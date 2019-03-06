Preferred Stock On 'Fire Sale,' 9% Yield And Upside From National General

Co-produced with PendragonY for High Dividend Opportunities.

Summary

Insurance companies have fairly predictable cash inflows. They also tend to be recession-resistant. National General (NGHC) is a nicely profitable insurance company that has done well. Even with close to $60 million in claims due to California wildfires and hurricanes, it has remained very profitable.

Concerns over these natural disasters have pushed down the prices of its preferred issues and its baby bond. With the Q4 report these concerns have been addressed, and so the preferred issues and baby bond are trading at a very attractive price that should soon return to more normal prices. In this article, we are recommending two preferred stocks and one "baby bond."

The two preferred stocks are:

National General Holdings Corp., 7.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Pfd Stock Series C (NGHCN) - Yield 8.8% National General Holdings Corp., 7.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Pfd Shares Series B (NGHCO) - Yield 8.8%

Note: The yield shown above is the stripped yield after adding back accrued dividends of $0.33 per share.

The baby bond is:

National General Holdings Corp., 7.625% Subordinated Notes due 9/15/2055 (NGHCZ) - Yield 7.6%

The company

Nation General is an insurance holding company offering both personal and commercial lines of insurance products both in the U.S. and internationally. Since we are recommending buying either the preferred shares or the baby bonds, we will look at the company’s ability to pay the holders of those securities.

Source

The slide above provides a general overview of National General since its start in 2010 when it acquired GMAC Insurance. Rather than on revenues, insurance companies are often evaluated by a metric called Gross Written Premiums ('GWP'), which measures how much cash they bring in from writing policies. National General has done quite well with this metric, growing GWP by 34.4% CAGR since 2013.

Source

Above we can see the combined ratio (this measures premiums collected against claims made and expenses). Numbers below 100% are good. While National General targets a combined ratio between 92% and 94%, it hasn’t always hit that. 2017 had a high ratio, while the first 3 quarters of 2018 were very good. 2018 eventually ended up at 92.6% (in part because of a 95.9% ratio for the final quarter). So even with losses of nearly $60 million (from wildfires and hurricanes), National General was able to improve its combined ratio.

Source

The slide above details the performance of the largest segment of National General, the Property and Casualty segment. The combined ratio was on the high side at 97.2% for 2017, so the 95.6% for 2018 for the segment was good news. The quarterly number, impacted by the $59 million losses connected with wildfires and hurricanes, was much higher at 100.5%.

Source

The Accident and Health segment is much smaller than Property and Casualty, but of late has been a more profitable segment as evidenced by the 90.1% combined ratio last year. 2018 finished the year with a combined ratio of 83.5%.

Source

This slide provides details on National Farmers Insurance, which National General is buying. This should help grow the business in 2019. National General used mostly equity to get the $43 million in cash for the acquisition.

What About AmTrust And Maiden?

AmTrust Financial Services (AFSI) and Maiden Holdings (MHLD) are two insurance companies that have generated some controversy lately. Both have run into significant financial difficulties. AFSI recently was taken private and its preferred shares were delisted. MHLD has suspended the dividends on its preferred shares. Both of these companies have some connections to National General. Should investors in National General be concerned?

AmTrust was taken private in a deal involving (among others) Barry D. Zyskind, the AmTrust Chairman and CEO, George Karfunkel and Leah Karfunkel. None of these individuals have any operational role at National General (although they are related to individuals who do). Barry Zyskind is on the board, but has no other role. Based on SEC filings, National General also bought a policy management system in 2017.

The final payment on this system is still outstanding. AmTrust also managed National General’s investment portfolio until the contract was terminated in May of last year. National General is also participating in a quota share reinsurance agreement with AmTrust and Maiden (as well as other parties), which it has been winding down since 2013.

National General also has some general service agreements with AmTrust that are also being rolled off. In addition, National General leases office space from other entities controlled by the Karfunkel family. While there remain some connections between AmTrust and National General, many of these connections are in the process of being terminated, and no individual with operational responsibilities at National General has operational responsibilities at AmTrust.

Maiden Holdings is another insurance carrier that has run into operational difficulties. Due to hurricanes and other issues, its combined ratio has gone well above 150%. In response to this it has had to eliminate all dividend payments, even on its preferred issues. None of the management of MHLD has any connection to National General. As mentioned above Maiden does participate in a quota share reinsurance agreement with National General, but that agreement has been terminated and is being phased out.

All investments carry risks. Insurance companies, like all companies, have risks specific to their business. AmTrust and Maiden Holdings are two examples of what can go wrong when one invests in insurance companies. They are also examples of what can go wrong even when investing in comparably safe securities like preferred shares. While it is unfortunate that National General has any connection to these two poorly performing companies, we do not see that these connections increase the risk of investing in National General in any material way.

Improving Coverage Of Preferred Dividends

2018 saw National General produce $207.4 million in net income while paying out $32.5 million in dividends to preferred shareholders. This represents an income coverage ratio of 6.78 times. In 2018, NGHC issued some $30 million in preferred shares (convertible to common shares and with a variable rate that is currently calculated to be 7%).

These new shares were not out the whole year, as a whole year’s worth of payment would be $2.1 million, so to be conservative that would make the preferred dividend payments equal to $33.6 million and lower the coverage ratio to 6.17 times (or 617%), which is an enormous coverage.

National General has an investment portfolio and cash on hand with a value of $4.5 billion. The preferred shares have a face value of $450 million. The baby bond has a face value of $100 million. So asset coverage for the baby bonds and the preferred shares is 8.18 times (or 818%).

The Opportunity

Source

Because National General is an insurance company with exposure to both the California wildfires and to hurricanes, there was significant worries about losses that put pressure on both the common shares and the preferred. The connection to Maiden and AmTrust also likely didn’t help either. Combined these concerns pushed the price of the preferred shares and baby bond down to very attractive levels.

Now that the earnings report for Q4 and the full year has been issued, these concerns should abate. Also the few remaining ties to AmTrust and Maiden are in the process of being terminated and so shouldn’t have a significant impact on the preferred shares or baby bonds going forward.

Source

The Risks

Insurance companies balance writing policies with features and prices that make them attractive to potential buyers with the potential for losses from claim. So the risks of investing in National General are:

Underwriters misjudge and issue policies that contain features or prices that make the policies unattractive to potential buyers and so National General brings in too little new cash to replace expiring policies.

Claims models fail to correctly estimate the costs of new features; claims exceed premiums brought in.

Claims models fail to predict the likelihood of some event that increases claims, like the California wildfires.

A combination of unexpected claims requires more cash than premiums provide and draws significantly on reserves.

The combined ratio increases so much that regulations require suspension of the dividend.

National General has had many years to perfect its models and processes, so mispricing new features is unlikely. The California wildfires plus a hurricane didn’t push the company-wide combined ratio above 100% for the quarter where the losses hit, so we have additional evidence that management has this under control as well. While its track record isn’t a guarantee, it does give us assurances.

Price Targets

1- Price Target for NGHCN and NGHCO

Below are the 1-year price chart for the preferred issues NGHCN and NGHCO. Back before September, and the news of the California wildfires, these issues traded around $25.50. We expect them to return to that level now that the earnings report has dispelled the concerns over losses from those fires. The short-term price target is $24.50 and longer-term price target at $25.50.

Source: NGHCN

Source: NGHCO

Note that NGHC has a third preferred stock National General Holdings Corp., 7.50% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series A (NGHCP), which is also trading at an opportunistic price, and is recommended too. But NGHCP has a slightly lower stripped yield of 8.6%.

Source: NGHCP

2- Price Target for the 'Baby Bond' NGHCZ

Below is a 1-year chart of the price of NGHCZ, the baby bond. Note that back in July and August it was trading around $25.50 (and nearly to $26). Given the full year’s earnings report, we expect the baby bond to move back to this level.

Source: NGHCZ

The table below shows the 3 preferred issues and the baby bond with prices as of March 1, 2019 (at about Midday). Call dates are listed as well.

Source: High Dividend Opportunities

Source QOL and author's calculation * indicates baby bond.

At these prices, we like the NGHCN and NGHCO preferred best because they offer the best yield and the longest time before it might be called. Most importantly, they offer 12 months' potential returns of +20%. However, prices do move around, so investors should pick the issue with the highest yield when buying. For very conservative investors, the baby bond NGHCZ, while it offers a lower yield, is even safer than the preferred shares. And while it can be called in 2020, it doesn’t mature until 9/15/2055.

Our target upside price is based on where the issues were trading earlier in the year, before concerns about the California wildfires pushed prices down. So we expect the preferred issues to move back to around $24.50 and the baby bond to move back to around $25.50.

Conclusion

Insurance companies have fairly predictable inflows of capital. The big risk with them is when claims unexpectedly rise. National General has done a good job of making sure it collects enough premiums to cover claims. In addition, it has some $4.5 billion in assets and cash to cover any shortfalls. The preferred shares look to be both attractively priced and fairly safe.

For those a bit more concerned and wanting additional safety the baby bond offers a pretty attractive yield as well. We see the preferred issues as a good value when bought for $23 or less and the baby bond is attractive up to $25.20 or so. We like NGHCN and NGHCO with an opportunistic yield of 8.8% and upside potential. The 1-year return potential are +20%. We also like the baby bond NGHCZ with a yield of 7.6%. As income investors, we are buying for the generous dividends and plan to hold for the long run.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click Follow next to my name to receive future updates.

Disclosure: Members of our community get a first look at all of our stock picks. High Dividend Opportunities: The #1 Service for Income Investors and Retirees Over 2000 income investors have already joined our community. Take advantage of our 2-week free trial to get instant access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock portfolio, and income tracking tools. You also get access to our report entitled "Our Favorite Picks for 2019" SIGN UP HERE - FREE TRIAL

Disclosure: I am/we are long NGHCO, NGHCN, NGHCZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.