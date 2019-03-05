Can Imperial Brands Continue Increasing Their Dividend At 10% Annually?

Although this could continue longer, it's simply impossible to continue forever and thus it raises the question of how much longer it can continue.

Introduction

It's no secret that many investors primarily own shares in tobacco companies for their attractive dividends and Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) certainly fits this description. When reading their latest annual report I noticed their Chairman, Mark Williamson, stated "our dividend policy is to deliver annual 10 percent growth over the medium term". This would be very desirable considering their trailing dividend yield is already quite high at approximately 7% and if possible would produce outstanding results for their shareholders. Nevertheless, this policy poses an interesting question regarding how much longer they can maintain this targeted growth rate, as it's simply not possible for any company to continuously grow their dividend anywhere near 10% per annum indefinitely.

Financial Position

The first harbinger of dividend at risk is an over-leveraged financial position, a pain that Kraft Heinz' (KHC) shareholders unfortunately felt very recently. Providing Imperial Brands' financial position remains solid they should be capable of continuing to direct a large portion of their free cash flow towards dividends. One of their goals, as stated on page ten of their annual report, is to use their operating cash flow to reduce debt, a goal they progressed towards during their last financial year with net debt decreasing from £12.49B to £11.899B. Although a 4.73% decrease in net debt isn't necessarily exciting, it's still a positive and appropriate direction to be heading.

During Imperial Brands' last financial year their EBITDA was £3.715B and thus their net debt to EBITDA ratio is 3.2 and whilst this isn't particularly low, I believe it's quite manageable for a tobacco company whose earnings are resilient to economic conditions. Their interest coverage ratio of 3.91 is more concerning as this is quite low and shows their ability to service their debt is rather stretched and thus further deleveraging is sensible. Although their current ratio of 0.65 is slightly lower than I would prefer to see, once again thanks to the dynamics of the tobacco industry this is still manageable and thus isn't a cause for concern providing it doesn't materially decrease.

The large amount of intangible assets and goodwill on Imperial Brands' balance sheet may concern some investors as it amounts to 61.97% of total assets. Whether they will ever face a scenario where this has to written down remains unknown, as intangible assets tend to only become a point of concern if operating conditions materially deteriorate. That said, whether their earnings are adequate to service their financial debt is considerably more important and thus should remain the main focus of investors.

Overall Imperial Brands' financial position appears to be stable, however, it's not quite solid and thus deleveraging will remain important. Given this situation I believe a dividend to free cash flow payout ratio of approximately 90% to be the maximum, as a ratio any higher would diminish their ability to deleverage.

Dividend Coverage

Since Imperial Brands' financial position remains stable, their dividend coverage will be integral in determining how much longer they can continue increasing their dividend aggressively. During this millennium they have consistently generated ample free cash flow to cover their dividend payments, evidenced by their free cash flow yield normally exceeding their dividend yield. When assessing dividend coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead, since dividends are paid from cash not "earnings".

During the last year Imperial Brands produced £3.087B of operating cash flow and after paying £259M of capital expenditure, £68M for intangible assets, £491M in net interest payments and £71M to non-controlling interests they were left with £2.198B of free cash flow. Their trailing annual dividend of £1.878 per share costs £1.936B, which represents a dividend to free cash flow payout ratio of 88.08% and thus leaves limited scope for further dividend increases without either higher free cash flow or deleveraging taking a backseat.

Future Free Cash Flow Growth

The next important variable is determining Imperial Brands' future free cash flow growth rate, as this will provide further insight into their ability to continue increasing their dividend. Since their company and by extent the tobacco industry are both very mature, my future growth rate assumptions will be based on their growth rates since the beginning of this decade.

Unfortunately Imperial Brands' free cash flow growth this decade can only be described as anemic, with a compounded annual growth rate of only 1.29%. This doesn't stem from higher capital expenditure, as it has only rising slightly from £283M in 2010 to £327M in 2018. It's painfully clear that their dividend growth during this decade has almost completely stemmed from increasing their payout ratio rather than increasing their free cash flow. To state the obvious, this cannot continue forever and considering their payout ratio for their trailing dividend is already 88.08%, the limitations of this strategy are fast approaching.

It's also evident that Imperial Brands' free cash flow hasn't been particularly smooth during this decade, which poses additional difficulties and risks with any forecasts. During the years from 2012 until 2016 their free cash flow grew at an impressive annual rate of 16.42%, however, this was following two years of very steep declines, which effectively neutralized the majority of the benefit that stemmed from this growth.

Clearly there are numerous moving parts that impact Imperial Brands' free cash flow throughout the years, however, the bottom line remains that free cash flow growth has been almost non-existent during this decade and thus it's not realistic to assume the future will be significantly different. Since there is a degree of uncertainty I'll provide a range of estimates with two different scenarios. The bearish lower end scenario will assume their free cash flow continues growing at only 2.5%, which I believe is quite fair given their almost non-existent growth rate this decade. The bullish upper end scenario assumes their free cash flow begins growing at an above trend rate for the next three years of 10%, 7.5% and 5%, before leveling off to 2.5%. Given their performance this decade I believe this bullish upper end scenario is quite fair to the company and tips the odds in their favor.

Wrapping It All Together

The final step to complete this analysis is to wrap all of this information together into a condensed forecast, which can be seen in the table included below. It was probably apparent earlier in this analysis that their ability to continue increasing their dividend at 10% annually is severely limited in the lower end scenario. Their trailing dividend of £1.878 per share costs £1.936B and thus if they continue with another 10% increase the cost will also increase to £2.13B, which pushes their dividend to free cash flow payout ratio to approximately 95%. This would be above the threshold of 90% that I previously stated as the maximum that I would expect to see occur given their desire to deleverage further. If they were to throw caution to the wind and continued for another year, their payout ratio would reach approximately 101% and thus wouldn't generally be considered safe, sustainable and would also eliminate their other goal of deleveraging.

Imperial Brands' ability to continue growing their dividend at 10% is clearly better in the upper end scenario, however, even this cannot safely last much longer. Once the year 2022 is reached their payout ratio would stand at approximately 101% and thus their large dividend increases will be forced to come to a halt if they hadn't already.

Conclusion

Despite the best intentions of Imperial Brands' management, their future dividend growth rate will one day have to slowdown from the currently targeted 10% annual growth rate. Based on my analysis it appears as though there are between 1 to 3 years until their dividend to free cash flow payout ratio exceeds 90%. After it exceeds this point I'm skeptical they can supporting their high dividend growth rate without severely jeopardizing their other goal of deleveraging. Therefore, investors holding their shares shouldn't necessarily expect management to be able to keep this particular goal for much longer. The prospect for lower a dividend growth rate in the near future isn't necessarily an overly negative scenario given their current trailing dividend yield exceeds 6%.

