Dividend Increases: February 25-March 1, 2019 (Part 2: Remaining Sectors)

Part 1 of this article covered dividend increases announced for stocks in the Industrials and Financials Sectors.

Companies that regularly increase their dividends show confidence in the potential growth of future earnings. I monitor dividend increases to identify candidates for further analysis.

I use the CCC List as a starting point and apply the following screens:

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0%

Market cap ≥ $1 billion

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks

Last week, 18 companies that decided to increase their dividends passed these screens, including 2 of the stocks I own.

The following table provides a summary of increases announced for stocks in all sectors except the Industrials and Financials sectors. Please see Part 1 for coverage of those sectors.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

The highlighted stock is one I own in my portfolio.

Home Depot (HD)

Founded in 1978 and based in Atlanta, Georgia, HD is a home improvement retailer that sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products. HD provides installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself, do-it-for-me, and professional customers.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 32.04%, from 103¢ per share to $1.36 per share. The quarterly dividend will be paid on March 28 to shareholders of record on March 14. The ex-dividend date is March 13.

Best Buy (BBY)

BBY is a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in North America. The company offers service to the consumers, small business owners, and educators, who visit its stores, engage with Geek Squad agents or use its Websites or mobile applications. BBY was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Richfield, Minnesota.

The company announced a quarterly DIV increase of 11.11% to 50¢ per share. All shareholders of record on March 20 can expect the dividend to be paid on April 10.

Silgan (SLGN)

SLGN manufactures and sells rigid packaging for shelf-stable food and other consumer goods products. The company's products include steel and aluminum containers, metal, composite and plastic closures, and custom designed plastic containers and closures. SLGN was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

On February 27, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 11¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 10.00%. The dividend is payable on March 29 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 18.

Albemarle (ALB)

ALB is a major producer of specialty chemicals targeting customer needs across various end markets, including petroleum refinement, consumer electronics, plastics and packaging, construction, automotive, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, crop protection, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. ALB was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Recently, ALB increased its quarterly dividend by 9.70% to 36.75¢ per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend on March 14, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on April 1.

Linde (LIN)

Founded in 1907 and based in Guildford, the United Kingdom, LIN operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers a variety of gases, including rare gases, electronic gases, specialty gases, shielding gases, and noble gases. LIN also develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

On February 26, the board of directors approved an increase to the regular quarterly dividend from 82.50¢ per share to 87.5¢ per share, an increase of 6.06%. All shareholders of record on March 8 can expect the dividend to be paid on March 22.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

RHP is a real estate investment trust specialising in group-oriented and destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The company’s assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts managed by Marriott International under the Gaylord Hotels brand. RHP also owns and operates media and entertainment assets, including the Grand Ole Opry.

On Tuesday, February 26, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 5.88% to 90¢ per share. The dividend is payable April 15, with an ex-dividend date of March 28.

Southwest Gas (SWX)

Founded in 1931, SWX is an energy holding company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company provides natural gas service to residential, commercial, and industrial natural gas customers in Arizona, Nevada, and California. A wholly-owned subsidiary of SWX provides utility companies with trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Recently, SWX increased its quarterly dividend to 54.5¢ per share, an increase of 4.81% over the prior dividend of 52¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on June 3 to shareholders of record on May 15, with an ex-dividend date of May 14.

Lamar Advertising (LAMR)

Founded in 1902, LAMR is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with about 350,000 displays across the United States and Canada. The company offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

The company announced a quarterly DIV increase of 4.35% to 96¢ per share. The dividend is payable on March 29 to shareholders of record on March 15.

Harley-Davidson (HOG)

HOG manufactures cruiser and touring motorcycles and conducts its business around the world. The company designs, manufactures, and sells street-legal Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as a line of motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services. HOG was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Recently, HOG increased its quarterly dividend from 37¢ per share to 37.5¢ per share, an increase of 1.35%. The quarterly dividend will be paid on March 29 to shareholders of record on March 14. The ex-dividend date is March 13.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, HD, SLGN, and SWX.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

HD's price line (black) is below the primary valuation line (orange) and below the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in HD in January 2010 would have returned 23.7% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

SLGN's price line is below the stock's normal P/E ratio and below the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in SLGN in January 2010 would have returned 8.7% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

SWX's price line is above the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in SWX in January 2010 would have returned 14.2% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized. Please note that the table lists ex-dividend dates of stocks in all sectors except the Industrials and Financials sectors, which were covered in Part 1 of this article.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: March 5-18, 2019

Company Ticker Yield Recent Price Yrs 5-Yr DGR Next Div. Ex-Div Date Pay- able Date American Assets Trust AAT 2.56% $43.82 8 5.10% $1.12 03/13 03/28 Automatic Data Processing ADP 2.05% $153.90 44 11.70% $3.16 03/07 04/01 Ameren AEE 2.68% $70.93 5 2.90% $1.90 03/12 03/29 Albemarle ALB 1.62% $90.79 24 6.70% $1.47 03/14 04/01 Anthem ANTM 1.04% $307.68 9 14.90% $3.20 03/15 03/29 Avnet AVT 1.82% $43.92 6 21.10% $0.80 03/11 03/26 Avery Dennison AVY 1.90% $109.71 8 12.00% $2.08 03/05 03/20 Becton, Dickinson BDX 1.21% $254.37 47 8.30% $3.08 03/07 03/29 Broadridge Financial Solutions BR 1.91% $101.49 12 16.10% $1.94 03/14 04/03 Crown Castle International CCI 3.77% $119.23 5 N/A $4.50 03/14 03/29 Cogent Communications CCOI 4.71% $49.26 8 22.80% $2.32 03/07 03/29 Core-Mark CORE 1.22% $35.92 8 15.70% $0.44 03/11 03/22 Chesapeake Utilities CPK 1.63% $90.82 15 6.50% $1.48 03/14 04/05 CSG Systems International CSGS 2.13% $41.82 7 13.30% $0.89 03/13 03/29 Dunkin' Brands DNKN 2.06% $72.86 8 12.80% $1.50 03/08 03/20 DTE Energy DTE 3.08% $122.90 10 6.70% $3.78 03/15 04/15 Brinker International EAT 3.34% $45.47 13 11.60% $1.52 03/07 03/28 Ecolab ECL 1.08% $170.16 27 12.30% $1.84 03/18 04/15 El Paso Electric EE 2.52% $57.09 8 6.20% $1.44 03/14 03/29 Eastman Chemical EMN 2.98% $83.21 9 13.30% $2.48 03/14 04/05 Expedia EXPE 1.02% $125.27 7 17.20% $1.28 03/06 03/27 Extra Space Storage EXR 3.60% $95.58 9 18.30% $3.44 03/14 03/29 Franco-Nevada FNV 1.29% $74.45 11 5.70% $0.96 03/13 03/28 Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT 3.08% $132.46 51 6.20% $4.08 03/13 04/15 Gildan Activewear GIL 1.49% $35.95 9 20.00% $0.54 03/06 04/01 Gaming and Leisure Properties GLPI 7.46% $36.46 5 N/A $2.72 03/07 03/22 Genuine Parts GPC 2.79% $109.15 63 5.70% $3.05 03/07 04/01 Home Depot HD 2.94% $185.17 10 21.40% $5.44 03/13 03/28 Harley-Davidson HOG 3.96% $37.88 8 12.00% $1.50 03/13 03/29 HP HPQ 3.27% $19.60 9 16.30% $0.64 03/12 04/03 Iron Mountain IRM 6.83% $35.78 9 16.80% $2.44 03/14 04/02 J & J Snack Foods JJSF 1.29% $155.64 15 23.00% $2.00 03/13 04/04 Kimberly-Clark KMB 3.56% $115.68 47 5.50% $4.12 03/07 04/02 Lithia Motors LAD 1.30% $89.57 9 18.40% $1.16 03/07 03/22 Lamar Advertising LAMR 4.87% $78.80 5 N/A $3.84 03/14 03/29 Lancaster Colony LANC 1.66% $156.95 56 8.60% $2.60 03/07 03/29 Leggett & Platt LEG 3.31% $45.98 47 4.80% $1.52 03/14 04/15 Linde LIN 2.08% $168.38 26 6.60% $3.50 03/07 03/22 La-Z-Boy LZB 1.50% $34.59 7 22.20% $0.52 03/08 03/20 MDU Resources MDU 3.05% $26.60 28 2.70% $0.81 03/13 04/01 Methanex MEOH 2.29% $57.69 8 11.00% $1.32 03/14 03/31 Magna International MGA 2.78% $52.59 9 15.60% $1.46 03/07 03/22 Monro MNRO 1.04% $77.24 14 12.60% $0.80 03/14 03/25 Medical Properties Trust MPW 5.53% $18.08 5 4.40% $1.00 03/13 04/11 Merck MRK 2.69% $81.65 8 2.20% $2.20 03/14 04/05 Motorola Solutions MSI 1.59% $143.61 9 13.80% $2.28 03/14 04/15 NewMarket NEU 1.58% $443.06 13 15.20% $7.00 03/14 04/01 New Jersey Resources NJR 2.39% $48.86 23 6.50% $1.17 03/14 04/01 NorthWestern NWE 3.33% $69.05 15 7.70% $2.30 03/14 03/29 Omnicom OMC 3.39% $76.72 10 9.90% $2.60 03/08 04/09 Occidental Petroleum OXY 4.62% $67.55 15 5.40% $3.12 03/08 04/15 Public Service Enterprise PEG 3.17% $59.25 8 4.60% $1.88 03/07 03/29 Packaging Corp Of America PKG 3.29% $96.18 8 15.80% $3.16 03/14 04/15 Prologis PLD 3.03% $69.88 6 11.40% $2.12 03/14 03/29 PolyOne POL 2.35% $33.26 9 24.90% $0.78 03/14 04/05 Pool POOL 1.13% $159.22 8 18.70% $1.80 03/13 03/28 PPL PPL 5.11% $32.26 18 3.50% $1.65 03/07 04/01 PS Business Parks PSB 2.83% $148.42 5 16.60% $4.20 03/12 03/28 Qualcomm QCOM 4.58% $54.20 16 13.30% $2.48 03/06 03/28 Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL 2.35% $119.03 8 32.60% $2.80 03/06 04/05 Retail Opportunity Investments ROIC 4.68% $16.84 10 5.40% $0.79 03/13 03/28 Reliance Steel & Aluminum RS 2.46% $89.26 9 9.70% $2.20 03/14 03/29 Sinclair Broadcast SBGI 2.18% $36.73 8 4.30% $0.80 03/08 03/25 South Jersey Industries SJI 3.89% $29.58 20 4.60% $1.15 03/15 04/02 Silgan SLGN 1.54% $28.54 15 7.40% $0.44 03/15 03/29 Spire SR 2.99% $79.28 16 5.80% $2.37 03/08 04/02 Texas Roadhouse TXRH 1.90% $63.08 9 15.80% $1.20 03/12 03/29 UGI UGI 1.91% $54.50 31 6.70% $1.04 03/14 04/01 UnitedHealth UNH 1.46% $246.15 9 26.80% $3.60 03/08 03/19 VF VFC 2.34% $87.28 46 15.60% $2.04 03/07 03/18 Walmart WMT 2.16% $97.93 46 2.70% $2.12 03/14 04/01 Worthington Industries WOR 2.35% $39.21 8 9.50% $0.92 03/14 03/29 Weingarten Realty Investors WRI 5.59% $28.29 8 5.30% $1.58 03/07 03/15 Xcel Energy XEL 2.95% $54.92 16 6.40% $1.62 03/14 04/20

Thanks for reading and take care, everybody!

