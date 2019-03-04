Winning Bounce/Lag Momentum Stocks For Week 10 Of 2019 (3/4-3/8)

Last week the S&P 500 Index gained only 0.36%, while the five B/L Momentum picks gained an average of 7.62% when tight stop-loss orders were applied as advised.

This is a special contribution article by Prof. Grant Henning based on his published research on the BLM technical theory. The model and comments are expressly based on his own proprietary methodology and forecasts.

Winning Bounce/Lag Momentum Stocks for Week 10 of 2019

The Bounce/Lag Momentum algorithm continues to be an effective stock-picking guide. It is essentially a numerical derivative of the ratio of the percentage bounce from the 52-week low to the percentage lag from the 52-week high. As such, it is a sensitive positive momentum measure that works well to identify stocks that are at the upper half of their momentum trajectory. Bear in mind, however, that there is much more to successful trading than merely picking good stocks. I suspect that finding good stocks is only about 40% of possible success in equities trading. The remaining 60% is determined by money management and capital preservation.

Decisions about entry and exit points and how long to hold a position are especially important. In today's volatile marketplace, "buy-and-hold" strategies are unlikely to be successful. Therefore, although I am offering weekly stock picks, this should not be interpreted as a recommendation necessarily to hold stocks for an entire week. This is also why I recommend trailing stop-loss orders throughout each trading day.

Overall Market Conditions

Due possibly to improved posturing by the Fed, market conditions appear to be improving for the next week. Two weeks ago, for the S&P 500 Index, the ratio of relative strength over money flow was only 0.96, where values below 1.00 are considered a portent of negative conditions. For next week that ratio has risen to 1.08, which I take to be a modestly positive indicator. In addition, the modestly long-tail-down candlestick pattern suggests that an upward trend is still in place.

This past week the S&P 500 Index rose barely enough to register a 0.36% gain for the week. You can see from the chart below that the S&P 500 Index may finally have cleared resistance at the 2,750 level. If so, 3,000 is the next point in our sights.

Performance of Last Week's Picks

Last week's five stock picks gained an overall average of 7.62% on the week. However, as the table below illustrates, this positive performance was possible only by using 2% trailing stop-loss orders. Otherwise, the overall averages showed a gain of 4.40% for the week. This underscores the need for a well-defined exit strategy in order to maximize success. During the same week, the S&P 500 Index gained a total of only 0.36%.

Stock Symbol Weekly Gain (Loss) Weekly Gain(Loss) with 2% Stop-Loss* Invitae Corporation (NVTA) 5.71% 6.45% MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) (1.93%) 1.47% Veracyte, Inc. (VCYT) 2.54% 11.03% The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) (1.32%) (0.10%) The Rubicon Project, Inc. (RUBI) 16.92% 19.26% Average 4.40% 7.62%

*A word is needed about the use of stop-loss orders. Formal stop-loss orders provide a temptation to market makers to "take out the stops" when there is little trading volume. Therefore, it is often better to set a mental sell price and execute it when the market reaches that point. Also, I never leave stop-loss orders overnight because they may be executed in after-hours low-volume trading. You can see from the table that all five of the stock picks for last week were positively affected by this stop-loss-setting procedure. Thus, setting a 2% mental stop-loss order for those stocks made the difference between finishing the week with a 4.40% average gain and a 7.62% average gain.

Another argument in favor of using stop-loss orders for these picks is that they all have already had big momentum moves and are somewhat "long in the tooth." The BLM method identifies stocks with positive momentum only after they approach their 52-week highs. Thus, they are often vulnerable to sudden downturns, and capital preservation becomes a more serious issue than with picks made using other trading strategies.

Comparative BLM/S&P 500 Performance through 9 Weeks of 2019

BLM +34.24% YTD

Week BLM S&P 2 5.16% 4.93% 3 8.56% 7.72% 4 9.45% 7.5% 5 16.08% 8.82% 6 19.8% 8.82% 7 25.42% 12.63% 8 26.62% 13.25% 9 34.24% 13.4%

As you can see in the above table and chart, where the vertical y-ordinate represents percentage gain and the horizontal x-axis depicts number of weeks, the Bounce/Lag Momentum stock picks have nearly tripled the performance of the S&P 500 Index. BLM average gains of 34.24% in nine weeks have exceeded my strategic objective of 10% per month. While past performance is no guarantee of future gains, I remain optimistic going forward. If this high rate of gain were to persist throughout 2019, we would realize annualized gains of 197%.

Obviously, I am not troubled by the seemingly high turnover rate occasioned by the use of stop-loss orders. An untold secret is that the proceeds from the early sale of those stocks can be applied elsewhere to produce gains not reflected in my cumulative-gains statistics.

A Look at Next Week's BLM Picks

For next week, the BLM algorithm has identified the following five picks:

Stock Pick Bounce / Lag Momentum Score Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) 86.42 NanoString Technologies (NSTG) 69.77 Twilio, Inc. (TWLO) 52.28 CareDx, Inc. (CDNA) 81.41 The Rubicon Project, Inc. (RUBI) 56.69

One of these stocks, RUBI was a pick for last week also. TNDM was a pick for the week before last. The BLM strategy attempts to take advantage of fractal gains. Thus, stocks from previous weeks often reappear when technical considerations so dictate. Note that a BLM score above 30 is still required to qualify as a weekly pick, but in challenging market conditions, I tend to favor only the two or three stocks with highest BLM scores.

Charts of all of these picks are available below. You can see from the following charts that all of these stocks are experiencing upward momentum surges and are reaching new annual price highs. However, it is precisely for those same reasons that extreme caution is warranted in each case.

TNDM

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. is a medical device company. The Company is engaged in designing, developing and commercializing products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The Company manufactures and sells three insulin pump products, which include t:slim Insulin Delivery System, t:flex Insulin Delivery System and t:slim G4 Insulin Delivery System (t:slim G4). Its technology platform features Micro-Delivery Technology, a miniaturized pumping mechanism, which draws insulin from a flexible bag within the pump's cartridge rather than relying on a syringe and plunger mechanism. It also features a software, which is a vivid color touch screen and a micro-universal serial bus connection that supports both a rechargeable battery and uploads to t:connect Diabetes Management Application (t:connect), its custom cloud-based data management application that provides display therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters.

TNDM currently has the highest BLM score of 86.42, suggesting that it has the best yearly momentum by this measure of all stocks on U.S. exchanges. It has gained 2,091% in the past year, and 34.44% since it was announced as a BLM pick two weeks ago. It has recently exhibited an MACD crossover pattern and a positive surge in trading volume. Its quarter-over-quarter earnings have increased by 80%. Because of the recent share-price breakout and the long-tail-up candlestick pattern, there may be need for special caution in the near term. However, the fact that money flow still lags behind relative strength suggests that there may still be room to run.

NSTG

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells intuitive products that unlock scientifically valuable and clinically actionable biologic information from minute amounts of tissue. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and commercialization of instruments, consumables and services for profiling the activity of hundreds of genes and proteins simultaneously from a single tissue sample. The Company's nCounter Analysis System is an automated, multi-application, digital detection and counting system, which directly profiles hundreds of molecules simultaneously using a barcoding technology. The Company markets systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories for use in understanding fundamental biology and the molecular basis of diseases, such as cancer, and to clinical laboratories and medical centers for diagnostic use.

NSTG has a high BLM score of 69.77, and it is experiencing an upward surge in trading volume. In spite of the fact that its relative strength (86.02) is ominously high, the fact that its money flow (84.91) is still somewhat below that mark suggests that it may still have room to run. It has recently exhibited a positive MACD crossover pattern. Its share price has grown 320% on the year despite negative quarter-over-quarter earnings.

TWLO

Twilio Inc. offers Cloud Communications Platform, which enables developers to build, scale and operate real-time communications within software applications. The Company's platform consists of Programmable Communications Cloud, Super Network and Business Model for Innovators. Its Programmable Communications Cloud software enables developers to embed voice, messaging, video and authentication capabilities into their applications through its Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Its Programmable Communications Cloud offers building blocks that enable its customers to build what they need. Its Programmable Communications Cloud includes Programmable Voice, Programmable Messaging, Programmable Video and Use Case APIs. The Super Network is its software layer that allows its customers' software to communicate with connected devices globally. It interconnects with communications networks around the world.

TWLO has a BLM score of 52.28. It has recently shown a positive MACD crossover pattern. Most encouragingly, its money flow index (46.91) is far below its relative strength (67.63), which suggests that it has much room to move higher in the near term.

CDNA

CareDx, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients. The Company's commercialized testing solution, the AlloMap heart transplant molecular test (AlloMap), is a gene expression test that helps clinicians monitor and identify heart transplant recipients with stable graft function having a low probability of moderate/severe acute cellular rejection. Its products under development for transplant monitoring include AlloSure, a development-stage transplant surveillance solution, which applies next generation sequencing to detect and quantitate genetic differences between donor-derived cell-free deoxyribonucleic acid (dd-cfDNA) in the blood stream emanating from the donor heart. It offers the AlloMap Score Variability service, which provides complementary information to help personalize long-term care of heart transplant recipients.

CDNA has a very high BLM score of 81.41, and it has recently exhibited a positive MACD crossover pattern. Its share price has gained 443% on the year, and its earnings have increased 15.1% quarter over quarter. Although it has shown excessive volatility over the past year, it currently has a long-tail-down candlestick pattern, which is a positive technical portent.

RUBI

The Rubicon Project, Inc. offers a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of advertising for buyers and sellers. The Company's solution enables buyers and sellers to purchase and sell a range of advertising units, including display and video, utilizing various inventory types, including direct sale of inventory and real-time bidding (RTB), and across digital channels, including mobile Web, mobile application and desktop, as well as across various out of home channels, such as digital billboards. The Company's platform features applications for digital advertising sellers, including Websites, mobile applications and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory, and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks (ATDs), demand side platforms (DSPs) and advertisement networks, to buy advertising inventory, and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

Rubi has a positive BLM score of 56.69, which is up from 46 last week. It has received two positive analyst upgrades in the past month. It has experienced 87% most recent quarter-over-quarter earnings growth, and its share price has gained 273% on the year. Its money flow index (82.26) currently exceeds its relative strength index (70.80), which may be problematic in the near term. As reported above, it has gained 19.26% in the past week alone.

DOW 30 Picks

It recently occurred to me that many readers are especially interested in large-cap, low-risk DOW 30 stocks that experience low volatility and may also pay dividends. Traditionally I have avoided these stocks because they do not usually produce my targeted 10% monthly growth. However, I was amazed this past week to discover that this is not always the case. Also, it is apparent that there are safety advantages in popular large-cap stocks during periods of market volatility and potential downturns.

My two Dow 30 picks for next week and the accompanying rationale for their choice follow below:

BA

Boeing (BA) has exceeded most other Dow 30 stocks by realizing year-to-date gains of 21.65%. In addition, BA has the second-best percentage lag of all Dow 30 stocks, lagging only 1.0% below its 52-week high. Furthermore, it has the best upward trajectory, showing a 51% bounce above its 52-week low. It has the highest BLM score of all Dow 30 stocks (8.60), although this score is not high by comparison with the picks presented above. For these reasons and others, BA is currently my favorite Dow 30 stock, and it was my favorite last week as well.

NKE

Nike (NKE) has the distinction of showing the highest year-to-date growth of all Dow 30 stocks, i.e. 30.03%. However, its annualized upward trajectory of 38%, shown as the bounce above its 52-week low, is still somewhat lower than BA. It has the best percentage lag of all Dow 30 stocks, at 0.7%, meaning that it is closer than others to realizing a new 52-week high. High year-to-date gain suggests strong positive momentum, and when this is accompanied by low percentage lag, it often indicates the positive momentum is still intact.

Procedural disclosures

Although the BLM algorithm is a proprietary analytical procedure that is the end result of years of statistical analysis, much of its conceptual design is described in my books listed below. However, it currently involves the maintaining of a 100-column spreadsheet with daily updates including inputs from an AI expert system and a regression residual analysis. Use is made of rank statistics in the belief that a trader should not only find good stocks, but should also have a means of comparative ranking of those stocks. Computations proceed throughout each trading day, but these results are posted weekly through this medium.

Best wishes in your trading decisions,

Professor Grant Henning, Ph.D. (Ret)

My last article is available at the link below, and each set of weekly stock selections are updated on the live tracking spreadsheets and V&M Dashboard available to members under the Tools section.

Winning Bounce/Lag Momentum Stocks For Week 9 Of 2019

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TNDM, NSTG, TWLO, CDNA, RUBI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.