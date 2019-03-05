Apple: Value Depends On The Durability Of Brand In A Rapidly-Changing World

Introduction

Most publicly available information about Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been analyzed by thousands of individual stock pickers time and time again. Often it is not how much information you read, it’s how much relevant information you interpret. If investing was always as easy as taking a company’s earnings estimate and putting it into a discounted cash flow model, there would be a lot more “super investors” out there.

Currently Apple shares are trading at $175 with a forward PE of around 15. At this price I believe that there's still some downside risk when you consider the potential of Apple losing some of its competitive advantage in the next five years. However, even after considering this risk, I don’t believe it ruins the possibility of an investment in the company given the strength of the balance sheet, aggressive buyback program and the strong possibility that Apple can continue to maintain the margins and grow earnings modestly.

The Future of Apple

With technology companies, we face the risk that its primary products can be displaced with very little notice with alternatives that are not on anyone’s radar. This highlights the importance of using probabilities in investing and considering the possibility of multiple outcomes of a company’s business performance. What's the probability that Apple will be a dominant smart phone maker in 5 – 10 years? What's the probability that they will be able to achieve the same margins and owner’s earnings in 5 – 10 years? It's important not to solely depend on the output of one model to develop your investment thesis.

One solution to this uncertainty is to establish different scenarios of what you believe Apple will look like in five years. One scenario can assume negative earnings growth, one can assume zero growth and the last can assume a modest growth of 3% - 5% per year. Then assign probabilities to each individual scenario based on what you think the likelihood of each is going to be. You also can assess the probability of a fourth scenario which anticipates significant capital loss. Properly assessing the probability of success is very important but assessing the probability of permanent capital loss is even more important. This strategy boils your bet down to what you think the likelihood of each event happening is and not relying 100% on your one prediction that would ensure the success of the investment.

To come up with these scenarios we have to analyze the information which is available and relevant. What we know about Apple is that they have had the highest retention rate of customers compared to their manufacturing peers (Source: Business Insider), but retention is very similar when comparing consumer dedication to their preferred operating systems (i.e. Android vs iOS). If you have been accustomed to using Android in the past 10 years, you are more likely to continue using an Android. But with Android, your choice of phone is one of many, rather than if you prefer iOS, you only get to choose from Apple. This creates a relative stickiness to Apple products that is not seen in Android phones. While no one can say for certainty that this is a reason Apple will continue to be dominant, it does increase the probability that they will continue to be have loyal followers. This product preference also can translate to multiple generations over time. Today, kids are currently growing up in either an Apple or Android household and are more likely to have a preference for one product over another that carries into adulthood.

(Source: Consumer Intelligence Research Partners)

Admittedly this preference can deteriorate over time due to a significant narrowing of technology gaps between operating systems and hardware. If these gaps became large enough it may convince iOS consumers to switch allegiances despite their history and comfort with using certain products. What competitors may have a more difficult time penetrating is how customers have embedded themselves within the Apple ecosystem which makes it very difficult for customers to switch. While it's not impossible to envision a scenario where an Apple customer moves to a competitor, it becomes less likely over time as long as technology gaps between competitors remains relatively small.

Valuation

If you believe that Apple will continue to grow in the next five years and that its products will be just as dominant, then today’s stock price is a terrific buying opportunity when you factor in the probability of significant share buybacks. If Apple loses market share and margins compress, then the opportunity becomes considerably less attractive. But does anyone truly know the answer to Apple’s future margin and popularity? I'm not willing to make a bet where the success of the investment relies on me being 100% correct on my prediction for the iPhone’s future. But knowing this answer is not necessarily required. We only have to properly assess the downside risk of the stock in relation to the potential upside. We want to ensure that if we are wrong, we do not experience significant permanent capital loss.

(Created by Author/Source: SEC Filings)

The investment thesis for many investors who are bullish on Apple is that the company will grow modestly in the next five years while aggressively returning capital to shareholders via buybacks. For buybacks to make sense however the purchase price has to be done below the company’s intrinsic value. The value that an investor sees in Apple stock today is tied to the expectation of their being at least some growth of owner’s earnings. My feeling is that Apple can at least maintain its owner’s earnings in the range of $60 billion in the next five years which amounts to $300 billion of cash that can be returned to shareholders through buybacks and dividends. If you assume a dividend payout ratio of 25%, the company is left with $225 billion for buybacks plus an additional $130 billion net cash sitting on their balance sheet (Source: Apple SEC Filings).

(Created by Author - Source: SEC Filings)

Under these assumptions Apple could end up spending up to $71 billion in buybacks per year in the next five years if they meet their goal of having a net cash neutral position (Source: Apple Q1 2019 Results). At an average buyback price of $200, the total share count could be reduced by 35% down to 3.2 billion shares from today’s 5 billion diluted share count (Source: Apple SEC Filings). Each share should be worth slightly above $280 per share in 5 years based on similar growth expectations going forward which translates to a 12% annual return if you account for the dividend. While this does not seem like an overly compelling investment opportunity, I'm purposefully being conservative with my estimates. This is the most realistic “pessimistic” scenario that I can think of without considering the risk of “doomsday” where Apple’s products quickly become completely obsolete. That would be the ultimate downside risk, and while it could happen, I don’t feel that this scenario is very likely in the next five years. If you have a more optimistic outlook then you can adjust the earnings estimate and then adjust the impact of buybacks. If you have a more pessimistic outlook then adjust the earnings estimate and adjust the impact of buybacks.

(Created by Author - Source: SEC Filings)

Conclusion

Even if the “doomsday” scenario should occur, I think there will be some more signs that would suggest that the position should be closed before further losses are incurred on the investment similar to IBM (NYSE: IBM). In IBM’s case the stock has been on a gradually decline since 2011. But through the combination of a profitable legacy business and the execution of regular share buybacks there have been many opportunities for value investors to reassess their position and gradually exit without experiencing significant capital loss. I think this would be a similar situation with Apple if their products concede market share.

While I'm not currently directly invested in Apple, I'm indirectly invested through my holdings of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B). I estimate that I have exposure to the stock that is equivalent to about 3% of the value of my total portfolio. At today's stock price I think there's a very good chance that Apple will exceed the overall market's returns over the next five years so I may initiate a position directly in the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.