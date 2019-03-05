High Income, Or Stable Income, In Retirement? (Podcast)

Summary

Nobel Prize winning economist Bill Sharpe has been simulating various income paths through a variety of strategies, including fixed withdrawal rates and annuity approaches.

He calls approaches like the 4% rule inefficient because you either spend too much and go bust or spend too little and leave too much to heirs.

Sharpe thinks annuities increase efficiency by letting you spend more.

Noting that a period-certain annuity is like a bond ladder, he suggests that retirees can see which is cheaper, net of fees, buy that and tack a deferred annuity at the end.