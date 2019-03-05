Casa Systems: Fog Of War Or Dumpster Fire?

If you are a Casa Systems (CASA) shareholder or an intrigued bystander, you might be wondering, "What the heck happened to the stock?" The stock did, after all, decline by around 58% over the past year compared to +2% for the Russell 2000. If you are asking this question, don't worry, you are not alone.

Last week, a CASA shareholder and a friend of mine asked me exactly this question, admitting that he really does not know what is going on with the stock or company. I don't blame him for his confusion. CASA's business model is not the easiest to understand, and there is hardly any coverage of the stock that is available to retail investors. For example, the latest article on Seeking Alpha is from August 2018, and a lot has happened since then.

My friend asked me what he should do with the stock, and of course, I could not answer that question for him, since each investor faces a unique set of constraints. The best I can do for him, and I hope for you, is to illuminate the current situation by analyzing the series of events that unfolded in the course of CASA's history as a public company and what I would personally do with the stock at this point.

The IPO: A Slow Start, Followed by Euphoria

If we want to understand what to do with the stock, we need to first understand how the CASA story evolved since its December 2017 IPO. According to its prospectus, the company pitched itself as "delivering ultra broadband software-centric solutions that transform networks from the edge to the core." Bulls believed that CASA should be able to capitalize on cable operators' upgrade to DOCSIS 3.1 and the transition to a distributed architecture, gaining market share with its early-to-market software-centric and modular platform. This promise seems to be supported by the numbers: from 2014 through 2017, CASA grew top line at 16% CAGR and hit an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 40% by the time of its IPO. While some market participants worried about the sustainability of CASA's margins, bulls believed that the company could expand to other end markets such as PON and wireless, which would further extend its growth runway and support its industry-leading EBITDA margin.

After a somewhat difficult IPO in December, the stock traded up 11% on its debut, ending the first day of trading at $14.40 per share. Early investors were rewarded early, as the stock more than doubled to over $32 per share by March 2018, just four months after its IPO. There were two key drivers of the stock price.

The first catalyst for the stock appears to be a press release on February 27th, 2018, announcing "Key Customer Deployments at Telefónica Spain, China Mobile and Tier 1 North American Mobile Network Operator." While the press release does not contain much quantitative detail, the company played up the size of its new customers. This is also a wireless win, which supported the bull thesis that CASA has plenty of opportunity to growth in non-cable end markets. The market was ecstatic and bid the stock up from $20.25 on 2/26 to over $23.50 by 3/5.

The second catalyst, released on 3/6/2018, was CASA's first quarterly earnings report as a public company that was well above consensus estimates. Q4 2017 revenue was $118.0 million vs. $101.4 million consensus, while adjusted EBITDA came in at $59.8 million vs. $41.0 million consensus. Furthermore, the company issued 2018 revenue guidance of $380-395 million vs. $386.7 million consensus and EPS of $1.08-1.19 vs. $1.04 consensus. This sent the stock from $23.50 to a peak of just over $32 by mid-March.

Reversal of Fortune

On 4/23/2018, CASA positively pre-announced Q1 results, stating that Q1 revenue is ~6% ahead of its previous guidance. However, this welcome news came with a secondary offering from its venture capital investors ahead of the company's April lockup expiration. On 5/10, CASA formally announced its Q1 earnings but did not increase its 2018 guidance despite better-than-expected Q1 results and the recently announced wins. This, together with the secondary offering, is taken by the market as signal for weaker-than-expected outlook for the remainder of the year. From 4/18 through 5/16, the stock went from $32.85 to $21.06.

In June 2018, Morgan Stanley, which initiated CASA with a "Hold" rating, came to defend the stock by upgrading the stock to "Buy." In the research report (available only to clients), Morgan Stanley dismissed the above-cited concerns and believes the stock discounted CASA's opportunities.

The timing of the upgrade proved to be a poor one, as CASA announced the resignation of its CFO in July, effective August 2018. The company announced an interim CFO while it conducted a search for a permanent replacement. This surprise change added a few more layers of brick on the already imposing "wall of worry," as investors who purchased in the $30s already booked significant losses.

Any questions as to why the CFO suddenly left was quickly answered by CASA's stunningly bad Q2 earnings, which was released on 8/14/2018. Q2 2018 revenues came in at $68.7 million vs. $90.6 million consensus, and adjusted EBITDA came in at $19.8 million vs. $31.1 million consensus. Furthermore, 2018 guidance was lowered, with revenue guidance taken down to $330-350 million vs. 390.6 million consensus and non-GAAP EPS taken down to $0.80-0.88 vs. $1.14 consensus.

In the earnings call, management denied that the poor results and outlook was due to changes in the competitive landscape, and instead blamed it on transitory factors such as cable project delays and a broader shift in purchasing behavior from several large customers toward short-term capacity needs driven by their evaluation and planning around the transition to DAA (digital access architectures). The company remained optimistic, with the CEO stating, "We believe a larger scale DAA deployment will begin in 2019." The market wasn't buying it and sent the stock down 18% on the day after earnings.

The Q3 results released in November 2018 was better than expected, but CASA did not raise its 2018 guidance. In my view, this gave the market room to interpret what it actually means. Optimists could argue that the company, after a terrible quarter, is setting up for a beat and raise cycle, while pessimists could argue that Q4 will be weaker than expected. In any case, the stock traded sideways after results (and it sold off with the rest of the market in December, which doesn't tell us much about CASA).

The pessimists proved correct when CASA pre-announced Q4 earnings on 1/17/2019, which came in well below expectations. Q4 revenue was guided to $63-69 million vs. $104.4 million consensus, while adjusted EBITDA was guided to between $17.5 million and $21.5 million vs. $26.2 million consensus. In the same press release, the company noted the following, which suggests broad-based weakness:

"Our fourth quarter results were impacted by lower than expected spending in hardware by certain MSO customers as they begin to transition from Integrated CCAP to Distributed Access Architecture (DAA). As a result, we saw higher than anticipated software-based capacity sales during the quarter and lower than expected hardware volumes."

"To a lesser extent we also experienced wireless product certification delays, which has affected the timing of our wireless revenue recognition”.

On 2/21/2019, CASA formally released its Q4 earnings, which did not come as a surprise given the pre-announcement, but issued weaker-than-expected 2019 guidance: revenue was guided to $250-300 million vs. $313.1 million consensus, and adjusted EBITDA was guided to $50-60 million vs. $98.5 million consensus.

So much for the 2019 ramp.

What Now?

Back to my friend who asked me, "What do I do with the stock now?" I would say the following to him: the ultimate conclusion is yours to make, but in my opinion, CASA is a special situation stock that is only appropriate for an investor with a unique insight into the situation.

In my view, management has no credibility whatsoever, and as a rule of thumb, I do not invest in management that I do not trust. The secondary offering by venture investors and the CFO resignation suggest that insiders knew something bad was on the horizon, but management falsely assured investors during Q2 earnings that the issues are temporary. This raises the question if insiders can be counted on to be honest with investors. If they were being honest, this would then raise the question if management knows what is going on with their business.

As a generalist investor, I also find it incredibly difficult to gain any insight into how CASA's business is developing. The company’s main competitors in the Communications Infrastructure markets include ADTRAN (ADTN), ARRIS International (ARRS), Calix (CALX), Cisco Systems (CSCO), Harmonic Inc. (HLIT), Juniper Networks (JNPR) and Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT). In the Wireless Communications market, Nokia (NOK), Ericsson (ERIC) and Huawei are key competitors. However, there are no pure play comparisons for CASA's core Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) business, and its most direct competitors in this space, ARRS and CSCO, do not provide meaningful guidance on this particular business. Hence, the generalist investor is more or less "fighting blind" when investing in CASA.

Lastly, CASA is trading at an EV-to-2020 consensus EBITDA of 11x. This is towards the higher end of its recent range and back to its April 2018 levels - before all the troubles began. Sure, estimates were taken lower, but given the consistent disappointment, I would like to see more of a multiple discount before buying the stock.

