The European Union - Under The Microscope

The EU is fast approaching several "breakpoints." While the situation has been going on for quite some time, with many people dismissing the importance of what is about to happen, I am not one of them. The markets are facing "Consequences" and they are firmly in front of us, at this point in time. The date for Brexit is March 29 and the EU elections commence on May 23.

I am highly focused on these two events. There is just a massive amount of "Risk" on the table, in both situations, and the identification of the "Danger" here, along with what should be done to avoid it, are what are the most important considerations now, in my estimation. Grant's first through 10th Rule, "Preservation of Capital," always applies, and Capital is markedly at "Risk" now on the Continent.

What concerns me the most are the banking institutions. A "Hard Brexit," or anything close to it, could cause chaos with the "Clearing Houses," in London, where derivatives are traded for both the British and the EU's banks, money managers, insurance companies and other financial entities.

Also, we have no real idea of what types of "inter-bank" relationships, and obligations, exist and any form of Brexit may put some of them into play. If either Britain, or the EU, denies some of these obligations, as part of their split, then havoc could ensue in the European financial world which may even impact some of the American money-center banks.

The glaring truth is that we just don't know what will exactly happen and we certainly don't know what agreements are in place. Consequently, the "not knowing" is the major Risk now and the preparation for any sort of calamity leads me to the observation that both Britain and the European Union are not good places to have investments, at the present point in time. What you don't know can hurt you, make no mistake here, and there is just plenty of things that no one knows about the financial relationships on the Continent where, unlike America, so much is controlled by the various governments that are involved.

One is never afraid of the unknown; one is afraid of the known coming to an end. - Krishnamurti

A "Hard Brexit" could have "serious consequences" for the entire European Union, the governor of Italy's central bank has warned. Ignazio Visco has cautioned all EU countries they will not be able to avoid "major repercussions" if the Withdrawal Agreement is not ratified before Brexit day, March 29. The economist said the Italian government has already prepared "contingency measures."

Nowhere could the problems of a "Hard Brexit" be felt any worse than in Italy. Europe's most troubled public borrowing nation, outside of Greece perhaps, with approximately $1.7 trillion of debt, is concentrated on the balance sheets of the banks in Italy. A Brexit rout, touched off by inter-bank obligations between the British and Italian banks, could quickly sweep in lenders in Frankfurt, Paris and Madrid as well. The main banks in the rest of Europe are holding more than 425 billion Euros of sovereign and private Italian debt, based on a Bloomberg analysis of European Banking Authority data.

I also point out that as part of preparations for Britain's departure from European Union the British finance ministry has published a "Statutory Instrument" or "SI" to help transfer EU rules, like financial regulations, into national law to avoid a legal void on the first day of Brexit. Banks in the EU don't have to hold capital against holdings of their own government's bonds, a rule known as "zero risk weight," as such domestic debt is considered "risk free."

The British government said in its "SI" that if Britain leaves the bloc, with no transition deal, the EU would automatically become a "third country." This means that the "zero risk weight" rule would no longer apply to EU banks in Britain. Therefore, this SI will remove preferential treatment for EU exposures, and possibly impair the balance sheets of the parent companies of some of the EU banks.

Another major issue is the rising threat of a no-deal Brexit for more than $115bn of European bank debt issued under English law. This debt would no longer comply with either British or EU laws and it would be in a kind of no-man's land. This would also apply to the Tier I and Tier II debt, CoCo bonds, issued in the same fashion, which would also become largely unregulated by anyone. It is estimated that approximately $140bn of these CoCo bonds, issued from European non-UK banks, are governed by English law. In a "Hard Brexit" the European Union would not recognize the British laws and so they might revert to national laws which would decrease the value of these bonds substantially, in my opinion. I advise you all to check your exposure here!

Then there are the European Union elections, which may break the Franco-German control of the bloc. Hungary's nationalist prime minister, Viktor Orbán, has said the vote will be a chance to say goodbye "not simply to liberal democracy, but to the 1968 elite." Parties such as Salvini's League, Alternative für Deutschland, in Germany, and Marine Le Pen's National Rally are expected to do well. A recent poll showed that the National Rally, formerly the National Front, had edged ahead of Macron, with 21% support, ahead of 19% for the president's party, La République en Marche.

The rise of nationalism, some say populism, in Europe, could make managing the European Union a very messy affair and it may even be possible that some other countries follow Britain's lead and head for the door. I point specifically to Italy and Hungary here. Then there is the "Coalition for a Europe of Nations," formed by Mr. Dupont-Aignan, Dutch populist Thierry Baudet, Polish conservative Ryszard Legutko and Czech Jan Zahradil, which will be made up of members of 31 political parties from 24 European countries. Speaking at a news conference in Paris, the four men pledged to bring together those who refuse to be labeled "Eurosceptics" and who prefer the tag of "Euro-realists." The group will aim to "reverse the direction the European Union has taken for years" and "block the project of EU federalization and centralization" promoted by Brussels, they said.

My take here is that the European Union, after the upcoming elections, is not going to be the same as it was before the elections. Lots of "Risk" here, in my estimation. We could go from good to bad to ugly in a heartbeat, after the votes are counted.

The game is afoot. - Sherlock Homes

Editor’s Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.