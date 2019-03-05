Multi-Sector CEFs Review: Time To Shine

We also introduce our fund-rating framework, and in this sector, we like CCD, GFY, and CHY.

We think this feature will be especially valuable in the medium term as we move through a late cycle environment that demands allocation flexibility.

We attribute this feature to the managers' ability to allocate across different asset classes, depending on valuations and the broader market environment.

The multi-sector corner of the closed-end fund market is an interesting one. It is composed of funds that have explicitly rejected a single-sector, narrow mandate approach and taken a more expansive view of the financial markets in an attempt to deliver excess returns.

One the one hand, this makes sense - as a manager, why would you pigeonhole yourself into a single sector when you know other sectors may very well be more attractive? This ability to move across sectors also ensures that managers don't just act like salespeople for their own sector in order to attract funds or attention. On the other hand, being an expert in a single sector is pretty hard - being an expert across multiple sectors is that much harder.

In this article, we take a look at this sector and see how it has behaved historically. We conclude that the sector has been able to deliver attractive absolute and risk-adjusted returns, which argues for an allocation to it in investors' portfolios. Another reason we like the sector is its flexibility in a late-cycle environment, which allows it to more easily manage the fund's risk and return profile as we head into more uncertain waters in the coming quarters.

Finally, we introduce a star-rating framework for closed-end funds. Based on this framework, we currently like the following funds which have shown a good mix of valuation, yield sustainability, alpha generation and risk.

Calamos Dynamic Conv & Income (CCD)

Western Asset Variable Rate (GFY)

Convertible & High Income Fund (CHY)

Big Picture View

Taking a 10,000-foot view, we can see that the multi-sector has performed quite admirably, finishing in the top 5 of sectors in total returns since the financial crisis.

Drilling into the top 10 sectors, we can also see that, on a risk-adjusted basis, it finishes in fourth place and ahead of most other debt sectors. This gives some credence to the view that giving managers mandate flexibility can result in superior performance.

Taking a look at correlations to equity and bond benchmarks, it's a bit surprising to find multi-sector so correlated to equities, but it does speak to the fact that the sector has a number of funds with sizable equity or equity-linked positions such as energy stocks, preferred shares, and convertible bonds.

The performance of the sector last December also speaks to the high volatility profile common to equity sectors.

Perhaps not surprisingly, multi-sector has the highest pairwise correlation of our sector universe of 42%, meaning it is, on average, the most highly correlated sector to all other sectors. This may sound like a diversification dealbreaker, but it merely states the fact that the sector funds own assets common to other sectors. The most correlated sectors to multi-sector are preferreds, covered calls, high yield, and utilities.

So, what is this sector? We have mostly use the CEFConnect definitions except that we put PCI and PDI into a separate RMBS sector. The chart below shows the AUMs of the sector funds (represented by the size of the square) along with the 1Y return. PHK looks quite different from the other funds (green vs. orange) and skews the results a bit because of an explosion in its premium by around 30% over the past year.

Month In Review

The sector has enjoyed the third consecutive positive month in February after four down months, which was quite unusual over its three-year history, but not out of the ordinary across the CEF space.

For February, all NAV returns were positive, while discounts were mixed, with Calamos funds taking most of the widening in discounts.

As far as annual returns since the financial crisis, except for a flat return in 2015, the sector has done very well until 2018 though the YTD return has already erased that loss.

Valuation View

Taking a broader cross-sector view of the key metrics, we observe the following:

Past 12-month distribution rate of 9.6% is on the higher end of all sectors.

Current yield is at the 25th percentile historically which is on the low end, especially as other sectors are well above the 50% mark.

3Y sector distribution trend at -6% is around the middle of the pack, suggesting the sector, in aggregate, has been able to keep its distribution mostly stable.

Price volatility of 11% is below that of equity-linked sectors but above debt sectors.

The 1Y drawdown of 19% is close to the higher end of all sectors.

A Z-Score of -0.4 is around the middle of the pack.

One of our go-to valuation indicators is sector yield spread to the rest of the CEF space in our coverage. The chart below shows that multi-sector has consistently traded around 1-3% higher in yield than the rest of the sectors. Since 2010, it's at the lower end of this range - so still offering a premium but below the historical average.

Tactical View

We think there are a couple of ways of identifying quality funds in the sector - we present three of these here.

The first, for investors who know exactly what they are looking for, we present the table below, which is our usual sector data summary. The column headings can be somewhat cryptic to save space, but we would highlight three of the most recent we added:

DSSP: Discount Spread Sector Percentile, which we previously discussed here and which measures the fund's current discount spread to the sector average relative to its history. A low number here is attractive.

YSSP: Yield Spread Sector Percentile - the higher, the better here, which means that the fund's 12M yield relative to the sector is on the higher end.

EMPR DURN - empirical duration, calculated as the last 3Y NAV beta to 10Y Treasuries.

5Y ALPHA - volatility-adjusted NAV return excess to sector; the higher the number here, the more strongly the fund has outperformed the sector on a volatility-adjusted basis.

A second way to identify attractive sectors is to hone in on a theme or a pair of metrics and use those to evaluate funds.

For example, here, we look at funds with 12M yields above 8% and those that have kept their yields pretty steady over the last three years.

Finally, for investors who would like to cut through all the noise and hone in a handful of quality funds, we introduce a fund rating system which works in the following way:

We use 6 criteria in our framework. Tactical: short-term mean-reverting measure of attractiveness using the DSSP metric. Valuation: medium-term measure of value using an average of YSSP and 3Y Z-Score. Yield: stability and potential sustainability of the distribution, measured as the historic distribution percentile and 3Y Net NAV trend. Alpha: how well the fund has delivered risk-adjusted excess returns measured as volatility-adjusted 5Y NAV excess sector return. Risk: market risk of the fund, measured as the average of 1Y drawdown, 1Y NAV volatility and traded volume. Portfolio: diversification metric of the fund, measured as the average of benchmark correlation, SPY and BND betas.

Each criterion is calculated in rank terms i.e. a measure of 90% means this fund is above 90% of all sector funds in this particular criterion.

We sum up and round the six numbers, and the result corresponds to the number of stars. Theoretically, it is possible to get 0 to 6 stars, although realistically the top score is around 4 stars.

We recognize that the criteria we have used in our rating framework are not the holy grail of fund investing and that the higher rated funds will not be exceptional in every criterion. However, we think it's a reasonable place to start, particularly for investors who take a more expansive view of the market.

Conclusion

The multi-sector corner of the CEF market has shown it can deliver attractive absolute and risk-adjusted returns, which we attribute to the managers' flexible mandates to move across different asset classes based on valuations and the broader market environment. We think this feature of the sector will be especially valuable in the medium term as we move through the late cycle.

