 4.9% 10.5%

(Sources: Management guidance, GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Simply Safe Dividends, Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model) Note: Margin of error on total return potential is 20%.

Top 5 Dividend Kings To Buy Today

Company Ticker Sector Yield Fair Value Yield Historical Yield Range Discount To Fair Value Expected 5 Year Annualized Cash flow Growth Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Consumer Staples 2.6% 2.2% 1.8% to 2.9% 12% 5.9% 10.0% Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) REIT 3.1% 2.8% 2.2% to 6.4% 10% 7.0% 11.4% 3M (MMM) Industrials 2.9% 2.5% 1.8% to 4.8% 9% 10.0% 13.9% Coca-Cola (KO) Consumer Staples 3.5% 3.2% 2.3% to 4.0% 8% 7.2% 11.5% Hormel Foods (HRL) Consumer Staples 1.9% 1.8% 1.2% to 2.8% 8% 7.5% 10.1%

(Sources: Management guidance, GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Simply Safe Dividends, Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model) Note: Margin of error on total return potential is 20%.

Note that the dividend kings trade at such high (but well earned) premiums that even the most undervalued one in America is only 12% undervalued. Buying these elite dividend growers is an example of Buffett's famous rule that:

It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price, than a fair company at a wonderful price."

The Bunker Dividend Growth Portfolio Today - 10 Holdings

(Source: Morningstar) - data as of March 1st

Starting out the portfolio is going to be heavily concentrated and skewed towards any opportunistic buys like Walgreens, which I added to after it plunged over 6% on news that Amazon was planning on launching a discount grocery chain (which would have limited effects on its growth prospects).

Our Highest Yielding Positions

(Source: Morningstar)

Note that stewardship is Morningstar's rating of the quality of management. S = standard (fair to good) and E = exemplary (very good to great). P = poor, but our policy is to avoid such companies (thus why we're not buying AT&T anytime soon).

(Source: Morningstar)

Due to only owning aristocrats and kings, the portfolio is 100% US stocks. But in reality, we have very strong exposure to foreign markets because almost all our holdings are multi-national blue-chips.

(Source: Morningstar)

Due to the 100% focus on the safest blue-chips, we're mostly in slower growing companies.

Sector Concentration

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Since we're starting out very concentrated into the most undervalued kings and aristocrats, there is going to naturally be a lot of sector concentration. Over time, this will smooth out, but given the rock-solid dividend safety of every company we own, I'm not worried about being overweight by sector (there are no sector caps). That's especially true since the highly defensive sector concentration makes this portfolio ideal for a future recession/bear market.

It may end up weighing on performance, but it won't hurt this portfolio's SWAN like nature, which is the entire point of owning something like this.

Income Concentration

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

As with any equal weighted and concentrated portfolio, the highest yielding stocks will dominate the income stream. This will balance out in the future as we diversify into more companies.

Annual Dividends

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Any concentrated portfolio is going to have a lot of month to month variation in dividend payments. Eventually, this will spread out as we diversify into a few dozen companies.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

I'm pleasantly surprised at how fast this portfolio would have grown its dividends in the past one to 10 years. The S&P 500's 20-year median dividend growth rate is 6.4% and these dividend legends have delivered close to double digits this decade and even better in recent years.

If we could maintain the five-year average rate then in 20 years even this $10,000 portfolio would be generating impressive amounts of super safe income.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

However, 11.3% dividend growth (and thus cash flow growth) for 20 years is a pretty big ask from mature companies. However, according to Morningstar, the analyst consensus for the forward five-year earnings growth rate is an impressive 11.9%. While such forecasts are educated guesstimates (based on analyst consensus), the portfolio should be able to deliver close to double-digit payout growth over time.

(Source: Morningstar)

The quality of these stocks can be seen in the far-above-average returns on assets and equity of this portfolio (good proxies for quality long-term management and good corporate cultures).

Fundamental Portfolio Stats: (Total Return Potentials Are From Current Levels)

Yield On Cost: 2.9%

Yield: 3.0%

Expected 5-Year Dividend Growth: 11.9%

Expected 5-Year Total Return (No Valuation Changes): 14.9%

Portfolio Valuation (Morningstar's DCF models): 8% undervalued

5-Year Expected Valuation Boost: 0.9% CAGR (20% margin of error)

10-Year Expected Valuation Boost: 1.8% CAGR (20% margin of error)

Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential: 15.8% to 16.6% (market's historical return 9.1%) - note margin of error 20%

Margin of error adjusted total returns expected: 12.6% to 18.3%

Portfolio Beta: 0.88 (12% less volatile than S&P 500)

Portfolio Performance

CAGR Total Return Since Inception (February 25th, 2018): -1.7%

CAGR Total Return S&P 500: 0.3%

Market Outperformance: -2.0%

Long-Term Outperformance goal: 1+%

YTD: -1.7% vs 0.3% for S&P 500

Due to the highly concentrated nature of the portfolio and the timing of when the portfolio is starting (deep into a strong rally), it's not surprising that the initial results after a week are not that impressive.

(Source: Morningstar)

Bottom Line: The Bunker Dividend Growth Portfolio Is Perfect For Value Investors Looking For The Bluest Of Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks

With current economic trends pointing to a possible recession starting in 2020 or 2021, conservative income investors (especially retirees) naturally want to know where is a good place to put their money.

If safe and growing income in all economic and market conditions is your goal, then it's hard to beat the legendary dividend aristocrats and kings. A collection of nothing but aristocrats and kings is the ultimate sleep well at night or SWAN portfolio.

Of course, owing to their fame these income growth legends often trade at a rich premium which is why this portfolio's goal is to only ever buy the most undervalued aristocrats and kings.

Each week, I check the two watchlists to see if there is a new company to add, and once per month, I do a dollar cost average round of buying of the top five most undervalued names in each category.

This ensures that this portfolio will always be a source of the safest dividend growth stocks you can own AND likely deliver superior total returns to boot courtesy of superior valuation, quality, and clockwork-like annual dividend increases.

Anytime I add a new company to the portfolio, I'll update my readers and provide the latest update on the portfolio. And since we do monthly DCA buys that means at least once a month updates, even if the order of the watchlist doesn't change much.

That way I can help my ultra-conservative readers benefit from the proven wealth and income building power of ultra-blue-chip dividend growth investing and, hopefully, help you achieve your long-term financial dreams.

Because to paraphrase a famous Woody Allen quote:

Safe and growing dividends are better than poverty, if only for financial reasons."

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAH, ABBV, AOS, WBA, ITW, CL, HRL, MMM, FRT, KO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.