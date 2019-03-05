Timing The Market Is Possible: Here Are Some Lessons Learned

In this article, I test a couple of hypotheses about how one might want to go about achieving this goal.

The idea of anticipating broad market or individual stock movements and profiting from them has drawn my (and I bet many of my readers') attention for a while. The heated debate over whether one can time the ups and downs of asset prices has even produced two well-defined and distinct groups of investors: those who subscribe to a passive investment philosophy (e.g. buy and hold an index and stop chasing one's tail) and those who believe in the benefits of active management (e.g. trading more often in an attempt to "buy low and sell high", hence turning over assets more quickly).

Credit: Grow from Acorns

At the least sophisticated level, timing the market is a simple exercise of figuring out, ahead of time, whether stocks will produce positive or negative returns on a given day or week. The challenge may seem pointless (if not silly) at first glance, knowing that no one has access to a crystal ball that produces consistently accurate predictions about what will happen in the future. But look around and one will find thousands, maybe tens of thousands of day traders around the globe doing just that: reading charts, building algorithms, and otherwise trying to squeeze out a buck or two ahead of short-term stock price movements.

I have always been a proponent of a passive (yet "smart" and well-balanced), long-term focused approach to managing money. But I also take pride in considering myself an open-minded investor, one who is willing to explore the possibilities, even if my analysis and conclusions end up contradicting my dearly-held convictions about effective portfolio management.

In other words: if market-timing is feasible, I want in on it.

To quench my curiosity, I decided to take a closer look into this fascinating topic that is market-timing. Because I believe in the value of developing a back-tested, repeatable investment process (as opposed to buying and selling assets on gut-instinct), I sifted through decades of market return data in search of a simple, straight forward method of identifying buy and sell opportunities.

Spoiler alert: I come out of this exercise much more convinced than I have been, up to this point, that timing the market is possible -- although certainly not easy.

Is timing the market worth the effort?

Before I move on to possibly developing a methodology for successfully identifying profitable entry and exit points into stocks, I must first convince myself (or refute the concept) that market timing is an endeavor worth pursuing. The efficient market hypothesis supports the idea that "market prices should only react to new information". Therefore, beating the market and raking in above-average returns consistently should not, in theory, be achievable without knowledge about future events or insight into relevant, non-public information.

So for the sake of staying consistent with the efficient market and random-walk hypotheses, I start by assuming that I have no way of knowing how stocks will behave tomorrow or over the next few trading days. What I do have at my disposal, however, is historical price behavior, along with a belief (which I welcome readers to challenge) that past performance can provide clues about how a market might operate in the future -- in other words, that history may not repeat itself, but that it often rhymes.

Let's start with the following graphs:

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo! Finance

The left pie chart depicts the daily returns of the S&P 500 (SPY) since 1950, broken down into three categories: number of trading days in which (1) returns surpassed +1%, (2) returns dipped below -1%, and (3) returns fell between -1% and +1%. Notice that in 80% of the time (out of about 17,400 trading days in total), stocks did not move more than one percentage point in either direction.

The right pie chart above depicts how much of the stock market's movements (up or down) can be attributed to each of the same three daily return buckets. Notice here that slightly more than half of the market's daily price changes, whether up or down, have been produced by only one out of every five trading days, on average.

This observation may be intuitive to most people. It is roughly consistent with the Pareto principle that "for many events, roughly 80% of the effects come from 20% of the causes" -- in this case, the rule is closer to 50/20 than 80/20. The key implication here, in my view, is that perhaps anticipating and taking advantage of only the top 20%, largest daily movements in stock prices, if at all possible, might be enough to drive significant improvement in a portfolio's performance over time.

Next, I hypothesize that sidestepping the outsized (either positive or negative) daily returns altogether would likely result in superior portfolio performance. The reasoning is the following: (1) stocks generally move up over long periods of time, with the eventual drops and the offsetting spikes taking place primarily during times of intense volatility; and (2) avoiding big daily swings would likely lower the portfolio returns' standard deviation, hence improving risk-adjusted performance.

To test my hypothesis, I put together the following table. In it, I analyzed two different scenarios: one in which a portfolio is fully invested in the S&P 500 every single day since 1950, and another in which a portfolio manages to avoid exposure to all the outlier, strong positive or negative days in the market over the same period of time.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo! Finance

As it turns out, the second portfolio described above would have narrowly beat the S&P 500 in absolute terms over the past 69 years (9.6% vs. 9.0% annualized returns) while lavishly outperforming the benchmark on a risk-adjusted basis (Sharpe ratio of 1.01 vs. 0.46, assuming a risk-free rate of 2%). It seems true, therefore, that steering clear from big daily swings in the market and only participating in boring, "easy does it" trading sessions can result in substantially better-than-average risk-adjusted performance.

But conveniently pulling out of the market just ahead of the big daily swings may seem like a hard task to accomplish, in practice. So I decided to investigate under what circumstances outsized (either positive or negative) daily returns tend to take place. Intuition and experience suggest that bear markets and correction periods are probably fertile ground for the oversized daily market moves that, I would argue, investors might want to avoid.

So I put together the following table. It is a matrix that illustrates under what market scenario (bullish, bearish or neutral, here represented by the S&P 500's total return over a trailing 22 trading-day period that roughly represents one calendar month) each daily return has been produced since 1950.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo! Finance

Notice that a strong up or down day of more than one percentage point (the first two lines above) has happened nearly 50% more often after the S&P 500 endured a month-long correction of at least 5% than when it rushed ahead by at least 5%. It is interesting to see that, if the stock market has been down 5% or more in the previous 22 trading days (i.e. one calendar month), there has been nearly a 50/50 chance that the next day would be a "big swing" day. Finally, also note that, in a "steady state" (i.e. trailing monthly returns of between -5% and +5%), large daily swings are much less likely to take place.

The main conclusion from all the historical information presented and analyzed above is that:

in attempting to time the market, one might be better served by focusing his or her efforts on anticipating (and then avoiding) large swings in daily returns Trading days that produce more than +1% or less than -1% in returns tend to happen immediately after (or during) periods of market correction, defined in this article as a 5% or worse market drop over the preceding 22 trading days

Is there a reliable methodology for timing the market?

Knowing the above (that large daily swing should likely be avoided and that the more "active days" in the market tend to take place during market corrections) is already an improvement over blindly or intuitively trying to time the market using not much more than gut instinct or personal convictions about what will happen in the future. But the challenge of effectively timing entries and exits does not get resolved here. One must still know when to put money to work in the markets and when to pull money out of it without having the benefit of hindsight.

So I propose two methodologies for trying to achieve this goal:

Seek "steady states": since there has been a more significant probability that big swing days take place right after a 22 trading-day period of -5% or lower returns, one might choose to pull money out of the markets whenever stocks enter a correction period, and reinvest once the trailing monthly returns stabilize once again Seek low volatility: a similar approach might be to pull money out of the markets every time volatility breaches, for example, the 15% mark on a trailing 22-trading day basis (the historical average volatility has been 13.2% annualized, per my calculations and using Yahoo! Finance as my source). Since big swings tend to happen during market corrections, and these in turn are usually characterized by high levels of volatility, the methodology might just work.

The back-test results of the two market-timing approaches described above are summarized below:

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo! Finance

Unfortunately, none of the two strategies managed to beat a simple buy-and-hold approach over the past 69 years. While both helped to reduce volatility substantially, the average annual absolute returns also dipped by quite a bit. In the end, the low volatility approach (i.e. methodology #2) nearly matched the risk-adjusted return of the passive strategy (Sharpe ratio of 0.45 vs. 0.46). But it still fell short of qualifying as a superior investment strategy founded on an effective and repeatable market-timing system.

Having said the above, I suspect that volatility might still hold the key to identifying and avoiding big swing days (hence improving a portfolio's risk-adjusted return prospects). One exercise that I have recently performed quickly comes to mind, in which adjusting the S&P 500's sector allocation to favor the least volatile ones would have produced substantially better results than simply investing in an index fund. See graph and table below, and notice how a "low vol" portfolio weighed more heavily towards sectors with less erratic performance (e.g. consumer staples, healthcare) would have come out materially ahead of the broad market between 2000 and today.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo! Finance

In projecting volatility, it helps that a turbulent period in the market usually precedes a similarly turbulent one, something known in finance as volatility clustering. Armed with this knowledge, it seems plausible to me that an investor could track volatility closely and keep away from the markets when the waters look too choppy.

Still, consistently figuring out the right trigger points (i.e. when exactly to buy and sell) may require some trial, errors and quite a bit of missteps.

A tough game to play

I believe I may have advanced the discussion of whether market-timing strategies can be successfully adopted to produce market-beating (on a risk-adjusted basis, ideally) returns over time. My main conclusion from the historical returns study above is that timing entries and exits may very well be viable, but devising a practical methodology for doing so consistently still seems like a hard task at hand.

I will continue to entertain ideas on how to accomplish this goal, and I will certainly rely on Seeking Alpha readers to help me brainstorm possible solutions. But meanwhile, I continue to support my convictions that a smart and well-balanced passive strategy should provide investors with the best chances of producing superior risk-adjusted returns over time (instead of one based on actively trying to buy and sell stocks at just the right time). I have recently proposed three model portfolios that could be used for this purpose, a couple of which I have been using to manage my own money.

To learn more about how I attempt to generate market-like returns with lower risk through multi-asset class diversification, join my Storm-Resistant Growth premium community on Seeking Alpha. Instead of only one, I track four independent portfolios that should cater to members with different investment profiles -- more or less aggressive, more or less sophisticated, etc. To become part of this community at 2018 prices and further explore the investment ideas, click here to take advantage of the 14-day free trial today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.