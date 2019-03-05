ConocoPhillips Will Continue Returning Loads Of Cash To Shareholders

Even if the average oil price for 2019 turns out $10 per barrel lower than 2018, ConocoPhillips will still likely generate enough cash to continue rewarding investors.

However, ConocoPhillips has low-cost assets, with 16Bn boe resources with an average cost of supplies of $35/bbl, and has shown it can deliver decent results with weak oil prices.

Few oil producers can grow production while generating enough cash flows to fully fund their capital investments and dividends with oil in the mid-$50s. ConocoPhillips (COP), however, can do just that. This year, the Houston, Texas–based company will spend $6.1 billion to grow production and return significant cash to shareholders with dividend hike and buybacks, all the while living within its cash flows. I believe the company’s ability to reward investors with dividends and buybacks from internally generated cash flows even in a weak oil price environment will please Mr. Market and fuel the stock’s outperformance this year.

Last year turned out to be a great one for ConocoPhillips as the company’s profits surged on the back of improvement in oil prices. The oil producer also generated strong levels of cash from operations and returned a large chunk of it to shareholders.

In 2018, ConocoPhillips’s profits jumped to $4.54 per share from $0.60 in the prior year as realized oil price increased by 31% to $68.13 per share. The company also generated strong levels of cash from operations of $12.3 billion which exceeded capital expenditure and investments. As a result, ConocoPhillips ended the year with $5.5 billion of free cash flows. The company then used that cash to reward investors with dividends and buybacks. It spent a $1.4 billion on dividends and repurchased $3 billion worth of shares which shows the company returned around 35% of cash flows to investors. I believe this focus on rewarding investors played a big role in fueling the stock’s outperformance last year.

ConocoPhillips stock climbed by 13.6% last year, even though the dip in oil prices seen in Q4-2018 pushed the stock down towards the end of the year. By comparison, shares of other large-cap independent oil producers, such as Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), EOG Resources (EOG), and Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC), ended the year in the red with losses of more than 18% each.

But now, ConocoPhillips is facing the challenge of weak oil prices. The price of the US oil has fallen by 25% from $76 a barrel in early-October to $57 at the time of this writing. The commodity has received support this year from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners, including Russia, who have slashed production to rebalance the market. The political crisis in Venezuela and optimism regarding a US-China trade deal has also supported oil prices. Oil has recovered after dropping to less than $45 in December. However, the growing US oil supply and mounting concerns of an economic slowdown in Asia and Europe may keep a lid on further gains.

A number of analysts believe the average price of oil will be lower in 2019 as compared to last year. The US Energy Information Administration believes the US oil will average ~$55 a barrel in 2019, down from $65 last year.

ConocoPhillips’s earnings and cash flows are heavily exposed to weakness in oil prices. The company’s production mix is tilted towards crude oil ( 4Q18 prod. was 53% crude oil) and it has no meaningful commodity hedges in place to protect its future cash flows from dips in oil prices. Every $1 per barrel change in the price of Brent oil can move the company’s net income by $155-$175 million and its cash flows by $155-$165 million on an annualized basis. The drop in oil prices, therefore, will push the company’s earnings and cash flows meaningfully lower.

That being said, ConocoPhillips is a low-cost operator with a high-quality asset base of oil and gas producing properties located in the US and international markets. The company holds 16 billion barrels of oil equivalent resources, including significant positions in the Big-3 shale oil plays of the US (Eagle Ford, Bakken, Delaware/Permian Basin) which fueled the company’s production growth and accounted for a little more than a quarter of its output in 4Q18. This resource base has an average cost of supplies of just $35 a barrel. This also includes conventional oil producing assets located in international markets such as China and Malaysia where the average cost of supplies is even less than $30 a barrel. Due to its low-cost asset base, I believe ConocoPhillips will likely remain profitable and continue generating ample free cash flows even in a weak oil price environment of $55-$60 a barrel.

Image ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation, December 2018.

ConocoPhillips has already shown its ability to generate a decent profit as well as free cash flows in a weak oil price environment. In 2Q17, for instance, when the company’s realized crude oil price was $48 a barrel, ConocoPhillips posted an adjusted profit of $178 million and generated enough cash from operations to fully fund all of its capital expenditure and investments. Since then, the company has further improved its cost structure and will mainly tap into its low-cost reserves. ConocoPhillips looks in an even better position than before to deliver decent profits and free cash flow in a low oil price environment.

ConocoPhillips will spend $6.1 billion as capital expenditure this year, same as last year. With flat spending, ConocoPhillips expects to increase its production (ex. Libya) to the range of 1.30-1.35 million boe per day, depicting a gain of 6.7% at the mid-point. The growth will be driven partly by a 19% increase in output from the Big-3 shale plays in the Lower 48 states. The increase in output will largely occur in the second half of the year. The production growth will cushion faltering cash flows.

ConocoPhillips will also likely generate strong levels of free cash flows in 2019. A $10 per barrel drop in oil prices (average Brent) in 2019 can cause a 13% dip in ConocoPhillips’s annual cash from operations to $10.7 billion, as per my rough estimate based on the company’s oil price sensitivities. This means that with $6.1 billion of capital expenditure, the company could earn $4.6 billion of free cash flows ($10.7Bn-$6.1Bn). The free cash flows could turn out to be $5.4 billion if the average Brent oil price ends up being $5 per barrel lower in 2019. Either way, ConocoPhillips will be left with ample quantities of free cash flows to continue rewarding investors with $1.4 billion of dividends and $3 billion of buybacks.

ConocoPhillips, however, plans to not only repurchase $3 billion worth of shares in 2019 but also increase dividends. I believe this target is also achievable. If, for instance, the company increases dividends by 10%, then that will push the dividends expenditure to $1.54 billion and the total shareholder payout (inc. $3Bn buybacks) will come in at $4.54 billion. This cash outflow will still get fully covered by the expected free cash flows of $4.6 billion even if the average Brent price for 2019 were $10 per barrel lower. A higher oil price environment will make it even easier for ConocoPhillips to grow dividends and repurchase shares.

On top of this, ConocoPhillips also has a rock solid balance sheet marked by low levels of debt. In the worst case scenario of a weaker than anticipated oil price environment, the company may face a cash flow shortfall. But it will likely continue paying dividends while buying back shares by funding the payouts from additional borrowings. The company can absorb additional debt without materially weakening its balance sheet.

At the end of the third quarter, ConocoPhillips carried $14.9 billion of debt which translates into a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.9%. That’s lower than its large-cap peer average of more than 60%. On top of this, ConocoPhillips also has solid liquidity, with more than $6 billion in cash reserves. The fact that this is a rare independent oil producer that has received a single “A” credit rating from the three major credit rating agencies is a testament to its strong financial health.

In short, ConocoPhillips is focused on generating solid free cash flows and using its cash muscle to reward investors. The company will likely grow dividends this year while repurchasing a large chunk of stock. And it will do this while growing production at a decent pace. I believe due to these factors, the stock will outperform this year, just like in 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The article is for information purposes only. It is not intended to be investment advice. The performance of ConocoPhillips stock is heavily influenced by movements in oil prices and other factors. Weakness in oil prices may drag ConocoPhillips shares. Carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite before buying the company’s shares. Always perform your own research before making any investment decisions.