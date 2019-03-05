Omeros: The Prognosis Brightens

We take a look at recent events around the company and offer up an updated investment take on Omeros in the paragraphs below.

Based on recent milestones and fourth quarter earnings, the bulls seem to have the better end of the argument of late.

Omeros has been a controversial biotech stock for some time now collecting its share of bulls and bears on the equity.

Omeros (OMER) has one of the biggest love/hate followings in the biotech sector. There are bulls who believe that if its primary drug candidate OMS721 is approved for any one or possibly two indications of the five it is currently targeting, the compound could be a blockbuster.

Others such as the notorious Adam Feuerstein have derided the drug's potential and cast suspicion on how the management has presented trial data. A few went on record stating that Omeros-only approved drug 'Omidria' would NEVER regain pass-through status, which of course the product did.

Count me in the bullish camp. Recent accomplishments and fourth quarter results definitely make this stance more tenable. Today, we take a look at the highlights from the company's just posted Q4 results, what key milestones Omeros has achieved recently and what lies ahead for this promising biotech concern.

Company Overview:

Omeros is a Seattle-based small biotech concern. The firm focuses on developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The shares crossed over the $15 level on Friday and now have an approximate market cap of $750 million.

Fourth Quarter Results:

The company's loss (48 cents a share) was less than two-thirds that expected.

Sales of Omidria came in at $22 million. This is up 60% from the same period a year ago and over $6 million above expectations. Omidria only did $4.6 million in third quarter sales. The product obviously benefited from the return of pass-through status becoming effective October 1st much more than analysts expected.

Finally, the company stated that, based on December scripts, Omidria is currently achieving a $100 million annual run rate, voicing confidence the fourth quarter was not a one-time surge.

Other Recent Milestones:

During the quarter, the company also presented a streamlined plan for submission of a Biologics License Application or BLA for breakthrough therapy-designated OMS721 now known as narsoplimab in the treatment of HSCT-TMA, following a meeting with FDA. This will eliminate the need for a historical control. It also confirmed the appropriateness of a rolling submission and allows for not only accelerated approval but also full approval, with the determination to be made based on the submitted data. In February, Omeros announced this streamlined plan for submission of a BLA for narsoplimab in the treatment of HSCT-TMA. Trial results from patients already in the company's ongoing Phase 2 single-arm narsoplimab trial in HSCT-TMA will form the clinical basis for submission of the BLA. Survival assessments will now be secondary endpoints.

In early October, the company disclosed positive data from patients in the second cohort of the Phase 2 IgA nephropathy trial. According to the company,

'The data demonstrated that eGFR measurements remained stable, consistent with preservation of renal function and that reductions in proteinuria were consistent in magnitude to those in the first cohort of the Phase 2 trial, with improvements seen of greater than 50 to approximately 70 percent. A meeting with FDA resulted in revisions to the ongoing Phase 3 ARTEMIS-IGAN trial that are beneficial to the program.'

In January of this year, Omeros provided additional encouraging data from the total of eight IgA nephropathy patients in the second cohort of its Phase 2 trial who entered the extended follow-up period. Also, in January, management announced a finalized clinical plan for submission and approval of narsoplimab in IgA nephropathy. Collection of data for the primary endpoint will move from 24 weeks to 36 weeks as per Omeros' request.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

After being dormant for over six months, analyst activity around Omeros has picked up a bit of late. On February 21st, H.C. Wainwright reissued its Buy rating and $35 price target on OMER. It again reiterated that call yesterday and provided its current post Q4 view on Omeros.

We note that the performance vs. consensus was substantially more impressive, as Omeros delivered top-line results that were $6M ahead of consensus estimates and bottom-line numbers that were $0.26 better than consensus. Management indicated on its earnings conference call the strong year-end performance of OMIDRIA, which is currently covered for nearly 90% of relevant lives and which is on a $100M annualized revenue run rate as of December 2018. Investors should note that we expect OMIDRIA revenue to meaningfully accelerate over the course of this year and well into 2020, with our full-year 2019 revenue projection currently at $165.4M and 2020 top-line revenue estimated at $242.3M. Given the strength of the OMIDRIA franchise and the potential for multiple near-term pipeline catalysts, notably the start of a possible regulatory filing in the U.S."

After Q4 results last week, Maxim Group maintained its Buy rating and $32 price target on Omeros with the following commentary.

Omeros reported 4Q18 with record Omidria revenues of $22M (in line with preliminary), operating expenses of $40M, net loss of ($23.5M). Omeros ended the period with $60.5M in cash and equivalents. The company also has a $50M accounts receivable line of credit. Our model has been adjusted for increasing expenses, offset by increasing revenue from Omidria; no change to PT."

The company ended FY2018 with just over $60 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet. Also, in November, the company did a debt issuance it described as follows,

"In November 2018 Omeros issued $210 million of 6.25 percent unsecured Convertible Senior Notes due November 15, 2023. Concurrently, Omeros entered into a capped call transaction significantly reducing the potential dilution if the convertible notes are settled in common shares, and repaid all amounts then outstanding under its existing notes payable".

If Omidria does at least $100 million in sales in FY2019 at current expense rates (a conservative estimate given recent results), it looks like it can make it through 2019 without another capital raise. That said, I would not be surprised if the company uses an upcoming positive milestone (BLA submission, positive trial results) to raise additional funding sometime this year.

Verdict:

Concerns about Omidria should ebb after these latest results. The company's future will continue to be determined by the continued progression of narsoplimab formerly known as OMS721. As a recent article highlighted, just approval for HSCT-TMA should be worth much more than the current market cap of the stock.

In summary, Omeros is making significant progress despite the naysayers and remains one of my favorite high risk/high reward plays in the small biotech space.

