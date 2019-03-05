ASML Is More Than Lithography With Its Advanced Metrology/Inspection Systems

KLA maintained its lead of the metrology/inspection market with a 53% share, well ahead of competitors Hitachi High Technologies and Applied Materials at less than 11% each.

ASML (ASML) is the dominant supplier of semiconductor lithography systems and the sole supplier of EUV systems. I discussed the technology and tailwinds for the company in several Seeking Alpha articles and background information can be found in my January 23, 2018 article entitled "ASML's Dominance Of The Semiconductor Lithography Sector Has Far-Reaching Implications."

According to The Information Network’s report entitled “Sub 100nm Lithography: Market Analysis and Strategic Issues,” ASML holds a:

100% share of the EUV lithography sector

93% share of the Immersion 193nm DUV lithography sector

73% of the 248nm DUV lithography sector

In 2016, ASML acquired Hermes Microvision Inc. (HMI), a supplier of e-beam inspection tools for both foundry and memory fabs worldwide, for $3.1 billion.

Here’s a key point. ASML sells HMI inspection systems as part of its Holistic Lithography product strategy, which includes lithography patterning, metrology & inspection products, and services. In 2018, the integrated sales teams of ASML and HMI equipment served customers with its holistic lithographic solution, including accurate patterning information metrology.

The Metrology/Inspection Market

So is it any wonder that ASML dominates the e-beam inspection market, as shown in Chart 1? A customer buys a lithography tool and can then purchase an inspection tool from the same company to monitor the pattern delineation on the wafer. According to The Information Network’s report “Metrology, Inspection, and Process Control in VLSI Manufacturing report,” ASML held a 91.4% share of the sector in 2018, ahead of Applied Materials (AMAT) with an 8.4% share.

Chart 1

AMAT’s CEO Dickerson noted in his recent Q1 2019 earnings call that:

“And also in our process control business, I’m happy about the progress there. We had a record year. Very strong growth in our e-beam technologies. We may end up being number one in e-beam for the first time ever, and very well positioned with the additional adoptions of new products in ‘19. In ‘18 and ‘19, logic customers are buying EUV systems. And those systems have very long lead times. They are buying the EUV tools years before they go into high-volume manufacturing. We look at that as a positive indicator in the adoption of future nodes. But certainly, right now, in ‘18 and ‘19, it's definitely a headwind.”

This comment flies in the face of reality. Dickerson uses competitor AMAT’s e-beam technology in the same breath as EUV (remember ASML has a 100% share of the sector and is the ONLY EUV supplier) to make readers and investors think it will sell systems to EUV customers when ASML markets its own e-beam inspection to its EUV customers. And to suggest it will lead the sector in 2019 when AMAT only holds an 8.6% is ludicrous hyperbole.

KLA (KLAC) does not sell e-beam patterned wafer inspection equipment, but sells optical patterned wafer inspection systems. I’ve upgraded a February 13, 2019 Seeking Alpha article entitled “KLA-Tencor Extended Dominance Of Metrology/Inspection Equipment Market In 2018,” to include 2017 and 2018 market shares of ALL suppliers of metrology/inspection equipment, not just the top five suppliers.

As shown in Chart 2, KLAC maintained its share of the global market at 53.1% in 2018. ASML increased its share from 5.8% in 2017 to 6.4% in 2018. AMAT lost share from 11.9% in 2017 to 10.4% in 2018, despite claims that it will lead the e-beam market in 2019!

Chart 2

Smaller companies such as Nova Measuring (NVMI) and Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) also maintained their market share YoY while Nanometrics (NANO) increased its share from 3.9% in 2017 to 4.4% in 2018.

On a YoY comparison, Chart 3 shows the revenue growth of these metrology/inspection companies. NANO grew 28.0% followed by ASML, which grew 25.8%. On the flip side, AMAT grew 0.5% between 2017 and 2018 in this sector.

Chart 3

What’s The Importance Of Metrology/Inspection

Metrology/inspection equipment is supposed to spot semiconductor manufacturing errors. According to Hitachi High-Technologies (OTC:HICTY), a supplier of this equipment:

“Metrology and inspection are important for the management of the semiconductor manufacturing process. There are 400 to 600 steps in the overall manufacturing process of semiconductor wafers, which are undertaken in the course of one to two months. If any defects occur early on in the process, all the work undertaken in the subsequent time-consuming steps will be wasted. Metrology and inspection processes are therefore established at critical points of semiconductor manufacturing process to ensure that a certain yield can be confirmed and maintained.”

TSMC (TSM), the world’s largest semiconductor foundry, reported in late February 2019 that:

“a batch of photoresist from a chemical supplier contained a specific component which was abnormally treated, creating a foreign polymer in the photoresist. The foreign polymer created an undesirable effect on 12/16-nanometer wafers at Fab 14B. This effect was detected later on when the wafers deviated from normal yield.”

This incident is expected to reduce Q1 revenue by about $550 million, gross margin by 2.6 percentage points, operating margin by 3.2 percentage points, and EPS by NT$0.42.

The key point in the company’s official statement is “the effect was detected LATER on.” TSMC’s official statement did not specify the number of wafers lost, but a report in the Chinese newspaper ETtoday indicated that “tens of thousands” of wafer were lost.

The magazine wccftech analyzed the information about TSMC’s blunder and concluded that the chips in process were Nvidia’s (NVDA) Geforce 2060, and based on the area of the Geforce chip, 10,000 wafers would produce 1.2 million chips that would retail for $420 million.

Investor Takeaway

In my above mentioned SA article, I noted this sector was undergoing a paradigm shift:

“However, as semiconductor design rules decrease, yield becomes more sensitive to the size and density of defects. In addition, new manufacturing techniques and device architectures in production, which include 3D finFET transistors, 3D NAND, advanced self-aligned multiple patterning, and EUV lithography are creating a paradigm shift in metrology/inspection demand.”

The metrology/inspection sector grew nearly twice the rate of the overall wafer front end (WFE) equipment market in 2018. Although the overall WFE market should drop 15% in 2019 (according to The Information Network), the metrology/inspection sector should again outperform the WFE market. KLAC, ASML, and NANO with strong metrology/inspection growth in 2018 could again outperform the WFE market in 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.