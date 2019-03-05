IEF: Is The Rally In Long-Term Treasuries Over?

Weakening global economic conditions may undermine the strength of the US economy going forward, which could inhibit Treasury yields from rising too much higher from here.

The iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) is down 1.60% since the start of the year. Long-term Treasury prices had been rallying late last year as yields were falling amid a worsening economic outlook. However, as the Fed has backed off with its hawkish stance this year, and certain economic indicators are reflecting an improving outlook, yields have been rising again, causing inversely correlated bond prices to fall. Though amid greater global economic uncertainty, Treasury prices are likely to move sideways going forward.

Prospectus Review:

The IEF ETF tracks the ICE U.S. Treasury 7-10 Year Bond Index as its underlying benchmark. The fund’s management uses a “representative sampling” strategy, whereby they do not invest in all 7-10yr Treasuries, but invest in a sample of securities that they believe are representative of the performance and investment profile (e.g. average duration) of the underlying benchmark. This is a fund that uses an “indexing” strategy, and hence it is not actively managed, allowing for enhanced cost efficiency.

The fund has a weighted average maturity of 8.34 years, and an effective duration of 7.45 years.

The top 10 holdings of the fund include:

Risk note from prospectus:

There is no guarantee that the Fund’s investment results will have a high degree of correlation to those of the Underlying Index or that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Market disruptions and regulatory restrictions could have an adverse effect on the Fund’s ability to adjust its exposure to the required levels in order to track the underlying Index.

Moreover, out of all the ETFs that offer exposure to this section of the Treasury yield curve, this ETF has the highest Assets Under Management (AUM), currently standing at around $11.73 billion, according to data from ETFdb.com. I consider AUM as a good indicator for how successful the fund has been in implementing its strategy to deliver on its objectives for investors. The higher its AUM, the more investors have allocated their capital towards the fund due to effective management. Moreover, it also has one of the highest average daily trading volumes, currently at 5.43 million. Hence this means that the ETF has a relatively healthy level of liquidity. This is a good indicator for how easily investors can buy and sell shares in the ETF. Therefore, the higher the trading volume, the lower the liquidity risks.

Mixed economic data

There had been a string of positive economic data releases lately that pushed yields higher. Q4 2018 GDP data came in better than expected at 2.6% vs. 2.2% estimate, resulting in a 2.9% growth rate for the US economy in 2018. Moreover, consumer confidence had also bounced back in February, from 120.2 to 131.4. However, there have also been some negative economic data releases, most notably being the latest consumer sentiment reading, coming in at 93.8. While this marked an improvement of 2.6 points since January, it missed the consensus estimate of 95.7, remain low relative to last year’s levels.

While consumer confidence and consumer sentiment are very similar to each other, there are some differences between the two underlying surveys for the two indicators, which may help explain why one has performed better than the other. Consumer confidence is more focused on current/future employment conditions, whereas consumer sentiment is more focused on personal financial conditions. Inevitably, employment conditions and financial conditions will be correlated to each other to a certain extent. Although it makes sense that consumer confidence is reflecting more optimism given that jobs growth has been strong lately. Whereas a disappointing consumer sentiment number is unsurprising given that personal income contracted by 0.1% in January (for the first time in three years) despite wage growth of 0.3%, mainly due to “declines in dividends, farm proprietors' and interest income”, according to the Commerce Department. It is also worth noting that the survey for consumer confidence has a larger sample size of 5000 households, compared to the consumer sentiment survey size of 500 households. Given that the indicator with the larger survey sample is reflecting more optimism is a positive for the economic outlook, which may pressure long-term Treasury prices and the IEF ETF lower as yields move higher.

Shape of the yield curve improving

The flattening/ inverting shape of the yield curve over the past several months was concerning to many market watchers. However, the yield curve has been steepening slightly, with the spread between the 2yr and 10yr widening from just 11 basis points a few months ago to 20 basis points presently (at time of writing). Moreover, the front end of the yield curve had also inverted, most notably the 5yr yield falling below the 2yr yield. However, the spread has now flattened. While the shape of the yield curve is currently not in an ideal position, the recent changes reflect an improving economic outlook. An improving long-term economic outlook translates to rising long-term yields, causing bond prices to fall, and thereby putting downward pressure on the IEF ETF.

Global economic outlook remains unappealing

The increasing chances of a trade deal being struck between the US and China have also pushed Treasury yields higher, as safe-haven buying into Treasuries unwinds and the future economic outlook improves. However, investors should keep in mind that once China is resolved, trade tensions with Europe are another obstacle to overcome by the US government and financial markets. Furthermore, in a recent article of mine, I addressed how the economic outlook for major global economies is weakening, while the US is a lot more sensitive to global economic slowdowns compared to historical periods. Therefore, diminishing global economic conditions could inhibit the Fed from turning hawkish, and hence may suppress future interest rate expectations, pushing yields lower, which bodes well for Treasury prices and the IEF ETF.

Bottom Line

An increasingly dovish Fed and certain improvements in US economic data have improved the economic outlook, causing yields to rise, and undermining the performance of Treasury prices and the IEF ETF. However, investors should keep in mind that weakening economic conditions globally may undermine the strength of the US economy going forward, which may inhibit yields from rising too far. Hence the IEF ETF is more likely to move sideways going forward.

