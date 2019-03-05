Lexington Realty - Recent Improvements Aren't Enough To Justify Its Current Price

The process of transitioning from an office to an industrial REIT is complicated but when the improvement in LXP's portfolio takes place it could become a great investment choice down the road.

Management shows us why the conversion to an industrial REIT makes sense and why it is safer than an office REIT.

Over the last five years, LXP has averaged a Price/FFO of 9.5x and analyst consensus of $.78/share in 2019 means LXP is currently overvalued by 20% or more.

Investment Thesis

Dividend cuts that surprise the investment community are never a good thing but what about dividend cuts that are forecasted by management? Unlike the surprise generated by Kraft-Heinz (KHC), Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) finally announced that they were cutting the dividend from $.1775/share per quarter down to $.1025/share per quarter. Initially, the market didn't seem overly concerned but the share price fell roughly -5.5% while the rest of the REIT market held up fairly well.

For anyone who follows LXP's stock, it should have been no surprise that the dividend was about to be cut as the CEO Wilson Eglin continues to emphasize that the primary goal is to reposition LXP's portfolio from an office-based REIT to one almost entirely focused on the industrial sector. To his credit, Eglin and his team are executing well as the number of industrial properties increased from 49% of total gross book value in 2017 to 71% of total gross book value at the end of 2018.

Even as the situation continues to improve we expect that it will get worse for LXP's stock price over the next several months. Because there is virtually no upside for LXP's stock price we've decided to eliminate the position altogether for my client John (a total of 700 shares in his Traditional IRA). In this article, I will discuss some of the trends taking place in the industrial REIT sector while also determining what price an investment in LXP would be an attractive investment opportunity.

Industrial REITs - Trading At A Premium

The problem with finding a replacement for LXP is that the highest quality industrial REIT stocks are all currently selling at or near their 52-week-high.

The increase in price has had a major impact on the dividend yield to the point where there isn't anything interesting enough that in the high-quality industrial REITs that offer a yield that is even half of what LXP previously offered. I am currently only considering the strongest REITs because we are making a concerted effort to continue improving the resiliency of John's retirement portfolio.

Don't get me wrong, I didn't consider LXP to be a high-quality industrial REIT when we purchased it for the portfolio but I did consider its portfolio to be a reasonable investment that pumped a relatively safe 8%+ yield into my client John's account.

LXP's Has An Image Problem

The dividend cut isn't my main issue with LXP because I believe that management is acting with the long-term health of the company in mind. The dividend cut was prudent because it simplifies LXP's finances and prevents them from needing to access capital at unattractive interest rates as they continue their transformation.

The real problem I have with LXP is that it has lost its appeal and I believe that Value Investors and Dividend Growth Investors (DGI) have better opportunities that can be taken advantage of over the next 2-3 months.

For Value Investors the stock will need to drop significantly before it can be considered a rock-bottom price. Buying right now would be the equivalent of being stuck on a sinking ship when all of the lifeboats have already been deployed. For DGIs the dividend cut is in opposition to the core of the philosophy, however, the new payout will be extremely safe and the yield is likely to increase as the share price comes down.

I wouldn't be surprised to see shares drop to $7.00/share (or less) as investors lose faith and shift their capital to other income-producing REITs. At $7/share the yield would be around 5.86% based on the current quarterly dividend of $.1025/share. I see this as a much more reasonable entry point given that LXP is looking at major FFO contraction. Simply put, the price will need to drop to the point where Value Investors and DGIs can both agree that the stock is too cheap to ignore and offers a yield that justifies the risk.

FY-2018 Earnings

Outside of the negative press associated with the dividend cut, LXP actually had a very active and productive quarter that clearly shows they are progressing quickly with the changes in their company. Here are some of the biggest wins LXP had in FY-2018:

FFO of $.96/share.

Acquired 8 industrial properties and disposed of 46 properties (21 of which are still 20% owned as a Joint Venture).

Repurchased and retired 5.9 million common shares at an average price of $8.05/share. As of the end of February 2019, there was a remaining share repurchase authorization of 10.3 million

Excluding preferred shares, LXP's Net Debt to EBITDA dropped to 4.7x (ND to EBITDA between 4-5x is considered to be reasonable).

All of these positive developments are currently being overshadowed by the dividend decrease even though they provide evidence that management is executing as well as can be expected.

Lease Rollover Schedule

In reviewing the earnings call and the Q4-2018 10-K filing I noticed that management provided a breakdown of their portfolios lease rollover schedules that show how its industrial assets compare with its office assets. These tables are an excellent resource for investors who want to understand why management wants to move the company from an office-based REIT to an industrial one.

Source: Lexington Realty Trust - Q4-2018 10-K

Here are the most important concepts to consider when it comes to the office portfolio.

Office REITs typically have contracts 10-years or shorter which means that their lease expiration schedule has inherently more risk than a REIT with longer contracts and rent escalators.

At the end of 2018, only 26% of GAAP rent was protected until after 2028. Of the properties included in this figure, the majority of them were build-to-suit projects that typically come with long-term contracts because they are specialized buildings that meet a specific need.

Approximately 33% of GAAP rent needs to be renegotiated over the course of the next three years.

On the other hand, we have the industrial lease rollover schedule demonstrating much safer cash flow.

Source: Lexington Realty Trust - Q4-2018 10-K

In comparing the industrial lease rollover schedule with the office lease rollover schedule it becomes absolutely clear that the industrial portfolio provides cash flow that is much more predictable and safe.

41.6% of total GAAP rent lease contracts are protected for 10 or more years compared with 26% of total GAAP rent lease contracts in the office portfolio.

Just under 16% of total GAAP rent lease contracts are expiring over the course of the next three years (compared with 33% for the office portfolio).

The portfolio detail by asset class demonstrates how the increased industrial portfolio size and decreasing size of the office assets continues to push out the average lease maturity.

Source: Lexington Realty Trust - Q4-2018 10-K

In the image above I specifically wanted to point out the difference in the office lease percentage in the industrial lease percentage. As LXP continues with dispositions of office properties it is entirely feasible that we will see the overall total consolidated portfolio/weighted average occupancy increase from 95.1% to levels more characteristic of an industrial REIT (typically 96% or higher for the high-quality industrial REITs mentioned earlier).

A Predictable FFO Drop In 2019 Means LXP is Overvalued

Price/Funds From Operations (P/FFO) tells us how much we are paying for each dollar of earnings and essentially helps us understand how much of the premium are we paying for the right to own shares. When it comes to REITs, historical P/FFO can provide us with the insight we need to know whether or not we are overpaying for shares of a certain company.

For example, LXP has traded at a historical P/FFO of 9.5x which means that the stock was, on average, valued at $9.12/share in 2018. If this average holds true then we can expect shares in 2019 to crater as we see FFO/share drop to an estimated $.78/share which would suggest a stock price of $7.41/share. Considering LXP is still repositioning itself I expect that this is still too optimistic of a forecast because it does not take into consideration the repositioning of LXP's portfolio.

Source: Fastgraphs - LXP Forecast

Based on the current price of $8.99/share if this drop occurs investors are looking at losses just under 20% in the most optimistic scenario while I believe the share price is more likely to settle at a price of $7/share which is in excess of a 22% loss at today's levels.

We sold my client John's entire 700 share position @ $9.32/share and walked away with a gain of 6.4% and a year of healthy dividend payments.

Conclusion

Again, I have no beef with LXP's management as I believe they are doing what is in the best interest of shareholders and will continue to do so even if short-term pain continues to persist. I don't believe in timing the market, however, I do believe that every stock has a price that I am willing to sell it for because there will always come a time when the potential downside outweighs the potential gains. In the case of LXP, the potential downside is basically guaranteed strictly because they are undergoing a difficult transition that impacts every financial metric they report.

At the same time, my other rule is that every stock has a price where I am willing to load up and the reason is the exact opposite as selling which is that there comes a point where the potential gains far outweigh any potential downside for the stock. I personally believe we should see LXP reach this point in the next 3-6 months, at which this point, I would be willing to begin rebuilding the position at around $7.40/share but would absolutely load up if shares dropped below $7.00/share.

