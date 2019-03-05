Merger Arbitrage Mondays - March 4, 2019

Versum Materials (VSM) announced that its Board of Directors has rejected Merck KGaA’s unsolicited and non-binding proposal.

Merger activity decreased last week with two new deals announced and six pending deals closing.

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2019 44 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2019 1 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 29 Stock Deals 20 Stock & Cash Deals 12 Special Conditions 5 Total Number of Pending Deals 66 Total Deal Size $688.49 billion

New Deals:

The acquisition of Clementia Pharmaceuticals (CMTA) by Ipsen for $1.31 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Clementia Pharmaceuticals will receive $25.00 per share in cash upfront plus deferred payments in the form of a contingent value right (CVR) of $6.00 per share upon FDA acceptance of the NDA filing for the late-stage drug palovarotene. The acquisition of Multi-Color Corporation (LABL) by an affiliate of Platinum Equity for $2.5 billion or $50.00 per share in cash.

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol AnnouncedDate AcquiringCompany ClosingPrice LastPrice ClosingDate Profit AnnualizedProfit INUV 11/05/2018 ConversionPoint Technologies, Inc. (N/A) $2.22 $1.28 06/30/2019 73.44% 225.25% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $3.84 03/15/2019 41.41% 1259.44% CELG 01/03/2019 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) $103.22 $85.96 09/30/2019 20.08% 34.73% S 04/29/2018 T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) $7.42 $6.4 06/30/2019 15.92% 48.85% STC 03/19/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) $47.73 $42.96 06/30/2019 11.09% 34.02% PACB 11/01/2018 Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) $8.00 $7.35 06/30/2019 8.84% 27.13% LKSD 10/31/2018 Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) $8.97 $8.42 06/30/2019 6.52% 19.99% GG 01/14/2019 Newmont Mining Corporation (NEM) $11.11 $10.55 12/31/2019 5.34% 6.43% PGLC 09/30/2018 Americas Silver Corporation (USAS) $1.32 $1.25 03/31/2019 5.25% 68.41% GPIC 11/27/2018 Angel Holdings Godo Kaisha (N/A) $13.75 $13.1 06/30/2019 4.96% 15.22%

Disclosure: I am/we are long FNSR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I hold a long position in Finisar (FNSR). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.