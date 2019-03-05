Line 3 Delays: Ultra Bullish For Energy Investors, Not So Much For Enbridge

Enbridge Inc (ENB) was expanding the biggest pipeline out of Canada. The line expansion was supposed to add close to 400,000 barrels per day of badly needed capacity to a constricted system. ENB was confident in the execution of this by year-end.

Enbridge Inc. is confident that its Line 3 oil pipeline replacement project will come into service by the end of the year in spite of a renewed challenge launched this week by the newly elected governor of Minnesota. On Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz announced that his commerce department would petition the state Public Utility Commission to reconsider its approval of Line 3 through Minnesota, prolonging a process begun by his predecessor. As long as permits are received in time to get construction crews into the field by June, the Calgary based company will be able to put the pipeline in service before the end of the year, said Guy Jarvis, president of liquids pipelines, on the call.

We too believed the Minnesota governor would not get much purchase on this issue. However, there was an assumption in the outlook. We, and ENB, were expecting permits to come in on time.

Source: ENB presentation

As fate would have it, that did not happen (emphasis ours).

Enbridge announced that the State of Minnesota has today provided Enbridge the permitting timeline for its agencies' remaining environmental permits for the Line 3 Replacement Project. The permitting timeline indicates that the certifications on all remaining State permits required for the construction of Line 3 will be provided by this November. Enbridge anticipates that the remaining Federal permits will be finalized approximately 30 to 60 days thereafter. "We now have a firm schedule from the State on the timing of the remaining permits for our Line 3 Replacement project," said Al Monaco, President and Chief Executive Officer of Enbridge. "We support a robust and transparent permitting process that includes opportunity for public input. We'll continue to work closely with State officials during this process." This new permitting schedule updates the Company's prior expectation for the receipt of final State permits in the second quarter of 2019, which underpinned an expected in-service date before the end of this year. In light of this permitting timeline, the Company is developing a revised construction schedule for the Line 3 Replacement Project, but now expects an in-service date during the second half of 2020.

The impact on ENB

ENB is likely to see 2019 distributable cash flow numbers come in within the range of its $4.30-$4.60 CAD per share. There are two reasons for this. The first is that this a massive range for a company that has virtually no commodity exposure, and we think the numbers were lowballed. Second, the pipeline was expected to be in service in November 2019, so the actual DCF for the year was under 5 cents anyway.

However, this will impact 2020 numbers. With six to seven months of EBITDA lost on the expansion, and higher debt costs through that time frame, our belief is that ENB will struggle to even hit the low end of that target.

Source: ENB presentation

ENB's 2020 debt to EBITDA will also be higher, trending towards 4.7X-4.8X. This will hurt a move to a self-funding model.

Source: ENB presentation

Dividends

The dividends are as safe as they can be based on the relatively low payout ratio.

Enbridge has paid dividends for over 64 years to its shareholders. In December 2018, we announced a 10% increase to our dividend per share, increasing the quarterly dividend to $0.738. This translates into $2.952 dividend per share on an annualized basis for 2018. Over the past 20 years, the dividend has grown at an average compound annual growth rate of 12.1%. Enbridge’s target dividend payout is below 65 percent of DCF, providing a healthy balance between returning income to shareholders and retaining income for reinvestment in new growth opportunities. Source: Enbridge

With 2020 DCF targets likely to be in the $4.75 CAD range, ENB will find it a tad hard to push for another 10% increase on this high dividend. A 65% payout would be an annual dividend of $3.09 CAD in 2020, whereas a 10% increase would bring the dividend to $3.25. But if at the end of 2019 Line 3 visibility is perfectly clear, ENB will go full steam ahead.

Likely reaction

ENB has had an amazing run off the December bottom and has been at the top of the group among its US and Canadian counterparts.

Data by YCharts

This likely will create a selloff, but one we don't see having a material impact in the medium to long term. We have refrained from chasing this up and are looking for lower prices at which to initiate new positions. This might give us an opportunity to issue a new alert for our subscribers.

But will this kill the Canadian energy producers?

While the fate of ENB hardly rests on the approval of Line 3 expansion, Canadian energy producers are probably upset at this new development. But when we sit back and examine the actual information we see that things are actually bullish for them. We had earlier opined that there are significant sources of additional supply coming on stream in 2019 that would alleviate the Canadian oil outbound capacity situation.

Source: Canadian Oil Plays: The Fix Is On The Way In

Now, with Line 3 delayed, the numbers look rather tight. To be sure, we expect the rest to happen on schedule by November 2019, and hence to make for enough capacity. But on the face of it, it does look tighter. However, readers should be aware that we conducted this analysis in early November. Since then Alberta oil production has been throttled back by 300,000 barrels per day. Rachel Notley is very focused on making sure that the province does not suffer just because a few integrated producers that wish to feast on the bankruptcies of smaller oil companies think that everyone should produce in an unconstrained manner. The action is working, and Alberta was easing this production cut as inventories were being drained.

Premier Rachel Notley says Alberta will again ease mandatory oil production cuts due to lower storage levels. The province says it will allow increased production by 25,000 barrels per day in April. This will be the second increase since December when the government ordered production of raw crude oil and bitumen to be cut by 325,000 barrels per day to deal with low prices. The first increase was on Jan. 30 when Notley announced the province would allow increased production by 75,000 barrels per day.

Back-of-the-napkin math told us that while Notley aimed for production to be held back for the whole of 2019, she would likely have it on full throttle by July; ENB Line 3 prefill, alongside all the other positives, would have drained inventories dry. However, now it is possible that Notley will hold back supply just to make sure she does not have to backpedal and hold back even more supply later. As we have previously pointed out, her political opponent in the upcoming elections wanted a larger production cut.

Kenney wants to see oil production curtailed by 400,000 barrels per day, which is around 10 per cent of total production. This would have the effect of reducing the province’s 35 million barrel surplus to about 17 million in a matter of weeks, according to Kenney’s proposal.

So the upcoming Alberta elections will have no material impact on this issue.

Impact 1

For Canadian producers there are two impacts. The first is the Western Canadian Crude (WCS) differential. We believe Alberta's actions are completely focused on minimizing that differential. Beyond that, the loss of Venezuelan and Iranian heavy oil barrels promise to keep things really in Canadian energy producers' favor. Cenovus Energy (CVE) will be the prime beneficiary of this and so will Meg Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF) and Baytex Energy (BTE). Companies like Crescent Point Energy (CPG) and Vermillion Energy (VET) are already seeing very low impact from this differential, but they are attractively priced and investors could consider purchasing them if they fall in sympathy. Granite Energy (OTCQX:GXOCF), which was recently featured as a top pick, will continue to benefit from unconstrained production and good differentials.

Impact 2

The second impact is the actual oil price. Here, we are not referring to the WCS differential, but rather to the absolute price of all Canadian grades. The way we are looking at this is that, for mid-2019 to mid-2020, Canada just cut oil production numbers by 250,000 to 350,000 barrels as compared with what it would have otherwise been. Essentially 109.5 million barrels of supply, and hence likely inventory, have just vanished into thin air. OPEC numbers for Canada will also likely be revised down in the April monthly report.

Source: February Opec Report

This has to be bullish in an extremely tight market, and the 6%-odd lower production will be easily made up for by higher prices.

Conclusion

ENB will likely move lower, and we would be interested at the right price. Canadian oil producers might move lower on this news, but we think the overall impact is positive to US and Canadian energy producers. Keep your eyes on the prize. Six to 12 months of delays will not change the long-term thesis for heavy oil. The WCS differential will be maintained over time and overall prices will move up. Buy the dip.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPG, CVE, IPPLF, BTE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We may establish a long position in ENB on a decline.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. Tipranks: Buy CPG, CVE, BTE, VET, MEGEF, GXOCF

ENB, No rating.

