Genuine Parts Belongs In The Grade 'A' Retirement Portfolio, But Not Now

GPC is a good fit for the Grade 'A' Retirement Portfolio but is too expensive right now.

A quick review

The concept of the Grade 'A' Retirement Portfolio is to supplement social security income for a retired couple. The couple needs income greater than can be achieved with U.S. Treasuries and are not experienced investors. The portfolio was first introduced in this article. The objectives of the portfolio are as follows:

Generate an income yield of about 4%. Grow income at least equal to the rate of inflation. Invest in financially sound companies. The S&P credit rating of A- or better will be used as a proxy. Be resistant to recessions. Show better price stability over time than the market as a whole to reduce risk of panic selling.

One can argue, as it relates to point 5, that volatility provides as much opportunity as risk. While true, the couple does not desire to see great price fluctuations and we use volatility as one type of risk that we will attempt to reduce in this portfolio. This means otherwise great DGI stocks may not qualify for the portfolio. Take a look at this article on UPS for one such example.

The initial screening for the portfolio has three criteria.

S&P credit rating of A- or better. Current dividend yield of 2.9% or higher. Market capitalization of $5 billion or more.

Once a stock passes this screen, a more subjective business review and analysis is conducted. The analysis includes the following.

Dividend growth, recession performance, and payout ratio Volatility Relative valuation

If the stock passes the business review and analysis, it is admitted to the portfolio. So far, two companies have been admitted to the Grade 'A' Retirement Portfolio. They are:

Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

With this article, I will take a look at Genuine Parts Company (GPC). This is a little different in that I know before starting that it will not end up in the portfolio now due to valuation and yield even if the rest of the analysis indicates it is a good fit for the portfolio. If it is, it will be the first company on the watch list for the portfolio.

With that out of the way, let's get started.

The company

Source: GPC 2017 Annual Report Cover Page. Screenshot of top half.

The Genuine Parts Company was founded in 1928 and is one of the leading distributors into three end markets; automobile parts, industrial parts, and business products.

The Automotive Parts Group accounted for 56% of revenue and earnings in 2018. It is the largest global auto parts network with over 9,000 franchised and owned stores served and 140 distribution centers. Countries in the GPC auto parts footprint are the US, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, France, Germany, Poland, and the U.K.

The Industrial Parts Group accounted for 34% of revenue and 36% of earnings in 2018. It is the leading industrial parts distributor in North America. They serve customers by providing access to 7.2 million products with an efficient supply chain and industry leading e-business capabilities.

The Business Products Group accounted for 10% of revenues and 8% of earnings in 2018. It is the second largest distributor of business products in the US. They serve over 9,700 resellers with 55 distribution centers in the US and Canada.

Strategies for growth

The Auto Parts Group acquired Alliance Automotive Group in late 2017. This gave GPC the large position in the European auto parts market with the #1 share in France, #2 share in the U.K., and #3 share in Germany. Migration of Alliance into the GPC integrated distribution supply chain will have growth driving synergies. The company owned stores have had a facelift that was completed in 2018. These stores have higher average sales than the company average. They have initiated programs to refresh the franchised stores as well. They are also planning to open new auto parts stores across the globe.

The Industrial Parts Group made an acquisition in 2017 to drive growth in Australia. They also are undergoing some product category expansions in automation, pumps, and safety. Other growth opportunities for the group are e-commerce, vendor managed inventory, and storeroom management as well as increasing share with major customers.

Both the Auto Parts Group and the Industrial parts group can differentiate with service by having best in class supply chain and service in businesses that are somewhat price insensitive. Consumers and companies need their parts, often quickly, and generally do not switch from a good relationship with a vendor over a few percent in price. The Business Supply Group has a different environment. GPC tried to merge and spin off the group in 2018 with Essendant (ESND). However, Essendant chose a competing bid from Staples. Management seems to be regrouping now and has not delineated a forward plan.

Perhaps the biggest growth opportunity for GPC is global expansion. In relation to sales, only 19% came from outside the US in 2017. In 2018, that grew to 25% due to the acquisitions noted above. GPC is in the beginning stages of global expansion and should have that growth runway for years. They have been approaching this growth through acquisition as well.

Source: GPC investor presentation August 2018.

By all accounts, the acquisitions are going well and could provide a base for continued growth.

The Risks

According to Federal Highway Administration Surveys, the average age of automobiles in the US increased from 9.39 years in 20093 to 10.39 years in 20174. This trend has provided a tailwind for GPC as old cars require more maintenance than new. Should this trend reverse, it could provide a headwind and be detrimental to sales and earnings.

Thus far acquisitions seem to have been well conceived and executed. There is risk that future acquisitions may not go as well and lead to losses and write-offs.

The Automotive Group is somewhat resistant to economic slowdowns. However, the Industrial and Business Supply Groups are not. Additionally, the Business Group faces stiff competition without the stickiness of the other two groups as price is the dominant factor in that industry.

So, does GPC belong in the Grade 'A' Retirement Portfolio?

First the screens

How does GPC do on the screens?

Credit rating of A- or better. (Not rated)

Current yield greater than 2.9%. (2.8%)

Market capitalization of at least $5 Billion. ($16 Billion)

As noted earlier, GPC is close but does not pass the screen on yield at 2.8%. GPC also is not rated by S&P. Without the rating, I can either eliminate GPC from the portfolio or use other data to determine an approximate rating. GPC has raised the dividend 62 years running as of 2018. A company with a streak like that deserves a look, even if it is not rated by S&P.

S&P published a document that explains the rating methodology. Within it, they presented some statistics regarding the median financial ratios for companies in each rating.

Source: Standard & Poor's Corporate Ratings Criteria, Page 54

I subjected GPC to a comparison of the medians for EBIT interest coverage, LT Debt/Capital, Total Debt/Capital, and Return on Capital. The following is the result.

Source: Author with data from GPC financial statements and S&P

Estimating GPC's credit rating from this information would put it in the A- to A range.

Another way to look at it is to see how the market priced debt issues. Damodaran online posts data on US companies. The site is very informative. One document on the site details the average credit spreads for S&P rated companies as of January 2019.

Source: Damodaran Online

GPC has three 10-year notes. They were issued in 2013, 2016, and 2017. I will use the two most recent issue for the analysis.

Source: Author with data from GPC financial statements and Damodaran online

There was a run up in the 10-Year Treasury rate in the month before the 2016 issue, so I think the spread is a little understated. It looks like GPC would be the equivalent of an A credit rating by the default spread.

Considering both of the above analyses, GPC looks to have the credit quality in the range of about A to A-. By credit metric, GPC is appropriate for the Grade A Retirement Portfolio.

Recession Performance, dividend growth, and payout ratio

As depicted graphically below, GPC has been able to grow earnings and dividends consistently over time. During the last recession, EPS dropped 16% from $2.98 in 2007 to $2.50 in 2009 and fully recovered in 2010 at $3.00.

Source: FAST Graphs

GPC has increased the dividend for 62 consecutive years. The growth of the dividend is not high, but it outpaces inflation.

Source: Author

The payout ratio exceeded 60% only in 2009, while otherwise remaining between about 45% and 55% since at least 1999. Expect dividend increase in line with earnings to maintain historical payout ratio. A cut is very unlikely and I believe would take extreme circumstances.

Volatility and valuation

According to Seeking Alpha, the 36-month and 60-month betas are 0.76 and 0.83. Based on this, GPC has an appropriate beta for the portfolio.

Here is the GrayBeard Retirement DCF calculation.

Source: Author

The calculation shows a range of $75-85 for the value estimate. This is a situation where my DCF diverges from other valuation techniques. CFRA1 shows fair value at about $91 and a 12-month target of $110. Morningstar2 lists fair value at $102. The blended PE valuation with an average historical PE of about 17 yields about $97 for fair value. My DCF calculation is very conservative. Considering all these factors, let's place fair value between $90 and $100. As I am writing, GPC is at $109 so it is overvalued.

Let's see how GPC stacks up to the portfolio criteria

Its credit rating estimate is A- or better. (Not rated but estimated at A to A-)

Its yield is not greater than 2.9%. (2.8).

greater than 2.9%. (2.8). Its market capitalization is greater than $5 billion. ($16 billion).

Its dividend growth is acceptable at 4-6% long-term average.

The dividend continued to grow during the last recession. The payout ratio is about 50%. Expected range is 45-55%.

Its volatility is lower than the overall market.

It is priced higher than fair value.

GPC does not qualify for the Grade 'A' Retirement portfolio at this time based on valuation and yield. These disqualifications are due to market pricing and do not represent anything inherent with GPC. Therefore, GPC is put on the wait list for the Grade 'A' Retirement Portfolio and will be admitted when yield rises above the 2.9% minimum and price is below $100.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPC, UPS, BNS, RY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.