With $1.3 Billion In Cash, Arena Poised To Move

Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) has an estimated $1.3 billion in cash, a billion-dollar licensing deal in the books, and a potential best in class pipeline drug entering phase 3 clinical trials. Simply stated, the company is well positioned, has leverage, and is poised to make some noise in 2019.

Chart Source - Arena Pharmaceuticals

For the fourth quarter of 2018, Arena posted revenue of $8.6 million. This brought the full-year revenue up to $18 million. Meanwhile, Q4 R&D spending was $37.9 million in Q4 and $115 million for the full year. General and Administrative costs were $15.4 million in Q4 and $47.7 million for the year. All told, the 2018 loss was just $29.4 million or $0.63 per share. These numbers show that Arena's bankroll of $1.3 billion can sustain the company for quite some time, supply the needed leverage in any negotiation, and even bring forward some new pipeline candidates to keep the ball rolling.

One of the best attributes Arena gives to its drug candidates, and by extension its potential partners, is top tier clinical and research work that provides multiple pathways to approval. As an example, United Therapeutics (UTHR) CEO Martine Rothblat stated on her earnings call that Ralinepag has 7 pathways for FDA approval. The really good news is that Arena's flagship pipeline candidate, Etrasimod, is being advanced on several fronts.

Etrasimod is already in the final stages of initiating phase 3 clinical trials for Ulcerative Colitis, is in phase 2b/3 clinical trials for Chron's disease, and is in phase 2 clinical trials for Atopic dermatitis. Arena has licensed the drug in China to Everest Medical, but retains rights to all other markets.

In 2019, the story I anticipate seeing from Arena might seem a bit boring. The company will continue to push R&D on its lead pipeline compounds, and may delve into some new compounds that are 'sitting on the shelf'. In simple terms, 2019 is going to be more about science and trial results of studies than it will be about dollars and cents. If Arena were cash poor, that would make 2019 a bit of a tough year. With plenty of cash on the books, Arena can afford to move forward in a manner which preserves leverage along the way. This will be a year where Arena spends some money (losing cash leverage) to gain leverage on clinical trials and data. In the end, I see this as money well spent. If we use the deal with United Therapeutics as a template, we can see that Arena was able to leverage its data in a way that many smaller pharma companies can not. The beauty of Arena's deal with United Therapeutics is that Ralinepag is viewed as the future flagship product for that company. United Therapeutics is one of the premier players in the PAH space, and is keen to see Ralinepag reach FDA approval. If Ralinepag can progress to FDA approval and launch within the next 1-2 years, the revenue stream from royalties paid to Arena could be quite impressive.

For investors, the opportunity is clear. With a market cap of just $2.4 million, Arena is trading at a less than 2 times its cash. Arena's balance sheet is very workable, and the company is quickly advancing yet another best in class compound in Etrasimod. The key factor here for investors to understand is the substantial amount of leverage Arena possesses. The company does not need to rush into any deal, but is certainly open to accept 'knock-your-socks-off' offers from big pharma. At the end of the day, Etrasimod will be another mega deal with blockbuster potential. The hard work at balance sheet improvement, pipeline improvement, and cash situation improvement over the past three years have poised this company to be in the best possible position. With the stock trading at just $50, there is untapped value here that has a very good chance of being uncoiled in the next 12 to 24 months. Savvy investors are building positions. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARNA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.