Denbury Resources' Stock Price Fades Down The Stretch

Denbury Resources (DNR) had earlier announced a merger with Penn Virginia (OTC:PVAC) in an effort to gain some cheap unconventional production that would grow and help the combined company shed its debt straight jacket. However, ever since the merger announcement, the stock has acted weak. This weak price action puts the merger in danger because the stock portion of the offer is no longer as valuable as it was when the merger was announced. In the meantime, the Penn Virginia stock has maintained its strength.

The transaction is complex because there are three potential possibilities offered to Penn Virginia shareholders. Shareholders can elect either all-cash or all-stock or they can elect a mixture. The all-cash offer is limited and will most likely be subject to allocation. Denbury has limited the purchase of shares for cash to $400 million total. Therefore, the mixture offer of 12.4 Denbury shares and $25.86 is very important because the allocation process assures that the majority of recipients will receive this part of the offer. Should this part of the offer be oversubscribed, the all shares part of the merger offer is clearly out of the money.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website March 2, 2019

As shown above, the stock price has not reacted well to the merger at all. At a price of (Denbury common of) $2 per share, the mixed offer is worth $50.66 per share. However, the latest Penn Virginia price is above that value. Right now, the value of the merger is at a discount unless shareholders receive the all-cash offer of $79.80.

The cash spent on the acquisition of the Penn Virginia stock is limited to $400 million. The rest of the value paid is 191.6 million shares of Denbury stock. The value of those shares offered has declined substantially since the original offering notice in October 2018. The allocation process anticipated by the offering could place shareholders in a very unfavorable position in terms of value received. The parties appear to be aware of the situation as the merger was supposed to close in the first quarter. Now that closing appears to be in the second quarter of 2019.

Denbury stock has not reacted well since the initial announcement. Part of this poor stock price action was due to the oil price decline. Another part has to be due to the leveraged nature of the company balance sheet and the resulting high leverage as a result of this merger. The market does not appear to favor leveraged oil companies at the current time. Instead, the market wants strong cash flow so that long-term debt is less than two times cash flow.

Conventional lending guidelines appear to demand a minimum of cash flow from operating activities of one-third of long-term debt. However, things appear to be getting more conservative with the lending market demanding some cushion.

Source: Denbury Resources 2018 10-K Filed With The SEC

At least part of the problem appears to be the inability to grow production significantly despite some decent oil prices since approximately the middle of 2017. Denbury Resources appears to be heavily dependent upon favorable oil prices to cash flow adequately. The only way the company can generate free cash flow is by giving up growth opportunities or by allowing production to decline. It just depends upon the hedging and the prevailing oil prices, that is not likely to be a successful way to escape the current debt straight-jacket.

Source: Denbury Resources 2018 10-K Filed With The SEC

The actual cash interest varies considerably from the reported interest. The actual cost of interest paid is nearly triple the amount per BOE reported under GAAP accounting. This is due to the "troubled company debt exchange treatment" that GAAP accounting requires for reporting. The result is that cash flow is overstated by the amount of interest reported as debt repayments. As shown above, that amount climbed steadily over the last few years.

The company did have a few convertible issues outstanding at the beginning of the year that converted during the fiscal year to save the company about $6 million annually in interest costs. However, there is more than $800 million of debt due in 2021 that needs to be refinanced. Unless the company cash flow can meet standard lending guidelines, the refinancing of that debt will be expensive, if it can be accomplished at all. Generally, debt gets refinanced about two years ahead of the due date. Therefore, shareholders should see company activity in this area during the current fiscal year.

The merger would definitely aid the debt refinancing situation as the combined company should have cash flow of close to $1 billion or so. Hopefully, oil prices would help to keep that cash flow over $1 billion in the current fiscal year.

Cash flow from operations roughly doubled to $530 million from the $267 million total for fiscal year 2017. However, interest classified as long-term debt reduction rose to $80 million from $50 million in fiscal year 2017. Netting those figures gives an adjusted cash flow of $450 million for fiscal year 2018 and $217 million for fiscal year 2017.

The cash flow as adjusted is woefully inadequate to service about $2.769 billion in long-term debt. Rolling over the second lien debt may be possible because that debt is secure. But interest rates will climb should the debt be refinanced as that cash flow is far too low. This shows how dependent Denbury is on the merger with Penn Virginia.

Denbury may have to revise its offer to successfully merge with Penn Virginia. Already two major shareholders object to the merger. Contrarian Capital Management, a holder of 5.2% of outstanding shares has already opposed the merger. Mangrove Resources raised its stake to 10.7% and promised to solicit proxies against the merger. Those two shareholders together represent a significant portion of the shares outstanding. If the price of Denbury stock remains weak, then opposition to the merger would be expected to build as the meeting to approve the merger approaches.

Already, this merger has proceeded a little more slowly than anticipated. However, the stock of Denbury Resources has remained relatively weak while the stock of Penn Virginia has consistently traded above the all-stock offering and the mixed offering. The market appears to value the Eagle Ford prospects of Penn Virginia a little more than the enhanced recovery operations of Denbury Resources. Should that attitude continue, the cancellation of this merger would be a significant setback to the proposed debt progress of Denbury Resources. It may be a setback that the company cannot recover from.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security.

