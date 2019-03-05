Merger Arbitrage Mondays - March 4, 2019

Merger activity decreased last week with two new deals announced and six pending deals closing.
Deal Statistics:
|Total Number of Deals Closed in 2019
|44
|Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2019
|1
|Total Number of Pending Deals
|Cash Deals
|29
|Stock Deals
|20
|Stock & Cash Deals
|12
|Special Conditions
|5
|Total Number of Pending Deals
|66
|Total Deal Size
|$688.49 billion
New Deals:
- The acquisition of Clementia Pharmaceuticals (CMTA) by Ipsen for $1.31 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Clementia Pharmaceuticals will receive $25.00 per share in cash upfront plus deferred payments in the form of a contingent value right (CVR) of $6.00 per share upon FDA acceptance of the NDA filing for the late-stage drug palovarotene.
- The acquisition of Multi-Color Corporation (LABL) by an affiliate of Platinum Equity for $2.5 billion or $50.00 per share in cash.
Deal Updates:
- On February 25, 2019, LSC Communications (LKSD) announced that its stockholders voted to adopt the merger agreement and approve the previously announced combination with Quad/Graphics (QUAD).
- On February 26, 2019, L3 Technologies (LLL) announced that it has set a date for a special meeting of its stockholders to consider and vote on the proposed merger with Harris Corporation (HRS). The special meeting will be held on April 4, 2019.
- February 28, 2019: According to Bloomberg, activist investor Starboard Value said it will vote against the record pharmaceutical merger of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and Celgene (CELG), launching a shareholder campaign that could gather dissidents who want to block the deal.
- On March 1, 2019, Sparton Corporation (SPA) announced that the shareholders of Sparton approved the proposed acquisition of Sparton by Sparton Parent, an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management.
- On March 1, 2019, Versum Materials (VSM) announced that its Board of Directors has rejected Merck KGaA's unsolicited and non-binding proposal, received on February 27, 2019, to acquire Versum for $48 per share in cash.
- On March 1, 2019, Regulator CADE said that Walt Disney (DIS) accepted a demand by Brazil's antitrust regulator that it sell the local operator of the Fox Sports channel to win approval of its takeover of Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX).
Closed Deals:
- The acquisition of Transmontaigne Partners (TLP) by ArcLight Energy Partners Fund on February 26, 2019. It took 92 days for this deal to be completed.
- The acquisition of Western Gas Partners (WES) by Western Gas Equity Partners (WGP) on February 28, 2019. It took 112 days for this deal to be completed.
- The acquisition of Investment Technology Group (ITG) by Virtu Financial (VIRT) on March 1, 2019. It took 114 days for this deal to be completed.
- The acquisition of Resolute Energy Corporation (REN) by Cimarex (XEC) on March 1, 2019. It took 102 days for this deal to be completed.
- The acquisition of Beneficial Bancorp (BNCL) by WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) on March 1, 2019. It took 205 days for this deal to be completed.
- The acquisition of Nexeo Solutions (NXEO) by Univar (UNVR) on March 1, 2019. It took 165 days for this deal to be completed.
Top 10 deals with largest spreads:
|Symbol
|AnnouncedDate
|AcquiringCompany
|ClosingPrice
|LastPrice
|ClosingDate
|Profit
|AnnualizedProfit
|INUV
|11/05/2018
|ConversionPoint Technologies, Inc. (N/A)
|$2.22
|$1.28
|06/30/2019
|73.44%
|225.25%
|GNW
|10/23/2016
|China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A)
|$5.43
|$3.84
|03/15/2019
|41.41%
|1259.44%
|CELG
|01/03/2019
|Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
|$103.22
|$85.96
|09/30/2019
|20.08%
|34.73%
|S
|04/29/2018
|T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)
|$7.42
|$6.4
|06/30/2019
|15.92%
|48.85%
|STC
|03/19/2018
|Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF)
|$47.73
|$42.96
|06/30/2019
|11.09%
|34.02%
|PACB
|11/01/2018
|Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)
|$8.00
|$7.35
|06/30/2019
|8.84%
|27.13%
|LKSD
|10/31/2018
|Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD)
|$8.97
|$8.42
|06/30/2019
|6.52%
|19.99%
|GG
|01/14/2019
|Newmont Mining Corporation (NEM)
|$11.11
|$10.55
|12/31/2019
|5.34%
|6.43%
|PGLC
|09/30/2018
|Americas Silver Corporation (USAS)
|$1.32
|$1.25
|03/31/2019
|5.25%
|68.41%
|GPIC
|11/27/2018
|Angel Holdings Godo Kaisha (N/A)
|$13.75
|$13.1
|06/30/2019
|4.96%
|15.22%
