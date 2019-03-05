Dividend Increases: February 25-March 1, 2019 (Part 1: Industrials And Financials Sectors)

Part 1 of this article covers dividend increases announced for stocks in the Industrials and Financials sectors.

I like monitoring dividend increase announcements to identify candidates for further analysis and to update my portfolio's projected annual dividend income.

One way to identify dividend growth stocks for further analysis is to monitor dividend increases. Companies that regularly raise their dividend payments show confidence in future earnings growth potential.

I look for dividend increase announcements for stocks in the CCC List, but I use several screens to limit the number of stocks to monitor:

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0%

Market cap ≥ $1 billion

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks

Last week, 18 companies that declared dividend increases passed these screens, including 2 of the stocks I hold in my portfolio.

The following table presents a summary of dividend increases announced for stocks in the Industrials and Financials sectors. See Part 2 of this article for coverage of the remaining sectors.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

The highlighted stock is one I own in my portfolio.

Amerisafe (AMSF)

AMSF is an insurance holding company that provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's customers are small- to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. AMSF was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.

Recently, the board of directors of AMSF declared a quarterly dividend of 25¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 13.64%. The dividend is payable on March 22 to shareholders of record on March 8. The stock will trade ex-dividend on March 7.

Assured Guaranty (AGO)

AGO provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments. AGO was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

On February 27, the board of directors approved an increase to the regular quarterly dividend from 16¢ per share to 18¢ per share, an increase of 12.50%. The stock will trade ex-dividend on March 12, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on March 27.

McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)

Founded in 1979, MGRC is a diversified business-to-business rental company engaged in the rental and sale of relocatable modular buildings, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in California, Texas, Florida, Northern Illinois, New Jersey, and North Carolina region. MGRC is headquartered in Livermore, California.

Recently, MGRC increased its quarterly dividend by 10.29% to 37.5¢ per share. MGRC will trade ex-dividend on April 12. The dividend is payable on April 30 to shareholders of record on April 15.

Willis Towers Watson (WLTW)

WLTW operates as a global advisory, broking, and solutions company serving large companies as well as mid-market and small businesses worldwide. The company designs and delivers solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital. WLTW was founded in 1828 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recently, WLTW increased its quarterly dividend to 65¢ per share, an increase of 8.33% over the prior dividend of 60¢ per share. The dividend is payable on April 15 to shareholders of record on March 31. The stock will trade ex-dividend on March 28.

Eaton Corp (ETN)

Founded in 1916 and now headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, ETN is a diversified power management company. The company serves industrial, vehicle, construction, commercial, and semiconductor markets in more than 175 countries. ETN operates in four segments: Electrical Products, Electrical Systems and Services, Hydraulics, and Vehicle.

On February 27, the company declared a dividend of 71¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 7.58% increase. All shareholders of record on March 9 can expect the dividend to be paid on March 22.

WesBanco (WSBC)

WSBC is a multi-state bank holding company with branch locations in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company offers a range of financial services that include retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust services, brokerage services, mortgage banking, and insurance. WSBC was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 6.90% from 29¢ per share to 31¢ per share. The dividend is payable on April 1 to shareholders of record on March 15.

FBL Financial (FFG)

FFG is a holding company of Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company, which underwrites and markets a broad range of life insurance and annuities to individuals and businesses. The company distributes its products through multiline exclusive agents. FFG was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 4.35% to 48¢ per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend on March 14, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on March 29.

Thomson Reuters (TRI)

Incorporated in 1977, TRI provides intelligent information for businesses and professionals worldwide. The company sells electronic content and services primarily on a subscription basis. TRI also operates Reuters, which provides real-time multimedia news and information services to newspapers, television and cable networks, radio stations, and websites. TRI is headquartered in New York, New York.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 2.86% to 36¢ per share. The dividend is payable on March 20 to shareholders of record on March 8.

Main Street Capital (MAIN)

Founded in 1997 and based in Houston, Texas, MAIN is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. MAIN’s investments support management buyouts, recapitalization, growth financing, and acquisitions of companies operating in diverse industry sectors.

On February 27, the board of directors approved an increase to the regular monthly dividend from 19.50¢ per share to 20¢ per share, an increase of 2.56%. The monthly dividend will be paid on April 15 to shareholders of record on March 20. The ex-dividend date is March 19.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, MGRC, ETN, and WSBC.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

MGRC's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and at the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in MGRC in January 2010 would have returned 13% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

ETN's price line is just below the stock's normal P/E ratio and just below the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in ETN in January 2010 would have returned 13% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

WSBC's price line is below the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a slight discount to fair value. An investment in WSBC in January 2010 would have returned 16.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized. Please note that the table lists only ex-dividend dates of stocks in the Industrials and Financials sectors. See Part 2 of this article for ex-dividend dates of stocks in the remaining sectors.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: March 5-18, 2019

Company Ticker Yield Recent Price Yrs 5-Yr DGR Next Div. Ex-Div Date Pay- able Date Assured Guaranty AGO 1.65% $43.60 8 9.90% $0.72 03/12 03/27 Allegion ALLE 1.18% $91.20 6 N/A $1.08 03/14 03/29 Amerisafe AMSF 1.61% $62.12 6 22.40% $1.00 03/07 03/22 BlackRock BLK 2.97% $443.77 10 12.30% $13.20 03/05 03/21 BancorpSouth Bank BXS 2.09% $32.50 6 49.10% $0.68 03/14 04/01 Commerce Bancshares OTC:CBSH 1.65% $63.03 51 5.90% $1.04 03/07 03/25 Community Bank System CBU 2.34% $64.92 26 4.90% $1.52 03/14 04/10 Comerica CMA 3.09% $86.86 10 22.80% $2.68 03/14 04/01 CME CME 1.64% $182.59 9 9.20% $3.00 03/07 03/25 CNO Financial CNO 2.32% $17.21 7 28.80% $0.40 03/08 03/25 Eaton Corp ETN 3.54% $80.23 9 9.50% $2.84 03/07 03/22 Exponent EXPO 1.12% $56.99 7 28.20% $0.64 03/07 03/22 First American Financial FAF 3.32% $50.67 9 27.20% $1.68 03/07 03/15 FedEx FDX 1.42% $182.80 17 31.70% $2.60 03/08 04/01 FBL Financial FFG 2.76% $69.51 8 28.80% $1.92 03/14 03/29 First Financial Bankshares FFIN 1.30% $64.46 8 10.00% $0.84 03/14 04/01 First Horizon National FHN 3.60% $15.55 8 23.00% $0.56 03/14 04/01 Fidelity National Financial FNF 3.51% $35.37 8 23.00% $1.24 03/14 03/29 Huntington Bancshares HBAN 3.89% $14.40 8 21.20% $0.56 03/15 04/01 Hillenbrand HI 1.90% $44.11 12 1.20% $0.84 03/14 03/29 Harris HRS 1.66% $164.79 17 9.70% $2.74 03/07 03/22 Intercontinental Exchange ICE 1.43% $77.19 7 49.20% $1.10 03/14 03/29 Ingersoll-Rand IR 2.00% $106.05 8 23.90% $2.12 03/07 03/29 ITT ITT 1.00% $58.59 7 6.00% $0.59 03/08 04/01 Kansas City Southern KSU 1.33% $108.06 7 11.40% $1.44 03/08 04/03 Southwest Airlines LUV 1.18% $54.34 7 34.40% $0.64 03/05 03/27 Mercury General MCY 4.69% $53.50 32 0.40% $2.51 03/13 03/28 Nasdaq NDAQ 1.91% $91.99 7 26.70% $1.76 03/14 03/29 Northern Trust NTRS 2.58% $93.13 8 9.70% $2.40 03/07 04/01 Owens Corning OC 1.75% $50.15 6 N/A $0.88 03/07 04/02 Prosperity Bancshares PB 2.19% $74.76 20 10.90% $1.64 03/14 04/01 Everest Re RE 2.48% $225.39 6 19.30% $5.60 03/05 03/20 Regions Financial RF 3.43% $16.31 6 38.70% $0.56 03/07 04/01 Simmons First National SFNC 2.37% $26.99 8 6.70% $0.64 03/14 04/05 TriCo Bancshares TCBK 1.88% $40.36 6 10.80% $0.76 03/14 03/29 Terex TEX 1.29% $34.19 7 51.60% $0.44 03/07 03/19 Interface TILE 1.44% $18.00 9 18.80% $0.26 03/07 03/22 Thomson Reuters TRI 2.65% $54.28 26 1.30% $1.44 03/07 03/20 T Rowe Price TROW 3.02% $100.67 33 13.00% $3.04 03/14 03/29 Travelers TRV 2.32% $133.03 14 9.10% $3.08 03/08 03/29 United Bankshares UBSI 3.53% $38.55 44 1.70% $1.36 03/07 04/01 United Community Banks UCBI 2.30% $27.87 6 N/A $0.64 03/14 04/05 UMB Financial UMBF 1.73% $69.24 27 5.90% $1.20 03/08 04/01 Waste Management WM 2.03% $101.00 16 5.00% $2.05 03/07 03/22 WesBanco WSBC 2.93% $42.38 8 8.30% $1.24 03/14 04/01

Thanks for reading and take care, everybody!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAIN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.