ProAssurance Corporation: Are Things Getting Worse?

Just six months ago I initially wrote on ProAssurance Corporation (PRA), and discussed how it was time for investors to lighten up their positions into strength. While the company's annual earnings per share had dropped 50% from FY 2012 to FY 2017, the company's share price continued to go higher in part thanks to strength in the general market. Besides the company's inability to turn around the trend in declining annual EPS, funds were also beginning to exit the stock which did not bode well for future returns. The reason for this is because if institutions start to sell a name that is not a leader, it's unlikely new institutions are going to step up to buy. Since that time, the stock is down over 15%, and earnings estimates have only gotten worse. I continue to see no reason to hold the stock as revenues have now hit a 2-year low, the earnings trend remains weak, and the stock continues to see technical weakness. The stock has gone from a market performer over the last six months, being ranked in the top 50% of stocks from a strength basis, to being a market under-performer, ranked in the bottom 25% of stocks. This shows that money continues to flow away from the name in comparison to peers and other stocks, and this also does not bode well for a stock's future performance.

In my September 17th article "ProAssurance: Time To Lighten Up Positions", I posted the below table which compared the annual earnings per share of Progressive (PGR) to that of ProAssurance Corporation. The point in showing this comparison was to display that ProAssurance's weakness in earnings per share was not industry-specific, but was instead a company-specific problem. While ProAssurance had seen annual earnings per share drop from $9.04 to $2.02 over six years (a 78% drop), Progressive had managed to grow its annual earnings per share from $1.59 to $2.54 over the same period (a 60% increase). This was telling investors two things:

Progressive was likely a leader in the group with strong growth in annual earnings per share

ProAssurance must be a laggard in the group or at best a market performer in the group if it saw this type of erosion in annual earnings per share while a name like Progressive was managing to thrive.

At the time this table was built, earnings estimates were for $1.72 in FY 2019, and estimates were for $1.84 in FY 2018. The company came up massively short of analyst estimates and managed to miss by $0.29, putting up annual earnings per share of $1.45 in FY 2018.

As we can see from the below chart, we are expecting to see a slight uptick in earnings for FY-2019. This may entice some investors as this is a year of earnings growth if they deliver, but it's important to put this in context. The company saw annual earnings per share drop by 16% in FY-2017, and 27% in FY-2018, and is now expecting to see earnings growth of 7% for FY-2019. This is nothing to be overly impressed with in my opinion. To provide a real-world example, this would be like if you were an author and you sold 50 books one year, 40 books the next year, 30 books the next year, but then got excited about selling 33 books the following year. While it's nice that you managed to see an increase year-over-year finally, this is only thanks to significantly reduced expectations.

Taking a look at a chart I've built of annual earnings per share for ProAssurance Corporation, we can see that EPS is locked in a significant downtrend and is expected to more or less flat-line over the next two years. Worse, the slight uptick for FY 2019 is expected to be short-lived with estimates for $1.50 in FY 2020. This makes ProAssurance Corporation a less appealing investment candidate when a name like Progressive Corporation is expecting to grow earnings by 20% from FY 2018 to FY 2020, and Kinsale Capital (KNSL), another market leader, expects to grow earnings by 35% in the same period.

Moving over to revenue growth, there's also a lot left to be desired. Year-over-year revenue growth continues to struggle to put up any meaningful increases. I use a two-quarter average for revenue growth to smooth out any single month so that a single lumpy quarter does not distort the trend. As we can see from the table below, ProAssurance briefly saw revenue growth in Q2 2018 and Q3 2018, but is now seeing another difficult quarter with -14% growth year over year in the most recent quarter. This has dropped the two-quarter average for revenue growth back to a negative figure.

The below chart displays total revenue from Q1 2017 through Q4 2018. As we can see in the below chart, ProAssurance's revenues dropped to a new 2-year low last quarter. While Q4 was not a particularly strong quarter last year either, a new low in revenues and a 14% drop year over year is not anything to fawn over.

Based on the above analysis, ProAssurance leaves a lot to be desired from a growth standpoint. Revenue growth is more or less stagnant, earnings are consolidating at best based on estimates after several consecutive drops in annual EPS, and revenue just hit a new 2-year quarterly low. Let's take a look and see what the technical picture is saying.

I shared the below chart in Q3 2017 displaying how ProAssurance was making a parabolic run up towards a broken support level near $50.00, and mentioned that the stock was likely going to have some trouble here. Based on this analysis, I stated the following:

Based on the fact that ProAssurance is a clear laggard in its group and is within 5% of a key resistance level, I believe this rally is providing an opportunity to lighten up positions in the stock. It's entirely possible the stock can continue higher up to the $52-52.50 level and overshoot this resistance level, but I would be using that opportunity to liquidate the remainder of my long position if I were in this name.

As we can see from the 'after' picture, the stock ran right into a brick wall near $50.00 and continues to make lower highs since. The stock has rallied on two occasions since to its downtrend line, and both times has failed almost immediately. We can see that the stock is now back beneath its 40-week moving average once again, which suggests in itself the stock is a market laggard. This is because all of the key major market averages are currently above their rising 40-week moving averages, but ProAssurance is not. This is a completely objective way of determining whether a stock is a market performer or a laggard.

Moving to a longer-term view and a monthly chart, things aren't looking all that rosy either. The stock has broken down through multi-year support near $42.00, and is seeing this break come on higher than average volume. The key monthly moving average has also rolled over into a downtrend over the past few months, and this moving average now comes in near the $48.00 level. I would expect any rallies to the $48.00 level to be dead cat bounces and noise, and opportunities to lighten up on positions if one has not done so.

Based on the fact that ProAssurance is holding below 6-year support, saw a new 2-year low in revenues, and continues to see a bleak earnings trend, I see no reason to buy the stock. While the stock could put in a bounce if the market continues to remain strong, I see ProAssurance as a market performer at best, and most likely a laggard in the group. The two better options if one wants to venture into the Insurance group look to be Progressive and Kinsale Capital Group. Both of these names continue to grow both revenues and earnings and are both much closer to their 52-week highs.

