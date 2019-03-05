NOBL: Tracks An Index That Beat The S&P 500 Over The Last Decade

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) as an investment option at its current market price. With the broader indices close to reclaiming all-time highs, investors may be looking to take some risk off the table to protect profits. If that is the case, NOBL would be an interesting choice in that it holds some of the most time-tested companies in the market today. This is because it only holds stocks that have seen their dividends grow annually for at least 25 years. That is a tremendous track record, and speaks to the sustainability of their businesses. Furthermore, past performance shows us that investors employing such a strategy do not actually give up the potential for market beating returns. On the contrary, the underlying index NOBL tracks has actually out-performed the S&P 500 over the past ten years, which is an encouraging sign. Finally, NOBL saw strong dividend growth in 2018, which tells me the underlying companies are not just growing their dividend annually, but growing them in a meaningful way.

Background

First, a little about NOBL. The fund's stated objective is "to seek investment results, before fees and expenses, that track the performance of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index". This means the fund focuses exclusively on companies in the S&P 500 that have grown their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. NOBL currently trades at $66.90/share and yields 2.15% annually, based on 2018 distributions. Since my November review, when I continued to recommend NOBL, the fund has seen a gain of 2.5%. While this may not seem impressive, consider this includes the December market rout, so registering a positive gain over the past four months is not something to ignore. With this performance in mind, coupled with my current outlook for equities, I feel NOBL could be the right investment for investors concerned with protecting gains, and will explain why in detail below.

Track Record: Excellent

To start, I want to first focus on the performance of the underlying index NOBL tracks, the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, and explain why this is a compelling long-term choice. Dividend stocks are clearly my preferred investment vehicle (hence the name, Dividend Seeker), namely for the stable income streams such stocks provide. I gravitate towards this space for two principal reasons. One, the income stream is attractive in and of itself and two, the ability of a company to pay a growing dividend long-term tells me the company is well-run, has impressive cash management, and puts the needs of shareholders at the top of their core objectives.

With this in mind, it should be no surprise I like the "dividend aristocrat" label, because it only includes companies whose dividends have really stood the test of time. Given that NOBL only holds 53 companies, you can see that making this list does not come easily.

Another very important point has to do with the results of investing in these types of companies. When considering the attributes to make the index - reliable income streams, increasing dividends, stable industries - one may be tempted to think this type of investment is only for the risk averse, and will not offer much in terms of "alpha". While it is true that these types of investments should serve investors well in downturns, the last ten years shows that investors can actually make more money with dividend aristocrats during bull markets as well. In fact, the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index actually out-performed the S&P 500 by almost 2% on an annualized basis over the past ten years, as the graph below illustrates:

Source: S&P Global

As you can see, this performance is quite impressive, and contradicts the argument that buying defense or dividend-paying companies is not an aggressive enough strategy to beat the market. With this track record behind it, NOBL appears to be an investment that all investors, not just those looking for defensive positions, should consider.

Industrials Outlook - Decreasing Inventories Are A Positive

While the preceding paragraph illustrated how NOBL could have worked out over the last decade, I now want to focus my attention on why NOBL could perform well for the next decade. To begin that discussion, I am going to focus on the fund's top sector by weighting, Industrials, which makes up almost a quarter of NOBL's total assets, illustrated in the chart below:

Source: ProShares

Therefore, it is important to consider this sector's performance, as well as the future outlook, when determining if it makes sense to buy NOBL at current prices.

Fortunately, there are some reasons to be optimistic with regards to the Industrials space. One, the sector has started 2019 off very strongly, boosted by strengthening confidence in equities, increased optimism on global trade deals, and forecasts for continued global and domestic economic growth. In fact, while the broader market is up quite nicely in the first two months of the year, the Industrials sector is handily out-performing, as displayed in the graph below:

Source: Fidelity

As you can see, the new year has started with quite a bang, and that is good news for the Industrials sector specifically. Looking ahead, there are a few key reasons to stay long this sector going forward.

One, inventory levels across the U.S. are on the decline, and that could signal a coming boost in production. In fact, according to the Institute of Supply Management (ISM) in their February "Report on Business", Customer Inventory levels are at a 4-month low, and saw a sharp drawdown in February compared to January, as illustrated in the chart below:

Source: ISM

As you can see, Index came in at 39% last month, almost 4% lower than the level in January. This indicates a sharp drawdown in inventories, and seems to suggest current inventory levels may be too low. The takeaway here for me is that low customer inventories, coupled with stable or increasing demand, will provide manufacturers with an incentive to boost production to replenish inventories and ensure they have enough inventory to meet future demand. This represents the potential for future production growth and should provide a nice tailwind for the Industrials sector over the next few months.

Trade Deal Optimism

Another important point for the Industrials sector is a resolution between the U.S. and China in the ongoing trade dispute. This is critical, because the market is anticipating some type of agreement, which has been a key factor in delaying any type of major negative economic reaction. While growth forecasts have been cut and volatility spiked late last year, overall the market has been fairly resilient towards these trade battles, and, given the equity performance we have seen so far this year, investors clearly do not expect this headwind to make a major impact in the short-term.

That said, given this backdrop, it seems especially critical to me that the U.S. and China come to some fundamental understanding, or global markets could begin to unravel, given how much optimism is out there. Fortunately, the past week has seen some positive developments, with Larry Kudlow, Director of the White House’s National Economic Council, stating in an interview last week (2/28), reported by Bloomberg, that "The progress has been terrific." He further clarified: “We have to hear from President Xi and the Politburo of course, but I think we’re headed toward a remarkable historic deal".

And this is not the only positive sign. This week started off with some positive news on the trade front, with Bloomberg reporting on Monday (3/4) before the market open that the U.S. and China were closing in "on a trade deal that may end American tariffs in return for Chinese concession". Clearly, the ending of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods with be a positive for Chinese manufacturing, transportation, and distribution. Additionally, the removal of tariffs will help alleviate the concern that more tariffs are on the way. Without such a deal developing, additional tariffs on Chinese goods are set to go in to effect later this year, which would certainly negate some of the positive moves we have seen in the past few weeks.

So what does all this mean for NOBL? My takeaway here is that some clarity on the trade front will be great news for the fund, as its largest sector is heavily dependent on manufacturing and trade, including global trade. A trade dispute between the world's two biggest economies clearly has a negative impact on trade and growth, and a resolution of this dispute would be a net gain for the Industrials sector and, by extension, NOBL.

Strong Dividend Growth Last Year

A final point on NOBL is the fund's strong dividend growth last year. While the current yield is not "high", the underlying dividend growth has helped push the yield up from where it stood back in November, even with share price appreciation. Since dividend growth was a focus of mine specifically in 2018, and remains an important consideration to me today, this makes the fund especially attractive in my view. To illustrate, consider the distributions paid out in 2017 and 2018, compiled in the chart below:

2017 Distributions 2018 Distributions YOY Dividend Growth $1.11/share $1.44/share 28.8%

Source: ProShares

As you can see, the growth was strong, clocking in at almost 29%. This is well above my double digit minimum target, and is quite high compared to the other dividend funds I follow. While we do not know what the dividends will be in 2019, and I would be reluctant to expect similar growth, even a figure half this amount will be very strong, and that gives me confidence this is a desirable fund for dividend seekers.

Bottom line

The new year could not have started any differently than how the prior year ended. With equities up big since 2019 began, investors have certainly been reaping the rewards of staying invested. However, the December wounds are still quite fresh, and investors may be looking for a way to take some risk off the table to lock in some of the profits they have made since January. Rather than abandoning equities, I would suggest moving into more defensive arenas, and NOBL, with its focus on rock-solid dividend payers, could fit the bill. The fund has a reliable income stream, recent dividend growth well above many of its peers, and a track record of beating the broader market. Furthermore, the fund has a valuation that suggests downside risk could be limited, compared to the S&P 500. For example, the S&P 500 currently has a P/E ratio of 21.5, while NOBL sits with a P/E around 18. This makes NOBL about 15% cheaper to own, which could provide downside protection if the market does turn around.

Additionally, while the case could be made to buy NOBL to protect against a market correction, the fund could also perform well if equities push higher. This will be especially true if the market rallies on positive trade developments, notably between the U.S. and China. With some good news coming out of this arena over the past few days, NOBL's holdings in the Industrials sector look attractive, and I expect this sector to continue to perform well in the short term. Even if growth stays modest around the globe, inventory levels are quite low, which suggests American companies may have to increase production to meet future demand, which is a bullish sign. Therefore, I continue to view NOBL favorably, and would recommend investors give the fund a serious look at this time.

