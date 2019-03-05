The Magic Of Adobe Experience Cloud

Adobe Experience Cloud is A leader in Customer Experience Management or CEM. The CEM industry is growing at 22.9% CAGR. By 2025, CEM’s market size will be $32.49 billion.

Digital Experience Platform or DXP software market is projected to have a market size of $9 billion by 2023. It is growing at 9% CAGR.

Adobe was recently acknowledged by Gartner as among the leaders in Digital Experience Platforms.

Aside from its invidious status as the king of creative software products, Adobe has another growing tailwind from Experience Cloud.

I restate my January 29 buy rating for ADBE. The stock is now priced at $264.21 – notably higher than January 29’s $238.27.

Instead of profit-taking, I reiterate my January 29 buy rating for Adobe (ADBE). My bet on ADBE was primarily driven by the pseudo-monopoly of Adobe Creative Cloud. I appreciate Adobe more after Gartner identified it as among the leaders in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms, or DXP. This endorsement from Gartner should help Adobe attract more customers for its fast-growing Experience Cloud business segment.

With the recent acquisitions of Magento and Marketo, Adobe is better-equipped to disrupt DXP leaders IBM (IBM) and Salesforce (CRM). Adobe's future prosperity is better because its DXP leadership makes it a more effective Software-as-a-Service provider.

Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant For Digital Experience Platforms

DXP is part of the overall $20 billion/quarter enterprise Software-as-a-Service or SaaS industry. Adobe is now the no.3 in global enterprise SaaS. This is thanks to its subscription software business from Creative Cloud and Experience Cloud.

Becoming a leader in DXP can help improve Adobe's 9% market share in global enterprise SaaS. Creative Cloud, Document Cloud, and Experience Cloud could generate $3 billion/quarter for Adobe.

The Economic Benefits

It doesn't list specific revenue distribution of its business segments, but Adobe's FY 2018 revenue was$9 billion. I estimated last year that Creative Cloud is contributing more than $1.3 billion/quarter. I guesstimate that Digital Experience (content/document creation & management) and Experience Cloud's (marketing and DXP) combined contribution could be as high as $4.5 billion year.

Going forward, the customers of Magento and Marketo can add another $1 to $1.5 billion to Adobe Digital Experience's annual revenue. My estimate is reasonable. Experience Platform software market is estimated to be growing at 9% CAGR. It will have a market size of $9 billion by 2023.

Adobe Experience Cloud also provides client companies a better way to manage customer experience. Grand View Research acknowledged Adobe as a leader in Costumer Experience Management or CEM. As per Grand View, CEM is expected to reach a market size of $32.49 billion by 2025, growing at 22.9% CAGR.

There is no exact dollar amounts from its management but Adobe Experience Cloud's subscription revenue grew 26% Y/Y in Q4 2018, and Digital Experience segment revenue +20% Y/Y. The FY 2019 guidance also projects a 34% Y/Y growth in Digital Experience.

Adobe Experience Platform is an Artificial Intelligence-fueled, all-in-one shop where companies can market their products/services, engage their customers, do Big Data analytics, and collect customer data/preferences.

High Valuation Is Adobe's Probable Downside

It is easy to explain why Adobe has higher valuation ratios than Microsoft. More investors appreciate Adobe's pseudo-monopoly on creative software products. Investors also likes it that Adobe is a fast-growing leader in enterprise SaaS. Further, Microsoft (MSFT) does not have an equalizer to Creative Cloud. As far as I know, Microsoft does not have equalizers to Magento and Marketo.

Refer to the chart below, ADBE touts much higher TTM P/E, P/S, and EV/EBITDA valuation ratios than MSFT.

The stock market is fickle. The current market darling status of ADBE might not last forever. The biggest possible headwind I could think of is for Salesforce, Autodesk (ADSK), or Microsoft to make a serious challenge to the pseudo-monopoly of Adobe Creative Cloud. Creative Cloud's annual recurring revenue is Adobe's biggest growth catalyst. Those three firms are big enough to buy/develop alternatives to the $50/month subscription plan of Creative Cloud. If it does happen, ADBE could stagnate.

Adobe is valued so high (50x TTM P/E) because Creative Cloud challengers are only midget companies like Corel Corporation and Serif Software. Adobe became a giant because the bigger giants, Microsoft and Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) did not bother to offer alternatives to Creative Cloud products.

Further, I also see IBM Watson as a future rival to Marketo's automated marketing software for B2B customers. Watson is now being marketed by IBM as an AI-powered automated marketing platform. This is an important arena where Adobe and IBM are now competing. The Nvidia (NVDA) powered Adobe Sensei can eventually compete against the cognitive AI of IBM Watson.

Adobe willingly paid $4.75 billion to acquire B2B automated marketing software leader Marketo. Adobe knew the digital marketing software industry is another fast-growing industry. Grand View Research estimated that the global digital marketing software industry was worth $35.24 billion in 2017. The cloud segment of digital marketing contributed $19.35 billion. Adobe wanted to ride the high 15.2% CAGR of the digital marketing software industry.

Adobe Campaign remains its B2C marketing platform. Marketo is its B2B marketing solution provider.

Conclusion

It wasn't due to some magic trick but Adobe is now big enough to challenge bigger SaaS giants. Creative Cloud made Adobe the biggest giant in content creation software. It is now also growing as a giant in digital marketing, digital experience, and customer experience management.

Going forward, ADBE's valuation can likely go higher than 50x P/E after it becomes the no.2 enterprise SaaS vendor. Adobe posting an FY 2019 EPS of $7, coupled with a probable 54x P/E valuation, can push its stock beyond $330 by early next year. A future 54x P/E is feasible based on Adobe's historical P/E valuation.

ADBE was previously valued as high as 150.37x P/E in November 30, 2014. Four years ago, investors were already making big bets on Adobe. They won big money from their early-bird boldness.

I don't see why history won't repeat itself. ADBE's 5-year price return is +284.69%. Due to the growing DXP and CEM industries, I bet that by FY 2024, ADBE will probably achieve a 5-year price return greater than 150%.

