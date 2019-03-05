Anxiety At Boise Cascade

The performance of Boise Cascade Co. (NYSE:BCC) in 2019, may very well depend on one piece of economic data - U.S. Housing Starts. The company is expecting and planning its 2019 operations based on U.S. Housing Starts at 1.27 million units. Any drop in that number could reduce sales volumes and profitability. In the next few months of 2019, Boise Cascade could see downward pressure on its stock until there's more clarity on the housing market. The best outcome for investors would be a sideways movement in its price for the next quarter or two.

Aiming for Leadership in Engineered Wood Products

The Boise Cascade Company operates under two segments:

Wood Products

Building Materials Distribution

In the Wood Products segment, the company has laid out a long-term objective of expanding its market position in Engineered Wood Products (EWP). In its wood products, the company aims to be self-sufficient in veneer, a key input for EWP and is making capital expenditures to achieving that goal. In its pursuit of a leadership goal in EWP, the company has sold its hardwood plywood facility in November 2018 in Northeast Oregon and now has only a limited lumber production and no longer produces particleboards. The company also entered a definitive sale agreement in January 2019 to sell its hardwood plywood facility in Moncure, North Carolina. The company has significant EWP operations in Louisiana and Oregon. These moves strengthen the company’s focus on EWP, but at the same time increases the risk of being heavily reliant on a certain group of products.

The company’s strategic focus is on having a commanding market share in EWP. The Wood Products division had sales of $1.53 billion in 2018. Of this, EWP accounted for 47% of the sales and 34% was sales of plywood. The company is well on its way to generating most of its sales from EWP. To achieve this goal the company has steadily increased its capacity to produce laminated veneer lumber (LVL), I-joists, and laminated beams. Collectively, these are referred to as EWP.

In 2018, the company had a LVL capacity of 33.5 million cubic feet. It produced 27.6 million cubic feet of LVL, for a capacity utilization of 82.3%. Weyerhaeuser Company and Louisiana-Pacific Corporation are its largest competitors in the EWP business. Since dimension lumber products can be substituted for EWP, those producers also compete against Boise Cascade. Its largest competitors in plywood are Georgia-Pacific and other large producers such as Roseburg Forest Products. Imported products from South America also compete against the company. Manufacturers of Oriented Strand Board (OSB) also compete against the company in plywood applications since it can be substituted for plywood.

Market Share Growth in Building Materials Distribution

In its Building Materials Distribution segment, the company laid-out a goal of growing market share. To grow market share in distribution, the company has made acquisitions in Tennessee, Oregon, and Ohio added more wholesale building material distribution locations. The company now operates a nationwide network of 37 building materials distribution facilities in the U.S. The company sells a broad line of building materials via its distribution segment. This includes OSB, plywood, lumber, siding, composite decking, metal products, insulation, and roofing, and EWP.

The distribution business is very fragmented and may provide opportunities for further consolidation especially if the underlying residential construction business slows dramatically. By having a large distribution operation, the company can glean changes in demand for products at various parts of the country. This operation also allows them to respond faster to changing trends in the building construction industry. This division is a very low margin business. In 2018, this segment had $4.28 billion in sales and a segment EBITDA of $130.8 million. This represents an EBITDA margin of 3.05%. Since the company is vertically integrated, 54% of their Wood Products sales in 2018 were to their Building Materials Distribution, any disruption to the manufacturing facilities may adversely impact the company.

Sluggish End to 2018 Due to Increased Mortgage Rates

The third quarter of the fiscal year 2018 was a stellar one for Boise Cascade. It saw sales of $1.3 billion an increase of 9% compared to the third quarter of 2017. Its Wood Products segments saw lower income of $ 13.9 million compared to $24 million the third quarter of 2017. Even though the company saw improved pricing for plywood and EWP, higher log costs in the Pacific Northwest and the impairment loss recorded on the planned sale of its lumber mills in Northeast Oregon added to the pressure on the profits.

In the fourth quarter, sales were $1.1 billion which was down about 2% from the fourth quarter. The company reported a net loss of $72.7 million or $1.85 per share compared to net income in the fourth quarter of 2017. The losses were due to $55 million in depreciation costs and $2.8 million in closure related costs. The company also contributed $20 million to satisfy its pension plan obligations that took advantage of the 2017 federal tax rates. This move along with the closure-related costs had a negative impact on earnings for the quarter.

The Wood Products division sales of $307.1 million down 7% from the fourth quarter of 2017. EWP saw improved pricing in the fourth quarter, but sales volumes were lower. The company also experienced higher input costs in the form of log costs and lower sale prices for plywood. Even after excluding the charges related to LVL production curtailment in its Roxboro, NC plant and the asset impairment at Montour Wood Products, EBITDA came in very light at $11.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This was a decline of 50% from the $24.2 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The building materials distribution segment had sales of $922 million in Q4 2018 which was down 1% from Q4 2017. The distribution segment experienced the opposite of its wood products division in terms of sales prices and volumes. The distribution division saw higher sales volume of 3% but lower sales prices of 4%. This division had Q4 2018 EBITDA of $13.8 million compared to EBITDA or $26.9 million in Q4 2017.

Price Increases Save the Day

In the end, price increases that the company had enacted saved the day. In the fourth quarter of 2018, LVL and I-joists saw price increases of 12% and 8% respectively from the year-ago quarter. For the full year of 2018, EWP volume growth was in line with housing starts growth. Given the price increases in 2018, the company may have less flexibility to enact further increases without jeopardizing volumes.

What is the State of the U.S. Consumer?

According to the company, the demand for the company’s products is driven by new residential construction, residential repair-and-remodeling activity, and light commercial construction. New household formation, the age of the housing stock, availability of credit, GDP growth, population growth and migration, interest rates, employment, and consumer sentiment drive new residential construction and the repair-and-remodel industry.

Lately, the macroeconomic data on the housing market has not been good. The total new privately-owned housing units started reached a peak of 1.334 million units at a seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) in January of 2018. In November 2018, the new housing starts stood at 1.256 million units (SAAR). This number represented a 3.6% drop compared to the November 2017 number of 1.303 million units. In December 2018, housing starts stood at 1.078 million units (SAAR). In December 2017, this number stood at 1.210 million units. It represented a drop of 10.9%. The company, via its capital investments and acquisitions, has increased its fixed costs. Any downturn in housing can be very detrimental to their profitability.

Exhibit: New Housing Units Started

Data by YCharts

(Source: YCharts)

This drop-in housing starts coincides with the increase in 30-year mortgage rates.

Exhibit: U.S. 30-Year Mortgage Rate

Data by YCharts

(Source: YCharts)

It seems like anytime the Federal Reserve tries to increase rates or reduce its balance sheet, the housing market goes into reverse gear. By historical standards, we have had extremely low mortgage interest rates for way too long, but we are unable to break this cycle of easy money. It may indicate that the consumer is stretched. It may also indicate that home price has risen at a fast pace (partly due to the historically low interest rates) that has dramatically reduced the affordability of homes, especially for first-time home buyers.

In the near-term, the fear of further increases in interest rates has faded, but consumer sentiment fell in January. The expectation for GDP growth in 2019 has moderated. Now professional forecasters expect economic growth to be 2.4% in 2019 after a surge in 2018.

Exhibit: Consumer Sentiment Fell in January 2019

(Source:St. Louis Federal Reserve)

The economy remains murky and its future direction may well be decided in the next few months. Based on the 2019 projected earnings estimate at the low end of $1.80 per share, the current valuation of 15x forward earnings may seem attractive compared to the S&P 500 market multiple of about 21x earnings. For the next few months, the best outcome for the stock may be a sideways movement in price. So, it's best to wait before buying Boise Cascade. The near-term prospects for Boise Cascade may be determined by the direction of the economy in the spring and summer months of 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.