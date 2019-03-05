Hyundai Motor: Moving Into The Fast Lane For Growth

Investment highlights

Hyundai Motor Company (OTCPK:HYMTF) shared its financial goals, R&D plans, and technological roadmap at the CEO Investor Day on Feb 27. We find it positive that the company, helmed by executive vice chairman Chung Eui-sun, was able to lay out concrete plans as to how it will use surplus cash to strengthen shareholder returns and invest as well as show where management is headed. We maintain BUY and our target price of KRW150,000. Hyundai Motor remains our auto sector top pick.

Major issues and earnings outlook

Mid/long-term strategy: to cope with the industry’s paradigm shift, it will change to a game changer from a fast follower. To do this it will create a stronger core business to boost profitability through product mix improvements and become more competitive by enhancing product quality. In addition it plans to strengthen its SUV/luxury sedan lineup to recover market share with a better product mix. The company will also enhance product quality and focus on superior design, powertrain, and platform integration. For future challenges, it plans to heavily invest in the areas of clean mobility, autonomous driving/connectivity, and open innovation. For clean mobility, the number of green car models will increase from 18 to 44 by 2025, with a target sales volume of 1.67mnunits. FCEV production volume will reach 500K units by 2030 with KRW7.6tn in capex. For autonomous driving, the company will further develop autonomous technology and launch a robotaxi service through the advancement of ADAS (advanced driver assist systems). To better cope with future challenges, it will focus on five key investment areas include MaaS (mobility as a service), smart city, energy, robotics, and AI and accelerate technological innovation through open innovation (KRW8-9tn on R&D annually from 2020 vs. KRW5-6tn previously).

The company will implement an innovative management system to renovate regional structures and organizations. It will also strengthen its board of directors. Management's goal is to form eight committees dedicated to reducing costs with the aim of achieving a 7% operating margin and 9% ROE by 2022 and strengthening the shareholder return policy. It will do this with modular platforms, the sharing of parts, and marketing cost reductions on the back of competitive products.

3Q18 earnings were lackluster because of engine and airbag recalls; 4Q18 results also missed expectations but automotive margins recovered; further buoyed by staff reorganization, shares have rebounded since 4Q18. Investor focus is on the recovery and growth of the core business, not just dividends. Management shared the direction of investments using current and future free cash flow; this is positive as the components that make up the company’s value are diversifying from the recovery of the core business to the recovery of the sector.

Share price outlook and valuation

That the company shared its mid/long-terms goals and laid out plans as to how it will cope with changes and overcome sluggish sector fundamentals is positive for shares. The company’s strategy is to overcome difficulties in its core business by enhancing its product competitiveness and reducing costs, setting a clear target for a 7% operating margin in 2022, in order to achieve these goals incrementally. It also plans to increase capex by KRW8-9tn annually. We believe these developments are all positive for the stock price going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.