AT&T: The Time Is Now

A battleground stock

AT&T (T) certainly has been the source of much debate among investors in the past year or so as the company’s grand growth plans haven’t been received particularly well. Of course, AT&T’s legacy businesses, including TV and phone service, are slow-growers at this point, or not at all in some cases, so some angst about future earnings expansion is understandable. And when one throws in AT&T’s absolutely gargantuan debt load, it can certainly be an unnerving time to be a shareholder. However, I believe AT&T’s plan to service its debt and achieve a moderate level of earnings growth is more than enough at today’s share price to justify a long position given where the two most important metrics AT&T is measured upon - its PE ratio and its dividend yield - are today.

An absurd valuation

Before we get to why I think AT&T will work its way out of the mess it is currently in, let’s take a look at just how cheap the stock is today. Using data from Value Line (behind a paywall), I’ve charted AT&T’s price-to-earnings ratio since 2002, along with an average that I computed, in addition to today’s PE ratio, which is based upon data from Seeking Alpha. The results are striking.

Source: author’s chart with data from Value Line and Seeking Alpha

AT&T’s PE ratio has spent the past 17 years largely in the 12 to 17 range, with most years coming in towards the middle of that at 13/14. Beginning last year, however, investors suddenly began valuing AT&T at much lower rates, with 2018’s average PE coming in at just 9.5. We can see that 9.5, at the time, was the lowest average annual PE ratio AT&T had seen for at least 16 years. That is, until now. Today, shares trade for just 8.6 times this year’s consensus analyst earnings estimates, according to Seeking Alpha.

In graphical form, it is easy to see just how cheap this stock is today. The gap between the long-term average valuation and today’s valuation is staggering; it is a difference of 5 on the PE. In terms of impact on the share price, adding 5 to the PE would add $18 to the share price, putting it around $49, which is the impact of 5 times this year’s earnings estimate of $3.59 per share. That is an astonishing undervaluation for a company that isn’t exactly struggling.

To be fair, I don’t think AT&T is going to trade at its long-term average until it gets its debt under control and shows that it can grow overall, not just within its segments. However, a PE of 11 or so, which is still a ~20% discount to its long-term average, would add almost $9 to the share price today.

The yield shows the same story

Now, another way this stock is valued is through its dividend, so we shall perform the same exercise there using the same data sources as above.

Source: author’s chart with data from Value Line and Seeking Alpha

Average yield has been much more volatile than average PE, but the basic story is similar. AT&T is massively undervalued today based upon its own historical yields as it is 6.6% today against a long-term average of 5.2%. In fact, the yield shows around the same discount to fair value as the PE did under my scenario above where it trades for 11 times earnings. In that case, as well as the dividend yield against historical norms, the discount is about 25% today. In both cases, the valuations are telling investors the stock is far too cheap.

Reasons why the market is wrong

We know that AT&T is too cheap based upon its PE and its yield, but is there a good reason for that to be the case? I mentioned the company’s two chief concerns among investors, which are its ability to grow and its debt load, respectively. AT&T’s ability to grow, I would argue, isn’t actually particularly important today. By this I mean that the stock is already historically cheap, and already pricing in no growth at all, so what happens if AT&T can’t grow EPS? I’m not sure it would matter a great deal since that is what investors are pricing in today. However, I do believe the company can do better than flat EPS, per recent management guidance.

AT&T reaffirmed its guidance for 2019 of low single-digit EPS growth, which implies a value somewhere near $3.60, based upon 2018 earnings of $3.52. That’s consistent with the company’s long-term outlook among analysts and looks quite achievable to yours truly as well. AT&T has a number of levers it can pull to get to that point, and it certainly appears to me that it is making all the right moves.

For instance, the company’s enormous wireless service business is expected to grow revenues in 2019. Success in the wireless business is critical because this is where AT&T largely gets its cash to fund things like the dividend and acquisitions, so the fact that management sees more growth is encouraging. This includes the 5G buildout and the data-hungry smartphones that will run on it, which should be a long-term driver of higher average revenue per user in the segment.

The company’s merger with TimeWarner is already bearing fruit as well, with the purchase being accretive in the back half of 2018. Management expects $700 million in synergies by the end of 2019, which is a significant boost to the company’s annual operating earnings. Merger synergies are obviously one of the key reasons companies buy other companies, and AT&T is ahead of schedule in terms of reaping those benefits, but there is more to come. As part of the purchase, AT&T is also in the beta stage of a subscription video on demand service, or SVOD, that should launch in earnest in late 2019. The service will have three tiers so customers can self-select, and allow AT&T to collect data on users to better monetize the content it owns.

Finally, the company’s entertainment business should see “significant improvement” year-over-year in EBITDA growth early in 2019 despite relatively weak subscriber trends. The group should see improving average revenue per user as previous two-year price locks continue to roll off and customers are renewed at better rates. Higher content costs are an issue, but AT&T reckons annual price increases and growth in advertising revenues should more than offset those. The company expects growth in fiber subscribers to boost volumes and average revenue per user in its IP broadband business, and it continues to focus on operational efficiencies through expense reductions.

Given all of this, it is difficult to imagine how the stock ended up at 8.6 times earnings. Is AT&T the next hot growth stock? Absolutely not, and it never will be. However, it has plenty of levers to pull to achieve low single-digit EPS growth annually or better, which isn’t that dissimilar to prior years when it was valued much more robustly than it is today. The bottom line is that not much has changed other than the very cheap valuation.

AT&T's plan to deal with debt

On the debt front, AT&T is in a league of its own, and not in a good way. A perusal of the company’s debt maturity schedule is eye-opening to say the least. Not only is there $177 billion of debt on the company’s balance sheet, the sheer number of issues is staggering. However, management has both the willingness and ability to reduce that debt load in the coming years, and I believe investors are assigning too much weight to what is a manageable amount of debt, even if the sheer size of it is huge.

Management guided for $26 billion in free cash flow for 2019, with about $12 billion remaining after dividend payments. The company plans to use that $12 billion, in addition to another $6 billion to $8 billion from asset monetization, to pay down debt. Management reckons it can get its net debt to adjusted EBITDA to 2.5X by the end of 2019, with additional deleveraging through 2022. In other words, not only does AT&T have the willingness to reduce debt, but it has the cash flow to do so on a meaningful scale. AT&T will always operate with a lot of debt, but management recognizes it has too much today, and that’s a good thing. Having its net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio at 2.5X by the end of this year, and something lower than that in the coming years, will alleviate investors’ fears and improve earnings as less revenue will be used to pay interest on debt.

Too cheap to ignore

Given that AT&T’s valuation is so cheap on a historical basis, its dividend yield is very much in excess of its own norms, the business has growth levers it can pull, and that management has a plan to reduce debt, I simply cannot reconcile how the stock is priced today. AT&T is being valued as though it has experienced long-term earnings impairment, but it simply hasn’t. While I don’t expect more than low single-digit earnings growth for the foreseeable future, that isn’t particularly different from the company’s recent past, when it was valued much more highly. In short, AT&T is a very strong buy given all of these factors, and there is no time like the present to take advantage of the gift the market has given us.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.