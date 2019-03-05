Delphi Technologies Isn't Running Away - Downside Widens After Stock Jump

Demand for its products in new as well as old vehicles is likely to remain under pressure.

Delphi Technologies (DLPH) is up a solid 17% after posting better-than-expected results for the year ended December 31, 2018. The company, once steeped into Detroit but now headquartered in London, barely managed to expand its top line from USD4.85 billion in 2017 to USD4.86 billion but surprised investors with a 25.6% jump in net earnings to USD358 million in the latest year. This was seen as a big positive since the company had posted disastrous results for September quarter. Following the annual results, the stock has appreciated almost 20%, although it is still far from the highs scaled in June.

Depending on which side of the trade one is, this earnings beat may be perceived as a turnaround by the company to its glorious days and it could be a value-trap at the same time. This article points out that investors will do well by not falling prey to the one-off earnings bump, and there are several challenges for the business in the intermediate future.

Tax tailwinds

During the fourth quarter, the company received US GAAP tax benefit of USD63 million. This worked to a great extent in boosting earnings for the quarter as well as for the full year. However, just scratch the surface and the cracks are visible after adjusting for such one-off cases. For the full year, the company’s adjusted operating income declined almost 14% to USD548 million, and adjusted operating income margin suffered a decline of 180 basis points to 11.3%.

To sum it up, the company did not pay any income tax in 2018 and actually benefited to the tune of USD9 million as a result of net releases of deferred tax asset valuation allowances in some geographies. It doesn’t take rocket science to understand that these tailwinds will not be there to save the company this year and beyond.

Business focused on ‘fatigued’ mature markets

Delphi Technologies was spun off from the erstwhile Delphi Automotive PLC in December 2017, when the latter demerged its powertrain systems business. As part of the demerger process, Delphi Technologies inherited the parent’s vehicle propulsion system business which focuses on optimizing Internal Combustion Engine (NYSE:ICE) performance and reducing emissions with or without electrification of vehicle powertrains. Needless to say it offers solutions to passenger as well as commercial vehicles with revenues split between the two in 70:30 ratio.

Delphi Technologies traces its roots to General Motors (GM), which is among the largest auto OEMs with presence in almost every major market. However, the same cannot be said about Delphi Technologies, which derived 44% of its revenues from Europe and another 28% from North America. Asia Pacific accounted for just 25% of total revenues last year and just 3% came from South America.

With 72% of the business coming from Europe and North America, the company is heavily dependent on these two regions. While this has helped Delphi’s cause so far, there are signs of deceleration and even deterioration in some of these markets going forward.

In its latest 10-K filing, the company said vehicle production in 2018 decreased by 1% in Europe and remained consistent in North America. It is important to highlight that major automotive markets in these regions, most notably the US, have been growing in a straight line for almost a decade now and desperately need a breather. What this means is that demand in these key mature markets will likely remain unchanged in 2019 and beyond.

This hypothesis is well-supported by leading industry consultant IHS Markit, which forecasts that vehicle output in North America and Europe is unlikely to expand at more than 1% CAGR through 2025. As explained in this article, light vehicle sales in North America as following a “declining plateau” pattern. Meanwhile, the bulk of the growth will happen in emerging markets of Asia and South America and as mentioned above, Delphi has limited presence in these markets. With its key markets under pressure as far as new vehicle sales and production are concerned, the onus is on other revenue streams, including aftermarket operations.

Light on aftermarket operations

It is no secret to anyone following the automotive industry that margins are better on the aftermarket side of the trade. Since automakers offer big volume contracts to their suppliers, they tend to extract maximum value, effectively leaving the vendor with thin margins. This is the reason most suppliers tend to actively focus on developing an alternate revenue stream through aftermarket operations.

Delphi is no exception and has stated this in its latest annual filing as a growth strategy to boost margins:

Globally we plan to expand margins by focusing on higher value product lines such as electronics and services, which include diagnostics and remanufacturing. We expect that demand for these product lines will grow faster than the overall aftermarket industry as the electronics content of new vehicles continues to increase, providing a strong foundation to gain scale profitably in the future. In addition, we expect to benefit from Aftermarket growth in key regions around the world, especially China, as the average age of vehicles increases and expands the need for replacement products.

However, this is not how the company’s operations are developing. In 2018, its aftermarket revenues declined 7.71% to USD874 million even as overall revenues managed to post a small growth. When combined with the fact that aftermarket revenue stream accounts for only 18% of its total revenues, the picture doesn’t look too rosy. In fact, a look at the company’s financial statements shows that its aftermarket revenues have been dwindling in the last four years and their relative contribution in total revenues has actually come down.

Looking at Delphi’s product portfolio, it becomes clear that it has limited room to play in aftermarket. While components like tires, brake pads and even lighting systems have a well-defined demand pattern over the useful life of a vehicle, leading to strong aftermarket demand, Delphi hasn’t got many products in such buckets. It is difficult to see robust aftermarket demand for products like fuel injectors, control modules and DC/DC converters, which have long life cycles, many times matching the useful life of the vehicle. As such, aftermarket’s small representation in Delphi Technologies’ revenues isn’t dramatic, but the reducing representation is surely a sign of even tougher times to come.

In conclusion, it is fair to say that the outlook is cloudy, if not outright gloomy, for Delphi Technologies, and valuations don’t offer comfort either. The forward P/E ratio of 7 may look attractive, but it wouldn’t take long for it to expand in double digits after a couple of poor quarterly results. The stock has appreciated 50% in the first two months of 2019, and the fear of missing out may be enough to lure investors, but it will help investors to keep in mind that there is more downside from here than upside.

