Medtronic: Staying One Step Ahead Of The Market

Source: Google Images

As one of the world's largest medical device manufacturers, Medtronic (MDT) remains an enduring investment asset for many dividend growth investors. Medtronic provides investors with advantageous exposure to the healthcare sector. The company's extensive healthcare equipment products benefit from unwavering demand as populations age, expand, and require new medical technologies. The company also boasts a substantial dividend track record with 41 years of consecutive dividend increases. This article delineates my bullish investment thesis on MDT, discussing business strengths, financials, and growth opportunities.

Investment Thesis

Founded in 1949, Medtronic has evolved into one of the world's largest medical device manufacturers, providing hospitals and medical professionals with the equipment necessary to care for over 70 million global patients. MDT has evolved into the preeminent player in the medical devices space with 90,000 employees, operations in 160 countries, and annual sales in excess of $30 billion. The company boasts an unparalleled product portfolio with 46,000+ patents on its vast array of medical devices.

MDT remains a favored investment holding as a result of the company's significant scale and product portfolio, substantial geographical diversification, inherently stable business category, and encouraging growth prospects. Perhaps one of MDT's most noticeable competitive characteristics is the company's prodigious operational and product scale. MDT maintains an extensive medical device portfolio encompassing over a hundred medical devices and technologies in the advanced surgical technology, cardiac rhythm, diabetes, digestive/gastrointestinal, general surgery, neurological, urological, tumor management, orthopedic, respiratory, renal, and oral medical segments.

Source: Medtronic Investor Conference

MDT's medical devices encapsulate a significant portion of the patient and medical care segments with major technologies including defibrillators, pacemakers, catheters, stents, heart valves, balloons, surgical technologies, dialysis machines, insulin pumps, cardiac monitors, blood diagnostic equipment, and wound closure equipment. MDT's substantial product portfolio helps treat more than 30 chronic diseases across hundreds of markets. The company's unprecedented scale confers a number of competitive advantages. MDT's strong presence in existing markets dissuades competition as adversarial firms are unable to compete with Medtronic's complex medical technologies, innovative prowess, economies of scale, and ingrained business relationships with hospitals and medical institutions. MDT possesses unrivaled intellectual property assets. With over 46,000 patents on its various medical devices, MDT creates significant competitive deterrents for new and existing firms. MDT's substantial staff, operational capital, and existing innovative portfolio enables the company to maintain and expand its preeminent market position through the development of new medical technologies.

From an economies-of-scale perspective, MDT benefits from an entrenched market position. The company has formed long-standing business relationships with hospitals and medical facilities all over the world, strongly disincentivizing existing customers to interrupt the flow of operations and switch to a competing firm. MDT's enormous size also confers significant bargaining power and supply procurement efficiencies. MDT's large material buying and massive production infrastructure allows the company to more cost-effectively produce medical devices, to elevate profit margins, and to outcompete competitors. MDT's operational scale was further increased through its $50 billion Covidien acquisition, allowing MDT to expand its presence in emerging markets, increase the size and scope of its hospital supply products, and minimize tax liabilities.

MDT demonstrates an unrelentingly strong growth trajectory. Healthcare is an integral societal need that has witnessed increasing demand as populations grow, modernize, and require new medical technologies. The medical devices market, propelled by aging global populations in America, Europe, and Asian countries, will benefit from sustained growth long into the future. MDT has placed particular operational focus on high-growth international markets as the vast majority of our global population resides in emerging markets where healthcare is in the process of modernization. China, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America provide fantastic revenue expansion opportunities for MDT moving forward.

In addition to global revenue opportunities, MDT is poised to benefit from worsening health and disease trends. The broader global population is facing unfortunate secular illness and disease trends ranging from diabetes and obesity to cancer and heart disease. Although detrimental to the health of many individuals, MDT is poised to capitalize on weakening health and illness proliferation through increased medical device sales.

Source: New England Journal Of Medicine

In association with steady product demand, MDT's relentless product innovation capabilities will precipitate increased future opportunities. MDT spends an astronomical $2 billion a year (nearly 10% of annual revenues) on research and development expenditures, helping the company develop new innovative technologies and improve existing devices. The stock also offers recessionary resistance as consumers are unlikely to forego medical treatments in an effort to save money. The health services industry is largely monetized through insurance companies and unaffected by the purchasing and cost proclivities of consumers.

Financials, Dividend, & Valuation

From a financial perspective, MDT is well positioned for long-term success. The company displays substantial liquidity reserves of $18.5 billion, sustained asset expansion, and a manageable long-term debt load. MDT's on-hand liquidity reserves almost eclipse debt obligations and debt is well covered by operating cash flow at 24% coverage. MDT's financial flexibility better positions the company to make strategic cash deployments on acquisitions, invest more money into R&D expenses, and further penetrate international markets. The only downside to the company's stellar financial outlook is MDT's moderate overvaluation. Based on a discounted cash flow analysis, MDT's current share price of $92.09 supersedes the future cash flow value of $75.65, implying an 18% trading premium.

Data by YCharts

One of the largest motivating factors for investment is MDT's sustained track record of elevated distributions and capital appreciation. MDT boasts an unparalleled 41 years of dividend increases, reinforcing the notion of a strong commitment to shareholder returns. MDT offers a good 2% dividend yield with a moderate payout ratio of 54%. In addition to an impeccable dividend track record, MDT displays a prolonged history of capital appreciation, enabling a multi-faceted investment return opportunity.

Data by YCharts

Final Determination

Medtronic maintains a fantastic medical device enterprise with innumerable competitive advantages, stable financials, and very appealing investment characteristics. The stock combines a consumer defensive business with decades of dividend growth and capital appreciation. Although presently overvalued, MDT remains a stock to keep on the watchlist in the event of a good pullback.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MDT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.