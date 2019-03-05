The Best Consecutive Dividend Growers For Investment Consideration - Part 2

The two best consecutive dividend growers of this century have been increasing their dividends for the last 19 years by at least 10% annually.

10% Consecutive Dividend Growth

Part 1 of the best consecutive dividend growers focused on companies that have grown their dividends at a rate of at least 20% annually for the longest number of consecutive years. Part 2 will showcase companies that have grown their dividends at a rate of at least 10% annually for the longest number of consecutive years. While the companies featured in the first list achieved impressive dividend growth, many of them had rather short dividend histories. By lowering the growth rate to 10%, ideally we will find a few mature companies that have managed to grow their dividends at this very respectable rate. The search was limited to the past 19 years - there was little purpose to go further back in history seeing how only 2 companies held the streak for that long. Here are the top ten companies with the longest consecutive 10% dividend growth streaks. The list is sorted: first by the number of consecutive growth years, then by the compounded dividend growth rate for the number of years in the streak.

(Image source: Self-created using data from the CCC list)

Review of ROST - Dividend and Total Return

The longest streak, by way of tie and a 1.4% higher compounded growth rate, goes to Ross Stores (ROST). The company's dividend growth journey started in 1995 and hasn't stopped since, surviving two recessions it has increased its annual dividend for 24 consecutive years. Ross Stores' raise is typically announced in March, therefore we should expect to see it soon. Here is a breakdown of its impressive dividend growth since 2000.

(Image source: Self-created using data from the CCC list)

Annual growth oscillated between a low of 11.63% in 2002 and a high of 48.28% in 2004. The 5-year compounded growth rate, until recently, has consistently been above 20%. The payout ratio over the past 5 years has remained relatively stable, around 20%, leaving plenty of room for continued dividend increases. Barring any major economic events, I expect the long-term dividend growth rate to remain in the high teens to low 20% range.

If you invested $10,000 in ROST 19 years ago, today you would have $503,865. That's a compounded growth rate of 22.69%, compared to a 5.34% compounded growth rate had you invested in SPY instead.

(Image source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Portfolio 1 is ROST, Portfolio 2 is SPY, and the period shown is January 2000 through February 2019 and is not adjusted for inflation. Not only has ROST significantly outperformed SPY, it also rewarded investors with a significantly higher income stream. Total income in 2018 from a $10,000 investment in 2000 would be $4,751, and that equates to a 47.51% yield on cost. Total income from SPY would be $490, or a 4.9% yield on cost. The image below better illustrates how much more income ROST has paid over the past 19 years.

(Image source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Review of TJX - Dividend and Total Return

Coming in a close second place, TJX Companies (TJX) has achieved the same feat in the last two decades as ROST. Its dividend growth journey began in 1997, similar to ROST, and the company has been able to sustain growth through two recessions. Annual increases occur with the June dividend, however during the company's recent earnings release it announced an 18% increase for this year, pending board approval. Here is a breakdown of its impressive dividend growth since 2000.

(Image source: Self-created using data from CCC list)

The average annual growth clocks in at 22.03% with a standard deviation of 5.08%. While this is slightly lower compared to ROST, it is much more consistent and less volatile. The 5-year compounded growth has remained above 20% since 2004. The payout ratio has recently started creeping higher - currently it hovers in the low 30% range. While this still leaves plenty of room for future dividend increases, if it continues to increase we may see a slowdown in the long-term growth rate. Similar to ROST, barring any major economic events, I expect the long-term dividend growth rate to remain in the high teens to low 20% range.

If you invested $10,000 in TJX 19 years ago, today you would have $248,930. That's a compounded growth rate of 18.26%, compared to a 5.34% compounded growth rate had you invested in SPY instead. While not as great of a total return compared to ROST, it is still exponentially higher than the broad US equity market.

(Image source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Portfolio 1 is TJX, Portfolio 2 is SPY, and the period shown is January 2000 through February 2019 and is not adjusted for inflation. Total income in 2018 from a $10,000 investment in 2000 would be $3,550, and that equates to a 35.50% yield on cost. Total income from SPY would be $490, or a 4.9% yield on cost. The image below better illustrates how much more income TJX has paid over the past 19 years.

(Image source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Valuation

Before investing in any stock, it is important to do your due diligence, review financials and ensure the company fits your overall investing strategy. This can be a time-consuming process if you have a long watchlist; therefore, it helps to do a quick valuation test to narrow down your search. Here are valuations for the 10 stocks featured in this article.

(Image source: Self-created using data from various sources)

To estimate the intrinsic value, I averaged out fair prices using the dividend discount model, historical dividend yield theory and, if available, CFRA. Keep in mind that these methods are based on future assumptions, and therefore, should be considered approximations and not an exact science. That being said, valuing stocks does offer investors a level of reassurance they are not paying a premium. Based on the results, TJX and RGA are potentially undervalued and ROST is pretty close to being fairly valued.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TJX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.